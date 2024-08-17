“One morning after a ‘coven’ that wasn’t all fun and games… I got some nail polish remover and I took off the red fingernail.” Sammy Davis Jr.

Sammy Davis Jr. NOW album 1972 featuring The Candy Man

Share

Candy Man, hey Candy Man

Alright everybody, gather around

The Candy Man is here

What kind of candy do you want?

Sweet chocolate? Chocolate walnut candy?

Gum drops? Anything you want

You've come to the right man because

I'm the Candy Man

Who can take a sunrise?

(Who can take a sunrise?)

Sprinkle it with dew

(Sprinkle it with dew)

Cover it with chocolate and a miracle

The Candy Man (the candy man)

Oh the Candy Man can (the candy man can)

The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love

And makes the world taste good

(Makes the world taste good)

Who can take a rainbow?

(Who can take a rainbow?)

Wrap it in a sigh

(Wrap it in a sigh)

Soak it in the sun and make a groovy lemon pie

The Candy Man (the candy man)

Oh the Candy Man can (the candy man can)

The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love

And makes the world taste good

(Makes the world taste good)

The Candy Man makes everything he bakes

Satisfying and delicious

Now, you talk about your childhood wishes

You can even eat the dishes

Oh, who can take tomorrow?

(Who can take tomorrow?)

Dip it in a dream

(Dip it in a dream)

Separate the sorrow and collect up all the cream

The Candy Man (the candy man)

Oh the Candy Man can (the candy man can)

The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love

And makes the world taste good

(Makes the world taste good)

The Candy Man makes everything he bakes

Satisfying and delicious

Talk about your childhood wishes

You can even eat the dishes

Yeah, yeah, yeah, who can take tomorrow?

(Who can take tomorrow?)

Dip it in a dream

(Dip it in a dream)

Separate the sorrow and collect up all the cream

The Candy Man (the candy man)

The Candy Man can (the candy man can)

The Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love

And makes the world taste good

(Makes the world taste good)

Yes, the Candy Man can 'cause he mixes it with love

And makes the world taste good

(Makes the world taste good)

A candy man, a candy man, a candy man

(Makes the world taste good)

A candy man, a candy man, a candy man

(Makes the world taste good)

A candy man, a candy man, a candy man

(Makes the world taste good)

Sammy Davis Jr. performing his hit The Candy Man

Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1973, American TV viewers sat around their analog TVs waiting for the introduction of the pilot Poor Devil starring Sammy Davis Jr. to begin. The snappy opening announcing the actor’s characters began with Davis introducing Satanic elements like flashing the Devil’s horn salute and painting a fingernail red into his opening presentation.

Poetically delivered, like he might be ready to belt out The Candy Man, Sammy Davis’s character Sammy, a clumsy, awkward demon, rhythmically stated, “Lucifer himself said, when somebody is real desperate, that is the time when he will sell his soul” to Lucifer’s hot secretary Chelsea, on the 1973 TV pilot Poor Devil as he tried to procure the job of luring Burnett J Emerson, played by Jack Klugman to sell his soul to the devil. In return for this favor, Lucifer would upgrade his status in hell, allowing him to leave working deep in the bowels of hell in the hot furnaces, shoveling coal, and giving him Chelsea as an extra reward. “Later in real life, Davis would say, “I desperately wanted to do Poor Devil.”

Upon watching Poor Devil, the enthusiastic Temple of Set founder, fourth-degree Satanic priest, and highly decorated Green Beret Michael Aquino and a friend of Sammy wrote a letter to the Church of Satan’s founder and high priest, Anton LaVey, describing the show as a “magnificent commercial for the church.” As a result, Davis was offered an honorary second-degree membership in the Church of Satan, which Davis joyfully accepted when he was given a membership certificate, card, and an IIÞ Baphomet medallion at a San Francisco Bay area concert where he performed. Church of Satan leader and founder Anton LaVey and his entourage were present to honor him at the show. The audience probably thought he left his commitment to Judaism for this esoteric faith. But Sammy’s allegiance didn't last long because although Aquino and LaVey had extremely high hopes for its success, Poor Devil failed miserably. The show's premise, a comedy with heavy elements of the supernatural, didn't resonate with audiences then. Many viewers found the blend of humor and dark themes creepy and further accentuated by the absence of a laugh track. Mostly, it wasn't good and wasn't picked up as a TV series.

An early scene from Sammy Davis Jr.'s made-for-TV movie "Poor Devil" released February 14, 1973

The world will never know what was in store for Sammy in the future had he continued pursuing a spiritual path through the Church of Satan. LaVey categorized Satanism into nine statements — not commandments, because Satanist cultists believe Satan doesn't tell you what to do. The first: “Satan symbolizes indulgence instead of abstinence!” A live-and-let-live acceptance, regardless of the motivations, and all are fair, be it hedonistic, enterprising, vengeful, etc. The failure of the pilot put distance between him and the LaVey bunch. LaVey never entirely embraced Davis either because Sammy’s close association with his colleagues, like his PR agent David Steinberg, who LaVey referred to as “a professional Jew,” didn’t support Sammy’s membership in the Church of Satan. He couldn’t isolate Sammy’s influencers from Davis, especially Steinberg, who wanted to sever Sammy’s relationship with the Church of Satan. The attraction of materialism and hedonism, which enticed and lured Sammy Davis Jr. to The Church of Satan, was also the same attraction that caused Davis to remove the bright red nail polish from his finger and return to his commitment to Judaism. Helen O’Hara from the The Telegraph writes:

Sammy Davis Jr, the singer, actor, and Rat Pack member whose own philosophy of life drove him to try just about everything that presented itself – women, men, religion, drugs – became involved in Satanism in 1968. He had noticed a gang of lively young people, each with a single red-painted nail,at The Factory, a nightclub he co-owned, and was invited to go with them to a party he described as “dungeons, dragons, and debauchery.”

He was, in other words, introduced to the church at an orgy, of course, and surrounded by writhing bodies. The prospect of a religion promoting freedom and the complete absence of guilt must have chimed with the adventurous performer.

The pilot was terrible, which might have been enough to ensure it never went to series, but protests from religious groups sealed its fate. Soon after, Davis removed the nail polish remover, wiped away his red nail, and left the church in 1974, though he maintained friendships there.

Sammy pictured here with Michael Aquino on the left, and Anton LaVey on the right

When Sammy walked into The Factory that night, he noticed that every guest was sporting hoods or masks. The focal point was the “coven,” where a woman was bound and spread eagle on a red velvet-covered altar, entirely nude. A hooded priest ceremoniously picked up a rubber phallus and inserted it into the naked woman on the altar. “It was all fun and games and dungeons and dragons and debauchery,” Davis later wrote, “and as long as the chick was happy and wasn’t going to get anything sharper than a dildo stuck into her, I wasn’t going to walk away from it.”

Davis felt reassured that human sacrifice was not part of the evening's agenda. “That girl looked happy,” he noted.

And then, in 1974, with or without Steinberg's influence, Davis had his fill of LaVey’s Church of Satan and opted to move forward. In his memoir, "Why Me?"He reflects, “One morning, after a ‘coven’ that wasn’t all fun and games… I grabbed some nail polish remover and took off my red fingernail.” He never revealed the details of that particular ‘coven,’ but whatever happened in the satanic ceremony disturbed him greatly, and he left the church. Was it more than a dildo stuck in her? You have to wonder.

Besides the hedonistic orgys, why else was Davis seduced by Satanism? Like his close friend Jerry Lewis, Davis grew up on stage, performing professionally since age 3, starting in Vaudeville with his Dad and later Broadway, film, TV, and Las Vegas. Tarnished by racism his whole life, the worst was experienced during his time in the Army, where He endured constant horrific treatment by white Gi’s, where they’d relentlessly beat him — disfiguring his face by flattening his nose. Years later, on "The Arsenio Hall Show," Davis recalled these brutal experiences, including an incident where they painted him white and poured urine into his beer. He explained the racial abuse he suffered: "They needed to say, ‘Hey man, get that nigger now. Stop him.’ I tried physically; I got my nose broken three times, man."

Sammy and Jerry Lewis

Frank and Sammy

On the road as an entertainer, he met the same bigotry. He performed in clubs and slept wherever they were allowed —at bus stations and makeshift rooms above the stages constructed for black Americans because money was no sound in hotels like the one above the Chi-Chi club in Palm Springs, where he and his father and uncle performing as the Will Mastin Trio stayed in one of these makeshift hotel rooms right above the theater. Here’s where he noticed racism extended to Native Americans where at the Chi Chi club, they were served drinks in paper coffee cups instead of glasses to keep them away from the white bar.

It wasn’t easy for Sammy during that time. He was young and impressionable and wanted more than anything to be accepted. He became infatuated with Frank Sinatra and became a big fan. Sinatra embodied everything Sammy dreamed of becoming in his career and personal life. “I think Sammy had seen, through Frank Sinatra’s eyes, white nightclub living, and how exuberant it was, how stylish it was, how sophisticated it was,” said Wil Haygood, an author who penned what’s considered the preeminent biography on Sammy, called “In Black and White.” “He had seen that when he was 18, 19 years old. And so to return to the chitlin circuit, the mostly black clubs in run-down parts of town, that didn’t drive him. It was almost like, if you show them Paris, how do you get them to go back to the farm?”

From the very start, Sinatra was a staunch supporter of Sammy. In the late 1940s, Frank visited a theater in Harlem, and watching Sammy’s performance with the Will Mastin Trio, he was captivated by him. Impressed by Sammy’s extraordinary talent, Frank went backstage after the show to meet him and invited him to attend one of his performances. A week passed, and no Sammy. Frustrated, Sinatra returned to Harlem to see the show again and confronted Davis, saying, “I’m upset with you; I’ve come to see you perform twice, and you never showed up to see me.”Speaking to the man he idolized above all others, Sammy replied, “Frank, I did come. They wouldn’t let me in.” Furious, Frank stormed back to the theater, tearing up his contract, and walked out. This was before Sinatra had reached the height of fame, and he desperately needed the job. Sammy had always kept a mental log of important moments like that in his life and often reminisced about that day through the years. It was the first time he was accepted.

Sammy and Frank Sinatra

Later, when he was with Frank in Vegas, he was not allowed to stay in the hotel where he performed. Sinatra used his influence to enable Sammy to crack the color barrier in Las Vegas. Sinatra continued defending Davis when he lost his left eye in an automobile crash in 1954, an accident most thought would disable him for life —Sinatra stepped in to support him. He covered Sammy’s medical expenses and brought him to recuperate at his Rancho Mirage home. For Sammy, his friendship with Sinatra and the Rat Pack represented more than just social advantages; it was a gateway into Hollywood, a predominantly white realm of stardom that had long been out of reach for many talented African American performers. However, Sammy had to leave a part of his past to gain access to this world. He was a genuine black star at the top of the entertainment industry in a white world with no black equivalent.

Feelings die hard, and although Sammy managed to break most of the racial barriers in Hollywood, feelings of doubt and acceptance continued to haunt him. He was invited to perform at President John F Kennedy‘s 1963 inauguration. A few weeks before the event, Kennedy’s secretary called Sammy to cancel the engagement because Davis was married to caucasian May Britt, and Kennedy did not want to anger his southern voters. And when he developed a relationship with actress Kim Novak, a studio executive threatened to punch out his other eye if he didn’t immediately marry a black lady. He did, and they never lived together, so they were divorced. So, despite his approval by most of Hollywood, he didn’t feel entirely accepted. So when he became friendly with Anton LaVey, who was a showman in his own right, Davis was drawn to the religion of Satanism mostly because he was accepted. After a lifetime of rejection, he felt pulled to Satanism’s judgment-free canon. After he removed the polish from his fingernail, he returned spiritually to Judaism, where he’d also been accepted, and he related to the faith because Jews understood his rejection. He connected to them.

Candid photo of Kim Novak taken by Sammy Davis Jr. Sammy learned a lot about photography from his friend Jerry Lewis and Marilyn Monroe’s photographer Milton Greene.

I met Sammy the same way I was introduced to other Rat Pack members backstage in Las Vegas at Bally’s Grand Hotel and Casino in the 80’s. I walked our dog past his dressing room following a performance when he peeked out and commented, “Who is that beautiful lady and her dog?” (Dogs are a people magnet. If you want a date and meet people, take your dog for a walk.)After performing on stage, I returned to my dressing room, wearing a skimpy rhinestone-covered costume led by my big white Samoyed. I wasn’t sure how to respond. He wasn’t much taller than me, but he made it for his stature and personality.

The Pendragons were new to the Jubilee show, so he had not seen us. We chatted briefly, but Juneau was excited to return to the dressing room for his treat, and my arms were full of costumes. So we exchanged some niceties, and he invited Jonathan and me not to be strangers and to stop by and chat sometime. When my parents and brother came to town, he came to our dressing room to meet them. I recall my brother’s face in awe as he shook his hand during the surreal moment. He invited them to sit in his special seats in Kings Row, have dinner, and watch his show. What a treat that was for my family. Every night, Sammy was always friendly and out in the hallways talking to security and other entertainers. So, one day, I was walking by when he yelled my name and called me over to his dressing room. He loved my black jeans and wanted to know my size. I’m thinking to myself, why? They are just some pairs I picked up in the mall. My puzzled look must have registered with him, and he explained he had difficulty purchasing clothes because men’s sizes were too big, that he had a tailor make most of his wardrobe, and that when he could, he bought women’s apparel because of the smaller sizing. I wore between a size 2 and 4, and he got incredibly excited. So I returned to my dressing room to change so he could try on my jeans. I gave him my jeans, and a few minutes later, he came out wearing them, and they were a perfect fit. So began my very unusual relationship with Sammy Davis Jr., where he would take me shopping and pick out clothes for me to try on. We would go everywhere from Neiman Marcus to Sears whenever he’d have a clue for new threads. I’d try on unisex-looking jeans, pants, shirts, and sweaters, modeling them one by one when he’d be in town. Often, he’d buy me clothes and little gifts.

Leave a comment

What I loved about him was that he was unpretentious, and mostly, his presence was stealthy when he’d enter a store. We looked like a regular couple shopping. Only when we’d stop for me to try on clothes would other shoppers recognize him because he was sitting down waiting by then. It would start with a store employee recognizing him, and that attention would spread like a rhizome through the store, and suddenly, he’d be the center of focus. It was especially apparent at the higher-end stores, where the employees bent over backward to help us, but none ever suspected the clothes were for Sammy. Whether he was recognized or not, he was always kind to people. Polite.

I got the feeling, he never forgot where he came from, and continually reinforced in his conscious his gratitude for what the world had given him. Once over a Mrs. Field’s cookie and drink, I told him how excited I was to finally be in Vegas and perform on a fabulous stage, starring in a big show. He talked to me about authenticity and its importance on stage and how when you doubt yourself, it can reflect on your audience, and you can project those feelings into the ether. He loved our magic and complimented Jonathan and my command of the stage. We talked about the challenges of the genuineness of distinguishing performing from reality and the contradictions of words spoken compared to actions. I honestly didn't know what he meant then, but his words indicated his search for faith in something greater than himself. Perhaps he was referring to paradoxes he found in both the Church of Satan and Christianity, which disappointed him. Still, Judaism offered him a solid foundation in believing in something greater than he—a one God to anchor himself. I’m not sure. Determining what is authentic and what is performative can be challenging, especially when considering one's beliefs or those of others regarding faith. The contradictions between spoken words and actions can lead to discussions that aren’t beneficial for anyone involved. Sammy saw it as a dance, where the steps can be unclear and tricky, making it hard to balance those two worlds. The last thing he said was, “Never lose your wonder.”

Not the best photo, but I’m pictured here backstage wearing the charcoal colored jeans

Share