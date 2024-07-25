What Stays In Vegas

Retro Vegas Nights from the Famed Las Vegas Strip

Photo by Randy Lessley. AI image by Mike Knight

Listen to all the great legendary performers who played Las Vegas; Louis Prima, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. KiYQ puts you back in time. You will think it is 1964, and you are sitting in the Casbar Lounge at the Sahara Hotel. The music stream plays throughout the day and early evening and is the best music from the great performers of Las Vegas! Late at night will feature the best of the best in informative radio! The mafia, UFOs, Conspiracy Theories and the stories about Las Vegas that have never been revealed.

Throughout the day short vignettes play featuring Geno Munari's Mob Moment, Doresa Banning's Gaming Tidbits, Jack Miller, former Gaming Control Board Agent, and Charlotte Pendragon’s Retro Vegas Nights from the Famed Las Vegas Strip. Stories about the real insiders that operated the Las Vegas casinos.....stories that you will not get anywhere else, from the real insiders who were there! Classic information never published before.

