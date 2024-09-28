Our assistant, Craig Bowie, was a lead dancer in the Jubilee! Show at Bally’s Grand in Las Vegas during the mid and late 80’’s during my performances in that show. When I saw him, he was always adorned in a black or white tuxedo costume for the dance numbers in the Jubilee! or his street clothes, so I’ll never forget the time when he came upstairs to our dressing room outfitted in a skimpy black leather costume number for the epoch Samson and Delilah scene. He visited our dressing room wearing the leather outfit, and because I’d not seen him up close in this risqué outfit (mine were skimpy too), I looked at him stunned as he walked towards our dressing room until I realized it was Craig! Lol! Tom Jones was down the hallway and did this shocked double-take, staring at Craig walking toward me and asking Jonathan to exchange notes for a future show. I reacted by saying something like, “Wow, Craig! I’ve not seen you look so good.” And laughing as we both engaged in the humor. Craig turned the corner, and I was left staring at Tom Jone’s response to Craig’s presence. Of course, those outfits were our regular attire during a show, so we were accustomed to those looks. But Jone’s surprised response was priceless as he stared, and then his gaze met my eyes. I said, “No worries, he works with an impish wink for me.” And he raised a glass of Dom Perigon in my direction and said he’d drink to that. But he couldn’t do it alone, so he invited me to have a glass of champagne, which I couldn’t accept because I was about to go on stage soon, so I toasted him with a Diet Coke (which I never touched today). We had a short, fun conversation, and before I went my way, he was curious if we had seen his show. I told him I hadn’t but listened to him every night in my dressing room. Although the head of entertainment formally introduced us, Richard Sturm, I had his full attention during the few minutes I spent with him. I had to tell him how I had been a big fan of his since 5th grade when my sister played his albums, and I heard him on FM radio riding the school bus daily. I think he was genuinely touched by learning a 10-year-old American fan when it was the older teens and young ladies who captured his heart. I told him I listened to his set in our dressing room, which impressed him. He wanted everyone to like him and his songs, so it seemed. So he suggested that I get a chance to check out his whole show from the light booth when we had a chance, and he even invited us to sit in King’s Row during one of his shows. So I watched his show that night. This is my report.

The pre-concert hum filled the air, amplifying the excitement I felt and experienced awaiting his appearance. Even though I was watching from the light booth and wasn’t part of the audience hive, I felt the energy of anticipation and eagerness coming from the concertgoers like mist off a lake. This time before a show has always been special for me at concerts, and like the people surrounding me, I allow myself to escape and immerse myself in the moment and forget all worries, leaving my troubles at the front door. That’s how I feel when I go to shows, so I usually arrive early to soak in that before-the-show atmosphere, noticing the things that build the ambiance. The lights, the band warming up, the sound of collective voices heard coming from backstage, and the audience is absorbed into the fiber of the theater. Not an echo even whispered as you sat waiting. It’s a great people watcher as you watch audience members file into the show, finding their seats, each showcasing their style. Some arrive in groups, and many couples and families are happy, sharing laughter and playful banter as they greet each other. You feel unity. I race to shows for this solace and all-encompassing experience. It's not something you feel at a movie theater, but if you’re big on pre-movie commercials and trailers, settling into your seat early with a big bag of popcorn and a mega drink is a must. I do that, too - just to get a good seat. Lol!

Well, one thing is sure: without an audience, there is no show. There’s nothing but emptiness in that dark space without their presence. An entertainer can perform in bare space, but it’s like screaming for help in a forest. Who’s listening? Watching? Caring? It’s a void. A vacuum without receiving anything back. It’s why you do what you do - you do it for others. It’s your gift to them, and the gratitude you receive in return is the joy and enchantment of the showgoers. It’s a reciprocal arrangement. Without that reciprocity, the theater is barren. In the absence of life, the theater feels like a forgotten relic, enveloped in profound stillness and loneliness. The stage performer is like a widow losing a spouse when there’s no audience to perform. It's a marriage arrangement. Like a lover, a good entertainer knows how to keep their partner happy, and a loop is created, uniting them together. The pre-show energy is similar to what a couple might feel before they say their wedding vows. The dynamism leading up to this union is essential for the audience and the performer.

I feel the vigor and force in every concert I attend while performing on stage. One of my favorite things to do is peek through an opening in a door or curtain from backstage to look at the audience. I like seeing the faces I’m going to entertain. When I think about some of the greatest shows I’ve ever been to, I always feel that power and vitality are established before every performance. I wish there were a name for it. Tom Jones is one of the best. And when most people walk away from his show, they agree. Easily mistaken for hokey and kitschy by people who barely know him outside listening to FM radio back in the day, they are hugely surprised when watching him live and easily get blown away by his presence and voice. He can SING! His humbleness shines through, and the audience falls in love. Even the stubborn showgoers who might be there to make their partner happy often change their minds once he appears and they hear the first sounds of his voice.