Welcome to my sixth episode of Retro Vegas Nights! Recently I join the talented team at KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas where I talk about my slant on show business, magic, performers and celebrities who have graced the Vegas stages. I'm especially grateful for friend and fellow magi Geno Munari for inviting me to join his him, and being a fabulous supporter and host. He’s helped a dream come true, and that’s what magic is about!

In this week’s episode of Retro Vegas Nights on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.1 on the dial, I talk about Sammy Davis Jr., and write about him Here. In the 1980s, I had the unique opportunity to meet Sammy Davis Jr. backstage at Bally’s Grand Hotel in Las Vegas after one of his performances. Our brief conversation began with his charming compliment about my dog. Sammy later made a memorable effort to meet my family, inviting them to enjoy his show. A fond aspect of our friendship was his admiration for my jeans, leading to our frequent shopping trips together. He was unpretentious and generous, often buying me clothes while blending in like any regular couple.

Besides my show, there’s a lot going on at KIYQ Las Vegas, so stop by and “listen to all the great legendary performers who played Las Vegas; Louis Prima, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. KIYQ puts you back in time. You will think it is 1964, and you are sitting in the Casbar Lounge at the Sahara Hotel. The music stream plays throughout the day and early evening and is the best music from the great performers of Las Vegas! Late at night will feature the best of the best in informative radio! The mafia, UFOs, Conspiracy Theories and the stories about Las Vegas that have never been revealed.

Throughout the day short vignettes play featuring Geno Munari's Mob Moment, Doresa Banning's Gaming Tidbits, Jack Miller, former Gaming Control Board Agent, and Charlotte Pendragon’s Retro Vegas Nights from the Famed Las Vegas Strip. Stories about the real insiders that operated the Las Vegas casinos.....stories that you will not get anywhere else, from the real insiders who were there! Classic information never published before.

