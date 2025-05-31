Photo taken at Glacier Bay, Alaska aboard the TSS Fairsea in about 1978

“Can you bind the chains of the Pleiades or loose the cords of Orion? Can you lead forth the Mazzaroth in their season, or can you guide the Bear with its children?” Job 38:31–32. Polaris is located at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper (Ursa Minor— the Little Bear).

It’s not too far to never, never land going through the Alaskan Inside Passage! Some of the most beautiful moments of my life were spent on the luxury liner the TSS Fairsea in the late 70s and early 80s at the dawn of my entertainment career. Let me tell you a story.

The majestic TSS Fairsea spent sixteen years gliding through glistening azure seas. One of Sitmar’s three ships, it operated from 1971 until 1988, after Russian émigré Alexandre Vlasov, owner of SITMAR CRUISES and SITMAR LINES ( Societa Italiana Trasporti Marittimi. English: Italian Society of Maritime Transport); an Italian shipping company bought it from Cunard and then sold it in 1988 to the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company (P&O). After the sale, the two sister ships —the TSS Fairsea and the TSS Fairwind were transferred to the fleet of P&O subsidiary Princess Cruises, where they were renamed the Pacific Princess and the Dawn Princess and sailed until their death in about 1997 when they were scrapped in Alang, India.

Oh, the life cycle of a ship! I think of these two vessels I sailed thousands and thousands of nautical miles on, and how they both served various purposes during their lives until they met their end—built in Clydebank, Scotland, by John Brown & Company as part of the Cunard Line in the mid-50s. Named the RMS Carinthia and RMS Sylvania, they began their lifetime of worldwide voyages from the robust port of Liverpool, ferrying passengers predominantly in steerage and third-class accommodations, capturing the essence of adventure for the everyday traveler. More than just a passenger ship, they were a vital link in the transatlantic trade between England and Canada during those operational years. While her decks were often filled with immigrants and budget travelers seeking new beginnings, the ship was equally instrumental in transporting a diverse range of cargo that played a significant role in the economies of both nations.

Textiles, machinery, automobiles, and consumer goods were shipped to Canada and returned to England, carrying wool, timber, produce, and other resources necessary for the English economy. This mix of cargo not only reinforced trade ties but also supported the development of Canadian infrastructure and consumer culture. Their sleek lines cutting gracefully through the waves were devoted to making dreams accessible to all. Together, the sisters danced across the Atlantic, passing each other; connecting lives and communities.

In the twilight of their pilgrimage, the sisters treasured their legacy—tales of dreams, aspirations, laughter, and vital cargo that sustained countless lives. Though the world was evolving, their spirits soared high over the waves, forever inspiring new adventurers to embrace the call of the sea. As time passed, the sisters faced changes as newer vessels entered the waters. Fewer families were traveling back and forth, and the world's socio-economics was shifting, so their runs back and forth in the North Atlantic ended. They were sold to Sitmar Cruises and repurposed to become luxury cruiseliners accommodating affluent first-class American passengers sailing from the ports of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Long Beach, California, San Francisco, California, and Puerto Rico. Although separated by a continent, they continued sailing as proud sisters on the high seas through every storm and wave. They continued their routes until these noble vessels of SITMAR sailed into new chapters of their storied lives after being sold to Princess Lines. As they donned their new colors, these ships continued to traverse the turquoise waters, carrying passengers on fascinating journeys of exploration and discovery. Renamed the Pacific Princess and the Dawn Princess, they weaved their way through the world’s seas, hosting countless adventures, forging connections, and creating cherished memories.

Sister ships— The TSS Fairsea because and the TSS Fairwind at sea. Luxury liners and very small in comparison to the giant hotel-like ships floating today.

Yet, as the years passed, the relentless march of time took its toll on the once-glorious vessels. By 1997, their final voyage arrived, and the ships that had seen so much life were sadly scrapped. Their heritage, however, lives on through memories in the hearts of those who sailed aboard them.

When the moment came for them to be laid to rest, it was not a gentle farewell but rather a sharp unraveling of the fabric that had held their tales. The shipbreaking yard became their final harbor, where the salty breeze carried the ghosts of their adventures. Their once-proud bodies were meticulously dismantled, piece by piece, by firey torches in a deafening metallic symphony.

When I think about where all those parts have gone, it brings images of history scattered across the world—perhaps serving as new beginnings in different structures. Once kissed by the sun and battered by storms, the material that formed their hulls was destined for new beginnings. Each piece of the ship carries a story. Perhaps they were restructured into the beams of a towering skyscraper, reaching for the heavens where life would once again thrive. Or maybe they found solace in the construction of ships yet to sail, carrying forward the legacy of exploration that the Fairsea and Fairwind had so gracefully embodied. I ponder those possibilities. But mostly, my mind goes back to those many times the Fairsea carried me to the Inside Passage in Alaska to witness one of God’s most wondrous creations.

The TSS Fairsea leaving San Francisco Harbor for Alaska for a 14 day cruise.

Sitting on the deck of the Fairsea in mid-July, wrapped in a warm blanket, I would absorb the serene beauty surrounding me and sail across the glassy, quiet waters with the Pacific’s cool breath touching my skin, and the scent of pine and ocean water around me. Occasionally, the splash of an orca whale broke through the silence. I got up to take a better look one time, and peered over the ship’s side. Gentle waves lapped against the boat as I gazed toward the sunset past 10:00 PM, looking for the whale. I spotted her, and in her wake was a school of babies and more orcas. My only camera was my own eyes, capturing this exquisite scene in my mind for eternity, for I am sure that these memories will accompany me into my next life. It was a sight to behold and experienced by only a few people out for a stroll on the decks that late at night, even though the sun hadn't sunk into the horizon. Time seemed to stretch as the sky transformed into indigo and deep violet hues as twilight filled the air. Stars began to puncture the nightfall and Cassiopeia took her place—a celestial queen among her court, while the Milky Way could only be barely viewed from its edges this time of year high in the north. The view and feeling of my surroundings gave me a balm for the soul, as my spirit harmonized with the rhythm of the Earth. That's called tranquility.

The ship sailing through the glassy waters of the Inside Passage in Alaska at about 11:00 PM — just after twilight.

I could have stayed forever in those moments, but the stars kept moving, establishing time. As the hour grew late and the bite of the chilly air stronger, I knew the evening was ending. And then, as if responding to my yearning to stay, the heavens stirred. A shimmering glow bloomed at the world's edge—a soft emerald light mixed with blue tendrils flowed above the horizon and emanated an otherworldly glow. Then, a full overhead aurora borealis unveiled itself, cascading green, blue, and violet ribbons and dancing above me across the firmament. The best way to describe it is an ethereal ballet transcending time and space. Mesmerized, I watched as the vibrant lights wove through the night, undulating like the essence of the ocean. It felt as if God was sharing a sacred secret, enveloping me in a cosmic embrace. In that breathtaking moment, I felt a profound sense of connection to both the earth and the sky above. I searched for Polaris, the Pole Star or North Star, perched nearly immobile for centuries in its rightful place above Earth. Then, I imagined the invisible pole extending from Polaris to Earth's magnetic North Pole, and the thought astonished my senses as I gazed up at that celestial body. I felt the cosmic bond between humanity and the cosmos and how the stars and Earth interact in unseen ways. The earth is said to traverse thousands of miles around the sun while Polaris remains in place, showing me there are unknowns our Creator wants me to explore.

Those thoughts sweetly haunted my mind as I lay in bed that night, feeling the soft rocking of the ship and the hypnotizing hum of the Fairsea motors. As the boat glided through the tranquil waters, I knew this night would be etched into my soul. Here, beneath the vault of wonder, the ordinary transformed into the extraordinary, and I felt alive, a genuine part of the larger canvas painted by the hand of God. Now I know why my calling was magic and one of the most important journeys on the TSS Fairsea because she took me to neverland and showed me a secret only God could tell.

Around and around stars circle Polaris. Never stopping.

View of the Inside Passage from a seaplane.

Hiking near Juneau, Alaska

The TSS Fairsea in Glacier Bay, Alaska

