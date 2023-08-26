Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to Charlotte’s posts and website. Never miss an update.

Free or Paid Subscription?

All subscribers are welcome and we value your participation. With a free subscription you can read all the Charlotte Pendragon Diaries posts including archive posts.

With a paid subscription of $8 month or $80 a year you will have not only be able to read all of Charlotte’s posts including archive posts but also have:

Access to The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries Podcast - published weekly

Special unpublished work

Invitation to join our community discussion

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

About Charlotte Pendragon

Charlotte Pendragon is an award-winning magician entertainer. She has performed worldwide, having entertained as a headliner in over 70 countries in theaters and on Network TV shows. Charlotte attended the University of California Irvine Claire Trevor School of the Arts and the School of Social Ecology, receiving a BA degree. As a member of the famous magical duo The Pendragons, she has performed magic for audiences, including many famous personalities, dignitaries, and world leaders.

During her career in entertainment spanning over 35 years, she has met and worked with 100s of well-known celebrities and influential personalities, some not so famous. She will be writing about her magical journey and talking about those beautiful experiences (and not-so-beautiful) on her podcast. Her’s is an inspiring and magical journey. Join her today and travel with her on her remarkable voyage by subscribing to her channel.

You can also subscribe for free. We welcome and appreciate all our fans and supporters. We thank you for reading my posts and following me. And we hope you share it with your friends.

If you want to support our channel and our work further, you can join or upgrade to a paid subscription for $8 a month or $ 80 a year. As a paid subscriber, you will receive exclusive access to my Podcasts and extra unpublished work. Also included in a paid subscription is an invitation to join our interactive community, allowing you to like posts, comment, and join the discussion.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.