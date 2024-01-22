The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon

Chris Youngblood
Jan 22

I have been taking a break from Substack but when this came in it caught my eye. The lone wolf is me right now. It is cold in the Midwest and a pipe burst while I was at home dealt with it calmly alone as water flooded down and into my BASEment. I believe source gave me two things: 1. A test to see my resolve, how I would handle it, would I curse the day or be grateful for what I have or that it wasn’t worse? Would I be like Noah after and become drunk? Relapse? Passed with flying colors. But a flood is not lost on me. What does it wash away? What does it bring to the surface which had not been properly excavated? What was the REAL purpose of the flood? These are issues this lone wolf has been working through the last week. I will be writing about this later in the week and then a fiction tale, a dark chapter in a novel idea I’ve been kicking around which needs to be let out. Great post! Have a magical week Charlotte.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Considering all your work and taking a break Chris, I thank you for taking time to read my work and respond.

I love and embrace your attitude towards your plumbing situation. Yours is an excellent way to look at any challenge when you just want to curse and give up. Sending you much gratitude and look forward to your novel! ✨💫🙏🤗

Dwina Murphy-Gibb
Jan 22

Just the Earth having a bit of a weep. X

Dwina Murphy-Gibb
Jan 22

Love the wolf! ... A friend of mine studied wolves and told me an amazing story. The wolf will approach the herd...caribou I think.... and the wolf circles them and one of them will lock eyes with the wolf, usually one that cannot keep up with the herd or is weaker or outcast in some way. They have, what my friend said: the 'conversation of death.' Then the wolf will chase one or two others and wait for the signal. The one who has chosen the wolf will turn tail, kick up its back heels and flash the tail to say it is ready and then runs and the wolf brings it down quickly. The prey actually presents itself! ***

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Wow, thank you for that Dwina. I didn’t know that aspect about a wolf. God has his ways of taking care of all his animals and the ecosystem if we just work with the plan. It’s sad, but so beautiful. The intelligence and organization behind it is profound. sending much gratitude ✨💫🤗💖

Michael Edward
Jan 25

It’s amazing to me how often I need to remind myself of my own inner compass.

Thank you for reminding me once more :)

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 25

Thank you Michael! With all the static interrupting our lives, it's easy to lose proper direction. An inner compass is a valuable tool!

David W Runyan II
Jan 24

thank you for the encouragement, dearest, Charlotte . . . i think my compass broke back around 1975 or so. :)

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 24

Thank you so much David! 🤗✨💞That’s been awhile!? 1975 How are you getting around?

David W Runyan II
Jan 24

dearest Charlotte, i simply flow recklessly from one train wreck to the next . . . but i have 4 most excellent sons and 4 charming grandkids to show for it . . . plus a string of momentarily satisfied women.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 24

You went in the right direction when raising kids, that’s something to allow your pride to shine! I can’t imagine what you mean to your kids. They must beam with joy having you as a Dad and grandfather 💗✨

David W Runyan II
Jan 24

Charlotte, my sons all stepped into manhood nicely . . . they often mention their appreciation for where and how i raised them . . . being a dad was great . . . i flowed into that role . . . being a grandfather is easier but just as rewarding . . . i heartily endorse recklessness :)

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 24

What ever you did including recklessness seems to have worked in your favor! Have an amazing day! 🤗✨💫

David W Runyan II
Jan 24

amazing day to you as well, Charlotte, aren't we all reckless? . . . is anyone truly calculating? if so, is that person exciting to spend time with?

Ellen Parr
Jan 23

I love your words such wisdom

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 23Edited

Thank you, my words are built on others more wise then myself. I’m happy to have learned them and share them. Blessings to you! 🤗✨💖

Dwina Murphy-Gibb
Jan 29

Charlotte you are too humble. You have the ability and sunny mind to brighten up any day. And your words are always encouraging and full of light. Xx

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 29

Bless your heart, thank you! Have an awesome week Dwina! 💞💕💫

Jenn
Jan 22

Lovely words, thank you so much for sending them out this morning. They gave me reason to have a think about some things.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

I appreciate that so much, and I’m delighted you it caused you to reflect. I hope it helps. Blessings to you! 💖🤗✨

Dr. Stacey Rubin
Jan 22

What a great reminder to stay in touch with our true north for 2024! Thank you!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you! 🤗🥰

Jim in Alaska
Jan 22

-37° F. up here on top of the world as I write this. The sun won't rise until 10:07 today.

Yes, goals and plans are good but one always needs to be ready to adjust said goals/plans. I'd aimed to get some outside work done this week but the weather's in the way. Not a big deal if one always has a plan B, and C ready just in case, as is often the case.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22Edited

For some people winter might be a time to relax and hibernate a little. I always find myself more sleepy and tired in the winter time. But when the spring time comes I wake up with the flowers and birds!

Expand full comment
Kristen Malcolm
Jan 22

Glad to see this become a regular thing! Thanks for the encouraging words!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22Edited

Thank you Kristen, I accidentally posted a thread like this which got sent out to all of my subscribers and I was horrified knowing they would all have an extra email that week clogging their box. I couldn’t believe the reception I received so I decided to continue it. A happy mistake.

Have a wonderful week! 💜✨💫

Gila Melamed
Jan 22

So beautifully written. Love this! It's so fascinating to read someone else's words that reflect your beliefs.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you for your wonderful compliment. That really makes my day Gila! 🤗 ♥️

AD
Jan 22

Wolves are so majestic. Love this reminder to stay the course!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you and wolves are incredible creatures. I like ve their social structure. 🐺♥️

✒️🌹Tonya Penrose🌹🖋️(Pen Name)
Jan 22

Thank you for the wisdom share!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you Tonya for reading it and commenting! Have a magical day!

🪄✨💫

✒️🌹Tonya Penrose🌹🖋️(Pen Name)
Jan 22

Charlotte, I look forward to reading your pieces. Truly! May extra joy slip in your back door.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Sending you so much gratitude! My cat just came in the back door! He’s my love enjoy! 🐱💖

Gail Forrest
Jan 22

I love the wolf also. He leads the way. Good words!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you Gail. I loved the meme when I saw that and to share it! ✨💫💖

Penny Hodgson
Jan 22

Great post and great advice!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Thank you so much! 🤗✨💖

Mark Tripp
Jan 22

Outstanding!

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Sending you much love and gratitude Mark! 🤗✨💖

Celeste Eve Horvath
Jan 30

Beautiful .

Reena S
Jan 27

wow! what a script flip. thank you for this well written inspiration.

Keith Radcliffe
Jan 23

Contentment can be attained every day. End the day with thanksgiving - that is part of "smelling the roses". Ambitions and plans will still be there when the morning comes.

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 23

Well, there are those few lone wolves 🐺 🙂

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

So true yes! Thank you so much. Have a beautiful day! 💖✨💖

Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 22

Awwww… shucks ☺️

Thank you so much for the kind compliment! ✨🤗💫💖

