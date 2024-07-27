The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Testimonials
Podcast Guest Appearances
What Stays In Vegas
Archive
About
King of Cool
Just because we're magic doesn't mean we're not real. Nic Stone
  
Charlotte Pendragon
45
Some of My Favorite Substacks 7-24-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
  
Charlotte Pendragon
7
Simple Song of Freedom
“It isn't true that you live only once. You only die once. You live lots of times if you know how.” Bobby Darin
  
Charlotte Pendragon
66
Some of My Favorite Substacks 7-17-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
  
Charlotte Pendragon
17
Ol’ Blue Eyes
No Introduction Needed
  
Charlotte Pendragon
89
Too Hot To Handle
“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.”
  
Charlotte Pendragon
67
Some of My Favorite Substacks 7-3-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
  
Charlotte Pendragon
15

June 2024

Jubilee!
"Jubilee is a time to celebrate, a moment to pause, reflect on blessings, and embrace the joy of the present."
  
Charlotte Pendragon
72
Some of My Favorite Substacks 6-26-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
  
Charlotte Pendragon
13
Rhinestones and Dreams
“She floats across the stage draped in sequins and dreams, her spirit brighter then her dazzling rhinestones”
  
Charlotte Pendragon
48
Some of My Favorite Substacks 6-19-24
“Don't be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth.” RumiI’m
  
Charlotte Pendragon
29
What Stays In Vegas
Retro Vegas nights from the famed Las Vegas Strip
  
Charlotte Pendragon
77
© 2024 Charlotte Pendragon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture