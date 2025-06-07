Photo of the sun setting over grape vineyards about a mile from my home.

The most magical moments of the day is marveling at that beautiful, bright, mystical orb called the sun as it falls onto the horizon, leaving a wake of brilliant glow in candy colors of yellows, oranges, pinks, and purples as it sinks to its new destiny, reminding me that the Creator is in control of all things, no matter the challenges I face. His primordial power reaches the four corners of Earth as described by Native Americans. As I watch the setting sun, I take comfort in knowing that our Inventor is always at the command center, and that endings are beautiful and promise a new dawn of transformation. I'm taught the natural order and balance of creation.