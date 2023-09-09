Twilight Zone Meets Alice in Wonderland
“The man who comes back through the Door in the Wall will never be quite the same as the man who went out.”
Twilight Zone Meets Alice in Wonderland
Thanks for reading The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
“The man who comes back through the Door in the Wall will never be quite the same as the man who went out.”
Last week, I wrote about how I went down a rabbit hole and ended up in th…