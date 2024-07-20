Share

Last weekend's events left me with a serious earworm, causing me to pause publishing my article about Dean Martin until next week. The inspiring song playing in my head was a great prompt for what I'm writing about this week, considering last week’s assault, which not only left families losing loved ones but also left a nation in confusion and fear. But in my head, words of hope rang loud, and I want to share those thoughts with you today.

Following last week’s news of Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt, a sweet melody played in my mind. Over and over, the lovely, soulful words sung with emotional authenticity played a solo concert in my mind. A welcoming earworm, Simple Sound of Freedom, is a psalm of hope calling out for the sound of sovereignty. Bobby Darin wrote it during a challenging time in his life. He had just lost his wife, Sandra Dee, to a divorce, and young American men were being brought back from Vietnam in body bags, made evident by newspapers around the country featuring regular photos of American flag covered coffins on front pages. His beloved political hero, Robert F Kennedy, was assassinated while campaigning with him and was present the night RFK was killed. His relationship with Kennedy was close, and Kennedy urged him to adopt a political lifestyle, encouraging Darin to run for political office. He remained motivated to continue his political aspirations, but that all died in him when he found out his whole life had been a lie when his older sister Nina told him she was his mother, and his beloved Polly, who he brought him up was his grandmother, and motivated his music career. Nina didn’t think he’d survive the media vultures while running for office, so she exposed the family secret before he learned it hard way — on the front pages of newspapers while running his campaign. He was devastated by this emotional firestorm, so he left for Bug Sur, California, to try and find himself when he wrote the compelling lyrics about the need to stop fighting and bring integrity and love back to our society.

Bobby singing Simple Song of Freedom

I don't like to write about politics, and I'm not a party member. Instead, I'm just a watcher, an audience member taking in this drama as it unfolds. So, I'm not coming from any political ideology. Growing up, the hippie generation was just out of my reach. I was a pre-teen and missed participating in it by a few years. But I loved the message of love and peace so many of them evoked; words by artists like Joni Mitchell, Country Joe &The Fish, and Bob Dylan came to my mind and gave me a sense of calmness during that era against the anxiety caused by social disorder as depicted in news like the images of dead soldiers that also caused Darin his grief. I still recall the feeling of racing heart when I'd read the prominent newspapers in my home because my father was head of marketing and distribution for a local newspaper. As a baby boomer during the tumultuous 60s, I related to the angst and fear it caused a nation in the grips of social unrest. Anyone living during that turbulent period understands what I am talking about. And even if you didn’t, you do now because of the instability our nation faces as we move forward navigating stormy waters. It’s like déjà vu, and we seem to be reliving the 60’s.

Country Joe & The Fish at Woodstock

In my recent article What Stays In Vegas, I took a poll asking readers to rate which entertainer they would like me to discuss first. I threw in a few names, and Bobby Darin came to mind for some reason. He passed away in 1973, long before I could ever visit Las Vegas. When most people hear about Bobby Darin, I don’t think they associate him with Las Vegas like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, and Wayne Newton. Unlike many famous Las Vegas entertainers, Darin avoided scandal. His health had been compromised from birth, and he wasn't expected to live past the age of 20. During his short time on earth, he wasted none of it on alcohol, women, partying, and drugs. He emerged from Big Sur as a man who rediscovered his soul and purpose. Knowing he had limited time, he set up a 3-year residency at the new MGM Grand Hotel being built in Vegas, eliminating his need to tour. Las Vegas provided him with a secure and safe place to perform. But before he would occupy the stage at the new MGM Grand, sadly, his career ended on August 5, 1973, Bobby’s last show in the City of Lights at the Las Vegas Hilton.

“Bobby, who was unquestionably the consummate performer, would incorporate false exits and 'bows' in the show so he could duck briefly backstage and suck on an oxygen mask for a few seconds before returning to the stage.” And further went on to say, “I remember we were all sitting in the living room one night at Tommy Amato's house, Bobby, Tommy, myself, Bill McCubbin (bass) and - interestingly enough - Telma Hopkins (of Tony Orlando and Dawn fame), who was living with Tommy at the time. Bobby said, 'Guys, I think this is it. It feels like I'm going to die this year.' Although we all poo-poohed him, it was painfully obvious from his weakened condition and gray color that he was seriously ill.” TK Kellman, a member of Darin's band, recalled one night. Like the song he made famous, The Curtain Falls, the curtain fell during his last performance. A few months later, Bobby went to his permanent spiritual home among the angels, leaving Simple Song of Freedom the perfect coda to his aspiration for peace and love among all humanity.

Elvis was friends with Bobby Darin, shown here visiting Darin at his Las Vegas Show along with George Burns who Bobby referred to him the father he never had

Darin was a peacemaker and wanted the earth’s equilibrium to return to normal because he was so affected by hostile forces encompassing his soul. I think Donald Trump significantly relates to Darin’s last wild storm. His followers believe he is a man of peace, and just like prominent peacekeepers before him like JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, John Lennon, and others, Trump’s life came less than within an inch of losing his life. How different today would be had a divine wind hadn't intercepted the course of that bullet, and how the timing was everything. The Pendragons performed their metamorphosis exchange in less than a half-of-a-second, so Trump’s head must have moved almost quicker then can be recorded, and the bullet just missed blowing his head off, the curtain nearly falling on a man perceived by many as a man of peace. His final journey to his grave with the Army Band playing "Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and the hymn "Holy God, We Praise Thy Name." would have been his final coda, leaving many hopeless and angry supporters. Fortunately, as it turned out, the only angry people were some of Trump’s distractors expressing disappointment the shooter missed. Some even expressed he faked his assassination attempt. I am not good at that type of magic, but I performed with Hans Moretti Jr. performing as Pantar and Company, a crossbow act designed by his famous German magician father, Hans Moretti. In it, Hans Jr., while blindfolded, shoots a series of crossbows, which ricochets off several targets before shooting an apple off his wife Maureen’s head. Knowing how the high degree of difficulty this act presents, I think it is a fantasy to believe someone crafted Trump’s assassination attempt—faked it for theatrical purposes. I wanted to answer that question for Susan Marie Mason , who had asked me about it in notes.

Donald Trump was my boss in the mid-1980s when The Pendragons rotated with other performers to headline Trump’s Castle in the City Lites show in Atlantic City. Trump wasn’t famous then, but he was well-known among the social elite on the East Coast. Outside of that range, he didn’t have much fame traction.

I have only beautiful reports about my experiences and interactions with him and his then-wife Ivana, who often frequented the hotel. There were many because he loved all the entertainers, and that sentiment extended to all his employees, from what I remember. For us, he would throw us gratitude parties, where occasionally, after one of our shows, he would gather the cast and crew on stage for champagne, orders, and suites. Shaking our hands and complimenting each of us for our performances. One day, he stopped by our dressing room to visit and pet the dogs. Another time, he invited us to perform at the grand opening of his new Taj Mahal, and I remember him saying in his speech that he booked only the crème de la crème of entertainment. I remember he was very proud of the entire show. The entertainment director once fired a comedian, and Trump brought him back for another chance. While there, I witnessed many acts of simple kindness from him, and I have always wondered how he managed all his other AC and New York properties. He was like Superman, shaking hands with bell boys and wait staff and stopping to leave words of encouragement to those he passed in the ocean view employee restaurant he built, so workers could eat free of charge three fresh meals a day, Unlike other hotels where employee cafeterias are usually located in a dark basement with fluorescent lighting, and meals offered are food from the leftover buffets, he was nice enough for casino guests. He would brighten your day, even if it were just a smile or nod.

Like Bobby Darin, Trump is facing challenging times and the storm ahead. The curtain hasn’t fallen on his legacy. If you pray, pray for peace and the Simple Song of Freedom. God Bless everyone. 💜💫🙏🤗

Although singer Tim Harden made Simple Song of Freedom famous, Darin’s own performance of his song evokes the simple message he sings. It is a simple song by a simple guy spreading love and peace through his music. The use of powerful stage theatrics is unnecessary as he sings wearing his tuxedo, presenting a textural contrast to his simple, uncomplicated lyrics and a sort of bridge between his crooner days and his new folk style, authentically representing his heart. A song of peace ✌️☮️🕊️🙏♥️

