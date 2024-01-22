Share
Just as a compass leads us to the magnetic north, we all have internal compasses guiding our direction and pointing to our destination, . Our internal compass helps us navigate life through all the mountains and valleys, keeping our path straight as we move towards our intended goal and true north. It’s our guide leading us and keeping us on our route to becoming the best person we can be. Each of us has a compass unique to us. No two are the same, and it represents our inner self.
There is a magical quality about compasses going back to ancient times when Japanese and Chinese sailors used them as good luck Talismans, believing they would help them avoid frightening meetings with sea serpents and monsters, guaranteeing a safe return home. If you don’t want to encounter scary creatures on life’s journey, there are a few measures you can take to avoid getting off your track. First of all, focus on your passions, then establish goals. Find a career you will enjoy, and set goals to make that happen. Maybe you have to go back to school or take specialized courses. If you love to bake, for example, determine the steps you need to take to achieve your destiny. Appreciating your job drives you to push harder and improve, so start with the things that have meaning to you when looking for vocational opportunities. Simultaneously, you want to care for your body with proper nutrition, eating habits, and exercise. Likewise, don't forget about your spiritual, emotional, and mental health. Surround yourself with good friends who care about you, and don't be afraid to take risks. Fine-tune your intuition and follow it. Stop destructive behavior that can destroy your destiny and hard work. Become responsible and own your choices and decisions.
No one is more important than you, and you can't love someone else if you don't like yourself. Sometimes, our low self-esteem pulls us down. Dismiss that inner negative talk and believe in yourself. Only you determine the life you want to live. Above all, don't forget to take along your inner compass so that when you are alone, you can move toward your future without the fear of running into the boogie man, who is given way too much acclaim for scariness than he deserves. Don't forget to laugh; life is meant to be enjoyed.
Have a safe and fulfilling journey!
I have been taking a break from Substack but when this came in it caught my eye. The lone wolf is me right now. It is cold in the Midwest and a pipe burst while I was at home dealt with it calmly alone as water flooded down and into my BASEment. I believe source gave me two things: 1. A test to see my resolve, how I would handle it, would I curse the day or be grateful for what I have or that it wasn’t worse? Would I be like Noah after and become drunk? Relapse? Passed with flying colors. But a flood is not lost on me. What does it wash away? What does it bring to the surface which had not been properly excavated? What was the REAL purpose of the flood? These are issues this lone wolf has been working through the last week. I will be writing about this later in the week and then a fiction tale, a dark chapter in a novel idea I’ve been kicking around which needs to be let out. Great post! Have a magical week Charlotte.
Considering all your work and taking a break Chris, I thank you for taking time to read my work and respond.
I love and embrace your attitude towards your plumbing situation. Yours is an excellent way to look at any challenge when you just want to curse and give up. Sending you much gratitude and look forward to your novel! ✨💫🙏🤗
Just the Earth having a bit of a weep. X
Love the wolf! ... A friend of mine studied wolves and told me an amazing story. The wolf will approach the herd...caribou I think.... and the wolf circles them and one of them will lock eyes with the wolf, usually one that cannot keep up with the herd or is weaker or outcast in some way. They have, what my friend said: the 'conversation of death.' Then the wolf will chase one or two others and wait for the signal. The one who has chosen the wolf will turn tail, kick up its back heels and flash the tail to say it is ready and then runs and the wolf brings it down quickly. The prey actually presents itself! ***
Wow, thank you for that Dwina. I didn’t know that aspect about a wolf. God has his ways of taking care of all his animals and the ecosystem if we just work with the plan. It’s sad, but so beautiful. The intelligence and organization behind it is profound. sending much gratitude ✨💫🤗💖
It’s amazing to me how often I need to remind myself of my own inner compass.
Thank you for reminding me once more :)
Thank you Michael! With all the static interrupting our lives, it's easy to lose proper direction. An inner compass is a valuable tool!
thank you for the encouragement, dearest, Charlotte . . . i think my compass broke back around 1975 or so. :)
Thank you so much David! 🤗✨💞That’s been awhile!? 1975 How are you getting around?
dearest Charlotte, i simply flow recklessly from one train wreck to the next . . . but i have 4 most excellent sons and 4 charming grandkids to show for it . . . plus a string of momentarily satisfied women.
You went in the right direction when raising kids, that’s something to allow your pride to shine! I can’t imagine what you mean to your kids. They must beam with joy having you as a Dad and grandfather 💗✨
Charlotte, my sons all stepped into manhood nicely . . . they often mention their appreciation for where and how i raised them . . . being a dad was great . . . i flowed into that role . . . being a grandfather is easier but just as rewarding . . . i heartily endorse recklessness :)
What ever you did including recklessness seems to have worked in your favor! Have an amazing day! 🤗✨💫
amazing day to you as well, Charlotte, aren't we all reckless? . . . is anyone truly calculating? if so, is that person exciting to spend time with?
I love your words such wisdom
Thank you, my words are built on others more wise then myself. I’m happy to have learned them and share them. Blessings to you! 🤗✨💖
Charlotte you are too humble. You have the ability and sunny mind to brighten up any day. And your words are always encouraging and full of light. Xx
Bless your heart, thank you! Have an awesome week Dwina! 💞💕💫
Lovely words, thank you so much for sending them out this morning. They gave me reason to have a think about some things.
I appreciate that so much, and I’m delighted you it caused you to reflect. I hope it helps. Blessings to you! 💖🤗✨
What a great reminder to stay in touch with our true north for 2024! Thank you!
Thank you! 🤗🥰
-37° F. up here on top of the world as I write this. The sun won't rise until 10:07 today.
Yes, goals and plans are good but one always needs to be ready to adjust said goals/plans. I'd aimed to get some outside work done this week but the weather's in the way. Not a big deal if one always has a plan B, and C ready just in case, as is often the case.
For some people winter might be a time to relax and hibernate a little. I always find myself more sleepy and tired in the winter time. But when the spring time comes I wake up with the flowers and birds!
Glad to see this become a regular thing! Thanks for the encouraging words!
Thank you Kristen, I accidentally posted a thread like this which got sent out to all of my subscribers and I was horrified knowing they would all have an extra email that week clogging their box. I couldn’t believe the reception I received so I decided to continue it. A happy mistake.
Have a wonderful week! 💜✨💫
So beautifully written. Love this! It's so fascinating to read someone else's words that reflect your beliefs.
Thank you for your wonderful compliment. That really makes my day Gila! 🤗 ♥️
Wolves are so majestic. Love this reminder to stay the course!
Thank you and wolves are incredible creatures. I like ve their social structure. 🐺♥️
Thank you for the wisdom share!
Thank you Tonya for reading it and commenting! Have a magical day!
🪄✨💫
Charlotte, I look forward to reading your pieces. Truly! May extra joy slip in your back door.
Sending you so much gratitude! My cat just came in the back door! He’s my love enjoy! 🐱💖
I love the wolf also. He leads the way. Good words!
Thank you Gail. I loved the meme when I saw that and to share it! ✨💫💖
Great post and great advice!
Thank you so much! 🤗✨💖
Outstanding!
Sending you much love and gratitude Mark! 🤗✨💖
Beautiful .
wow! what a script flip. thank you for this well written inspiration.
Contentment can be attained every day. End the day with thanksgiving - that is part of "smelling the roses". Ambitions and plans will still be there when the morning comes.
Well, there are those few lone wolves 🐺 🙂
So true yes! Thank you so much. Have a beautiful day! 💖✨💖
Awwww… shucks ☺️
Thank you so much for the kind compliment! ✨🤗💫💖
