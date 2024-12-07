Rare photo of Barclay Shaw pictures with Clara Cluck and Toto the Clown

I was inspired to write this fictional story based on real life characters including puppet Clara Cluck and her handler Barclay Shaw after reading Demi Pietchell’s writing prompt post— Sentences I Never Thought I Would Say Or Hear . (Henrietta Cluck was invented from my imagination). Barclay was an incredible puppeteer who left this life to soon in 1992, taking with him the strings that manipulated Clara and Toto, his two beloved children who lit up the lives of those fortunate to experience one of his performances. I dedicate this story to him. The world lost a treasure and heaven gained an angel. At the the end of this , I write a more about him, and priced videos of he performing with Clara Cluck, Toto the Clown and Liberace, who was one of Shaw’s biggest fans. Stay tuned and I hope you enjoy.

Here is the link to you Deni’s post, if you would like to learn more about her prompt contest

Share

The Unlikely Expert

In the quirky little village of Cluckston, where the air was filled with laughter and the scent of fresh hay, there lived a charming marionette named The Great Barclay Shaw. With his string-tangled, wooden-smiling puppets, Barclay was a beloved performer, discovered by George Liberace (yes, that Liberace of the gaudy music fame), and captivating audiences with his charming comedic puppetry. But the star of the show wasn’t Barclay himself; it was his delightful puppet, Clara Cluck—a feathery Disney marionette chicken who danced and clucked her charm into the hearts of everyone.

Now Clara Cluck wasn’t just any ordinary puppet. She was a vibrant Type A personality, and loved to twirl and chatter, while showing off her painted feathers shimmering in the spotlight. Barclay, with the help of his strings, brought Clara to life in magical performances where first off she’d complain about the discomfort of being carried around by twines. “ Oh my goodness, all right, put me down; OW! DARN IT! He knows I’m with egg!” She exclaims as he plunks her on the table; wings flapping. The audience laughs and then Clara continues, “I was with egg, but now I’m with omelette. Now you know.” The audience is in complete laughter at the first funny joke of the seven minute routine, where Clara is relentlessly tortured by the pulling of her strings, with a smile on her face— all for their enjoyment of the spectators. Barclay, a master puppeteer brought Clara to life in his comedic performances, but little did the audience know Clara had a secret connection to another extraordinary marionette puppet: her mother, a chicken torture device repair expert named Henrietta Cluck. Clara often mused, "My mother became a chicken torture device repair expert” when referring to her because of all the crazy contraptions she’d repurpose. In fact, she invented the marionette strings on which she hung. Torture for entertainment purposes only. Clara had a confession that stirred in her feathery chest. While she wore a joyful face for the audience, she couldn’t help but feel the strain of her existence. “Oh, you know,” she remarked to Barclay one day after a long performance, “as glamorous as it seems to dance on strings all day, sometimes it feels like a torturous ballet! Here I am, hanging by these strings, twirling and performing, all while my arms can barely stretch! It’s like being in a never-ending dance marathon without a break!” Barclay chuckled, his eyes sparkling with understanding. “I suppose it’s not all glitter and glam, huh? But you do it beautifully!” he replied, “ And not an audience member realizes the pain you go through to make them happy”— giving her a reassuring smile. He continued, “You know, Clara, if you feel overwhelmed, why not ask your mother, Henrietta? She might have some great tips on how to stay comfortable on those strings during your shows.”

Clara's eyes dulled and rolled at the suggestion. “Are you kidding me, Barclay? Seriously? My mother is THE chicken torture device repair expert, remember?” TORTURE?”asked Clara Cluck.

Barclay chuckled at her sarcastic outburst, and replied, “Oh calling your Mom a chicken torture device expert is an exaggeration Clara, exclaimed Barclay.

Clara turned to audience, “I want to share a little secret about being a puppet just like me. You see, not everything is as easy and carefree as it seems when you're dancing on strings. Let me tell you about a time when my lovely mother, decided to tighten my ropes. Being a puppet on a string can be quite a workout! But when they get too tight, it feels like I’m not just dancing, but instead it feels like I’m preparing for a string competition!” Turning to Barclay she said, “Why didn’t I call you back the other day Barclay? Because I was getting too tied up in my own performance, that’s why!” Laughing at her joke, Clara continued, “It never ends well in the puppet world! I mean, why did I bring a ladder to my performance? Because I heard the strings were getting tight, and I wanted to get above all the tension!” She sat smirking at the audience, as they roared with laughter at her humor. Barclay gave her a wry glance.

Off stage Henrietta Cluck hearing Clara’s concern, clucked warmly to herself, “Well, my dear, if you wish to add some fun without so much strain, let’s find some device that’s less binding!” With a mischievous grin on her face, Henrietta began to concoct a plan to repurpose an old contraption — the Slide & Glide Carousel. Originally designed for training young puppets to master their movements and timing, the carousel featured a series of soft slides and gentle ramps that allowed them to practice gliding gracefully. However, Henrietta saw the potential for something far more entertaining. She quickly set out to alter the carousel by adding colorful, feathered ramps, making them inviting for the chickens to swoop down and glide in style. The soft slides were cushioned with plush fabrics, ensuring a gentle landing while giving the chickens a delightful thrill. Unfortunately, her modification would prove to be an unexpected "torment" contraption by adding the String Sling meant to create exciting drama during performances, but also turning gentle glides into comical chaos.

As Barclay and Clara exited the stage following their first set, they were met backstage by Henrietta yelling, “I fixed the old Slide and Guide Carousel, ya want to try it out? I added a bonus surprise.

Clara bocked, "I don’t like mother’s surprises, squack, squack, squack! Looks like a recipe for disaster! What if I get launched into the cotton candy stand again? And the last time I tried something like this, I was untangling myself for hours! I don’t want to end up looking like a feathered pretzel!” Turning to Barclay she continued, “Barclay?”

Barclay replied, “Clara, I totally understand your fears. But think of it this way: every great performer faces a few butterflies before they hit the stage! And trust me, those butterflies can turn into an exhilarating flight! And you have to think of it as an adventure. You have the talent, the spirit, and a safety net of fun! Just remember, if you ever feel nervous up there, all you need to do is flap your wings and yell "Cluck on!"

Henrietta added, “Look at Clara go! She’s a chicken on a string, soaring high! When you embrace the experience, you’ll find it’s more fun than frightening! Now hop on and show us your bravest chicken dance!”

With a deep breath, Clara glances at the carousel, then back at Henrietta and Barclay, their supportive smiles encouraging her hesitant spirit. Barclay says, You’re not a “chicken” are you Clara? ” Clara chirps, “Me? A chicken? I’m bold like a rooster, and not cluckin coward!” Henrietta cackles, “then let’s do it!” The stage crew and cast stood in support applauding and encouraging Clara Cluck to perform the new trick. Clara not wanting to appear nervous ruffled her feathers and said to Barclay, “Ok, I’m ready.” As Barclay picked her up to return for their second set in the show.

On stage holding Clara, Barclay addressed the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to the grand performance of The Great Glide Challenge! Today, Clara will take to the skies with the help of the fabulous String Sling!”

Clara steps confidently onto the launch pad, her wings flapping with enthusiasm. The audience cheers. Barclay counts, “Alright, Clara! On the count of three... one, two, three! Let’s see how high you can fly!”

Clara is launched into the air by the String Sling—bouncing high and flapping her wings. For a split second, she looks magnificent, soaring gracefully. Clara, shouting mid-air, “Woohoo! I feel like a majestic eagle… or maybe just a chicken with confidence!”

Suddenly, the String Sling's elastic bands stretch a bit too far, and Clara is propelled higher than expected. She goes spiraling out of control, doing a comical twist before overshooting her landing zone. Clara, squawks, “Uh-oh! I didn’t sign up for acrobatics!”

She lands with a loud PLOP! near the hay sending Clara ricocheting back up into the air unexpectedly—almost like a spring-loaded chicken! She flaps wildly. As Clara bounces back down, she lands awkwardly in a pile of oversized cartoon eggs, her wings stuck in a comedic parody of a chicken scrambling to hatch. In a muffled voice Clara was heard saying, “I never knew eggs could be so… constricting! Is this what they mean by “egg-citing” performances?”

The audience bursts out laughing at her silly chicken jokes. As she wiggles free, Clara exclaims with a flourish “Ta-da! Who knew being a flying chicken would come with so many egg-citing surprises?”

Barclay chuckles, shaking his head, “Remember, folks, when life gives you eggs, make a show out of it!”

Clara grinning says, “You mean when life gives you eggs, *crack* a joke?”

Barclay playfully responds, “Oh, you’re on a roll! Just make sure those jokes don’t *scramble* our audience!”

And with a wink Clara rallied, “Don’t worry, I’ll keep my *egg-splosive* humor to a minimum! After all, I wouldn’t want to make any *egg-stra* mess!” And continued, “Did you hear about the chicken who crossed the road?”

Barclay asked, “No, what egg-sactly happened?”

Clara came back, “I overheard her saying she couldn’t be cooped up any longer!” The audience roared with laughter at their exchange. Barclay, wiping away his tears of laughter said, “That’s a real knee-slapper! And you know, Clara, you really showed everyone that even if you're feeling like a scared chicken, you can come out clucking! Ha, Ha, Ha!” Clara proudly clucked, “That's right! I may have felt like a chicken with its head cut off up there, but I turned those jitters into a *fowl* performance!” Barclay raising an eyebrow responded, “Just remember, the only time it’s okay to be a scared chicken is when there's a hawk in the audience!” Clara with a mock gasp exclaimed, “A hawk? Now that’s an egg-straordinary situation! I would just have to lay low… or maybe just lay some eggs for good measure!

Barclay holding up his hands said, “Just don’t start laying them on stage! We’d have a real egg-splosion of laughter! The audience erupted in laughter, clearly enjoying the playful banter. Clara waving cheerily to the crowd happily clucked, “Well, folks, thank you so much for joining our egg-citing adventure!Wherever you go, remember to keep your feathers unruffled and your spirits high!”

Barclay added, “And when life gets a little scrambled, just crack a joke and make a performance out of it! We hope to see you all next time—keep clucking along!” The crowd erupted in applause and cheers. And as the curtain fell, they share a last playful smile, knowing they made the day a little brighter and a whole lot funnier. They couldn’t have done it without Henrietta’s special skill as a chicken torture device repair expert. Together they yelled, “Let’s get out of here before she comes up with more fanciful ideas.”

Who is Barclay Shaw?” I was told, “He is probably the greatest puppeteer alive today.” Eugene Burger

Barclay was the greatest puppeteer ever, in my opinion. I was fortunate to see him perform many times and call him a friend. Shaw was elusive, and few magicians were aware of the existence of this fantastic, talented man back. I knew him during the 80’s. I can’t remember where and when I met him. Still, I think I first saw his showstopping act with his lovable clown puppet Toto the Clown and comical and saucy classic Clara Cluck at the Lido de Paris show at the Frontier Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas or at another venue away from Vegas. In later years, he was the star of the show Splash at the Riviera Hotel and Casino, and I often saw him there, where he performed with Toto, Clara, and his amazing magical illusions, which were a few, but they made grand statements. For instance, he would float a lady and enclose her in a box without wires. She would undulate as if she were floating in the water. It was the most beautiful levitation I ever saw.

Shaw was in a league of his own. But for his puppets, he had an extraordinary way of bringing them to life and humanizing Toto and Clara. You laughed and cried as he manipulated their strings and the pathos of of the audience through his persuasive appeal of emotion. Pathos is derived from the Greek word for "suffering" or "experience" and is one of the three modes of persuasion identified by the ancient philosopher Aristotle. Barclay inspired deep sentiments of pity, sadness, joy, anger, or compassion. Barclay knew how to work it, and tap into that energy. He understood that power. He bonded with his audience members by emotionally connecting with them. Themes of suffering, love, or loss win the hearts and empathy of the audience when seamlessly performed. It’s what separates the great from the best. A heart-wrenching scene can draw viewers to tears, leaving a lasting impact for years. You can’t watch Toto and Barclay without at least a few tears running down your face. And Clara Cluck? She was the complementary comedy to Toto’s tragedy. Audience ms fell out of their seats when they watched her lay a large egg which cracked open, revealing a baby duck! “Let me think…” Clara would say. “I must have been really wiped out. You never forget a duck — they’re greasy as hell! I don’t know what I’m going to tell my husband. He’s a horse! Our church is a little more liberal…” It’s priceless! . But I think Barclay understood this concept at a very young age. His parents traveled often, So he grew up in many different places. During his teen years, he lived in Jamaica, where he was inspired by Cleopatra, one of the few female magicians performing during his time. Here, he put together his love of magic and puppetry. Until his time in Jamaica, he’d grown up in his birthplace in London, where he spent much time on movie sets because his father was a musical director. Later, the family moved to New York City, where the young Barkley purchased his first marionette puppet. A cute little clown. Later, his father uprooted the family and moved to the West Indies, settling in Jamaica where in Shaw’s interview with Burger said upon leaving the tranquil Caribbean island, “Moving was our middle name. I left the little clown with my schoolmates. I had learned all I could from it. It was, after all, only a toy, and the kids had fallen in love with it.” the kids had fallen in love with it" Setting his ego aside, Barclay recognized the sentiments of his classmates, and acknowledged the children’s emotional connection to the toy. He valued their feelings more than his attachment to the clown. Instead of clinging to his ego, he recognized the emotional impact his endearing clown had on his classmates. Pathos was part of his soul. Instead of clinging to the toy because of his ego, he realized the clown's importance to his friends. He knew taking his clown with him meant to his classmates, like losing a pet or loved one. As he moved forward in his life, discovering more creations like Clara Cluck, his clown was left as a legacy of inspiration for those so charmed by his performances and him as a person. Those who care about their future legacy make sure they write their history. Barkley Shar's legacy is embedded in the generations he made laugh, cry, fall in love, and inspired by the characters he made come to life. That's forever.

Barclay Shaw and his beloved Clara Cluck

Leave a comment

="

Barclay Shaw and Toto performing with his good friend Liberace.

Share