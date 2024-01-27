Stuntman Mike : Well Pam, which way you goin' left or right?

Pam : Right.

Stuntman Mike : Aww, that's too bad.

Pam : Why?

Stuntman Mike : Well, because there was a fifty-fifty shot on whether you'd be going left. You see, we're both going left. You could have just as easily been going left too and if that was the case, it would have been awhile before you s…