Magic Moments: Episode 29
Magic Found on Moonlight Nights
Magic infuses our lives with joy and positivity. The beauty of a flower blooming or the arrival of a newborn baby is nothing short of miraculous. So why not share in that wonder? Become a paid subscriber today to enjoy the show and learn a little magic!
Consider becoming a paid subscriber so you can enjoy my magic and learn magic so you can perform some of these effects for your friends and family, Plus have access to my archives and my radio programette Retro Vegas Nights on KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas where I talk about my slant on show business, magic, performers and celebrities who have graced the Vegas stages.
What better time to becomes a paid subscriber except now?
There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling