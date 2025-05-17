Linda Green photo by Ann Leibowitz

I remember standing in the wings and watching her as the curtain went up and she would blow me a kiss and my world would be right! "There's No Business Like Show Business..."

Linda Green’s vibrant personality, full of life and love, transcended the stage. Standing there on stage in her gorgeous rhinestone costume, she caught a glimpse of me backstage in the wings watching the spectacular opening of the Jubilee! At Bally’s Grand, a playful smile danced on her lips, and she would blow me a kiss my way that seemed to transcend the stage. In that magical moment, if I felt melancholy, my world would right itself, and all my worries would fade. That’s the effect the most iconic showgirl who ever graced Las Vegas had on me. Under all her makeup and $25,000.00 Bob Mackie glittering rhinestone costume, her girl-next-door best friend's authentic personality could be felt a mile away. She transformed into the most amazing person you've ever seen on stage, but as my next-door neighbor living in Las Vegas, her stage veneer came off, and she was everyone’s best friend. I could never have imagined having someone like her living next door to me in our Lakes neighborhood. But there she was with her husband, Dr. Paul Green, my neighbor, and she became the person who house-sat and collected our mail when I was gone on tour. Together, we were part of a larger, tight-knit group living in this private lake community that I called my Vegas family. Linda and I frequently called on each other for favors and help, and we just ate lunch together and hung out as friends. Before she’d metamorphosed into her gorgeous showgirl self at night, she spent her days rescuing cats. Every night, I’d drive up to my parking space behind Bally’s, which in those days in the 80s was located next to a wide open field where many feral cats had room to roam. She’d feed them every evening, trap them to have them neutered and spayed. There wasn’t a cat she didn’t love, and I think it’s her passion for cats that I developed my fondness and devotion for the feline population. Last count, we care for about 11 feral cats.

Linda on the phone backstage talking to her husband! That pay phone made more money than the slot machines! Lol!

Every Wednesday, or it may have been Thursday —I can’t remember, it’s been years — Linda volunteered at a cat rescue halfway up a mountain top near Jean, Nevada, a small enclave about twenty miles south of Las Vegas. Three mobile homes were dedicated to providing care and housing for stray cats. So Linda had just bought a brand new Jeep Cherokee and drove out to her volunteer work with clouds looming in the atmosphere. Now, when you live in the desert, one of the first things you learn is about the dangers of flash floods. Warning signs are posted everywhere. Your first flood teaches you to seek safety as soon as possible. Flash floods come anytime, and it’s not always easy to understand the warning signs. One afternoon, Linda was alone at the rescue mission when threatening clouds passed overhead. So she began securing the mobile homes, preparing for her return home, when lightning began to strike. She hurriedly locked up and ran out the door, looking behind her up to the top of the mountain. As she started climbing, she saw a gush of water flooding down the side of the hill. It washed out one of the mobile homes, and continued to wash her and her brand new red jeep down into a ravine. Fortunately, a rock stopped her vehicle, and she had a raincoat in her emergency kit, so she dared to stand on the boulder and waved to helicopter rescue teams flying over, searching for victims.

Linda made the 5:00 news that night. TV viewers watched as she frantically motioned her arms, pleading for help above her head. One of the rescuers rappelled down and pulled her up to the safety of the helicopter. Somehow, her car survived, and after fixing some dents and a thorough cleaning, it returned to her smelling of mildew. Her insurance never fixed that issue, which was maddening because it had the fresh new-car scent before the accident.

Now, Linda wasn’t an ordinary showgirl. She was an extraordinary dancer, starting her career performing with elite European ballet companies. Throughout her incredible career in Jubilee!, spanning over two decades, Green witnessed profound shifts within that entertainment landscape and the show's evolution. Her deep love for Jubilee! is captured in her heartfelt words: "I only left because they made me (at age 51)." She is the longest-serving showgirl in the history of Jubilee!, gracing the stage from the show's opening night in 1981 until her emotional departure 23 years later in 2004. I don’t recall her being sick when I was in the show.

Jubilee! was a show that The Pendragons headlined in the mid-80s, and this is where I met Linda. It was a spectacular flagship production at Bally's Las Vegas, now The Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. It earned the title of the longest-running production show in the city until its closure in 2016. Produced by Donn Arden, the show set the benchmark for spectacular Las Vegas entertainment, blending breathtaking costumes, elaborate sets, and extraordinary talent.

Backstage photos of Linda with other dancers. Their arms are crossed covering their nude breasts Linda in one photo accepting flowers the name guy of her retirement.

In 1999, I moved back to California after fifteen years living in this artificial desert oasis. Although I kept in contact with Linda, the distance interrupted our once much closer relationship. I caught up with her at the memorial in 2016 of Fluff LeCoque, the decades-long beloved company manager of Jubilee!, when she sent me her favorite photo of the two together at Linda’s retirement party. “Charlotte, I want to share with you my favorite photo of Fluff, taken on my final night in Jubilee...after 23 years of happy employment. I was fortunate to spend time with her outside of work...trapping cats in her neighborhood for spay/neuter..("...they can sleep in my greenhouse, but no more babies...").. or sharing cooking tips..("..honey, do you have a good recipe for lemon chicken ?") ...As you are aware she was a demanding but loving boss, and I was so proud to be one of her principal girls from Jubilee's opening night in July, 1981 ..until my departure on September 4, 2004. Fluff was a wonderful part of my life, for more than a third of my life. I will never forget her." I called her and we talked for a few hours reminiscing about our show days and our time as close neighbors. Then the incident came up during our conversation. The time we found a dead body.

Linda and Fluff LeCoque at Linda’s retirement party

This is how the day went. I was getting ready to go to Puerto Rico to board a Crystal Cruise bought out by Ross Perot as a thank-you vacation to all his employees, and we were his entertainers. I was busy running errands when the alarm went off at our house, so I hurried home and found no one had broken in, so the alarm at our home was mysteriously triggered at approximately 2:23 PM—a time imprinted forever on my brain bank. I called our security company and was told no entries were detected, so I left for home, about a 45-minute drive through traffic out to our community at The Lakes to turn off the alarm. Detecting no unusual activity except the alarm somehow triggered, I turned it off, and while making a sandwich, it went off again about 45 minutes later for no reason. Security called again, and I turned it off again. Then, about ten minutes later, I heard pounding and screaming at the front door. I ran to answer, and found Linda yelling with a panicked expression on her face, “David! There’s something wrong with David, HELP!” David and Robert were our mutual neighbors who lived across the street, and when they were gone, Linda watched their two big dogs. So Robert wasn’t home, expecting David to pick him up from work. When David didn’t arrive and couldn’t be contacted by phone, Robert called Linda to check on him. When David didn’t answer the phone, she used her key to enter and look around. She found him upstairs, unresponsive, lying face down, wrapped in one of those ab-blasters popular for exercise during that period. The keyboard from his computer lay on the ground next to his feet.

I didn't expect that unnerving scene when I accompanied Linda to the house across the street. Finding a dead body transcends the mere act of discovery. It is an encounter with the frailty of life, a confrontation with the shadows of mortality that loom over us all. In that moment that seemed to stop and last forever, I encountered the often-ignored truth: life is fleeting, and death can arrive unceremoniously, leaving behind a poignant silence. That stillness reverberated in my heart as we bore witness to the unexpected death. It wasn’t like finding my father seemingly sleeping peacefully after 90 years of life. He lay lifeless in quiet tranquillity. This was different, and looking at David’s body, which was so full of life when he waved to me with a big smile on his face that morning, it lay there without a soul. My brain struggled to reconcile the sight before me with the reality of life. Is this truly what it appears to be? My mind raced, wavering between denial and acceptance. The cognitive dissonance felt surreal, as if I’d stepped into a nightmarish reality.

David’s human body, once energetic and full of life when I saw him earlier, now appeared strangely alien in its stillness. In those long moments, I learned the realness of mortality, as the nature of decay was apparent. The sight of frothy and powdery foam from his mouth, rigor mortis after trying to turn his stiff body, followed by signs of obvious lividity, spoke a song of death. The sight turned both our stomachs as the 911 operator talked to us. And Linda was more hopeful than I as we turned, moved his body, and heard him gurgle, but because of my lifeguard training in my youth, I expected this to happen. But even so, it was an unusual sound that brought optimism and despair. When talking to Linda that day, years later, we agreed that our visceral reaction wasn’t about the body itself but about the very nature of death and decay.

I’ll never forget the smell. A floral scent calling from beyond. Like the smell of a dead bouquet, but containing notes of over-sweetness. It was the first time I’d smelled that scent, and occasionally, it visits me out of nowhere like a phantom. I try to breathe it in, identifying it, but it slowly vanishes like a dream we try to remember. I think this is the nature of unexpected death. My father was waiting in his cocoon, but David wasn’t in a cocoon. Death just slammed into him one day, and it seemed to have left behind an unresolved spiritual residue. This lingering energy has haunted me even today.

Linda, being the more positive and confident of us, was in fear and despair. There was no one to blow a kiss our way. So when the medics arrived and saw David’s body, one coldly yelled to the others, “Too late!” They all turned on their heels to leave, calling the coroner before allowing the police to take over the investigation.

A detective separated and grilled us for about an hour before letting us go home. It was now late evening, and we were leaving town in less than 24 hours. Packing my bags was surreal in light of the circumstances of the day. As the initial shock wore off, confusion emerged in my head. All that filled my head were questions. How did this happen? Was it violent? Is there danger nearby? What circumstances led to David’s tragic end? Still an unresolved mystery today. Every life carries its own story, and the abruptness of David’s conclusion brought deep sorrow for the loved ones he left behind. The realization that a life, filled with hopes and dreams, came to an abrupt end is heart-wrenching.

I found out later that our alarm went off about 20 minutes or so after David passed. Then the second one came right before Linda’s desperate knocking on our door. Did David have an out-of-body after-death experience where his spirit called me home to be with his body? I ponder that possibility.

Linda went to work that night, and as I was packing my bags into my car, we ran over and hugged each other. Following our embrace, I kissed her and said, " There's No Business Like Show Business..." Her playful smile, which had vanished from her face all day, returned. She drove off while I continued to pack. After all, time continues to tick forward for the living.

Linda pictured on the left. Taken backstage at a birthday party for one of the dancers.