The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Abbey's avatar
Paul Abbey
25m

I love reading 📖 these stories reminding yours truly of my own adventures, indeed recall performing on the ships back in the day🛳️ twix Finland 🇫🇮 and Sweden 🇸🇪 watching huge chunks of ice 🧊 breaking along side my cabin window during the winters of 20o below then another occassion we hit a storm and everything had to battened down, no shows that night!! 🥴 think all this is encouraging me to write my own book 📕 💐x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Negar Kamali's avatar
Negar Kamali
1h

I hope i can one day have such an experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charlotte Yarbrough
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture