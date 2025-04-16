Welcome to my friends to Celebration of Voices where bi-monthly present a three well curated Substack publications. If you missed my first edition, you can catch up here: Celebration of Voices

In the heart of our pages here on Substack, stories unfold! So here in my journal, where voices are bold!

Every other week I gather writers, for their worlds to be explored. Both emerging talents and familiar seasoned names I embrace, whose tales enchant us and thoughts unlock a doorway to the treasures of possibilities. Literature’s magic is found everywhere, and I’m proud and honored to present to you this week Julie Dee, Giles Crouch and Dr. Stephen Phinney

Grab a cozy spot, a cup of your favorite drink, and get ready to dive into the literary treasures I present for you this week! I can’t wait to share their incredible voices with you. Let’s explore the magic of words together.

Julie Dee

Julie – “Mother of Hope”

Julie, also known by her former Twitter handle Mother of Hope, is a freedom-loving writer and self-described “old school pop music anorak” from the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire. Like myself she has a love for sunsets, cats, and poetry. She started writing during the 2020 lockdowns as a way to cope with her disillusionment over the UK’s handling of the pandemic. Her raw, honest posts quickly found an audience, leading to connections, protests, podcasts, and eventually a Twitter ban in 2022. Now settled on Substack, Julie writes freely about life, resistance, and whatever else takes her fancy—usually with wit, a splash of darkness, and zero tolerance for malarkey and poppycock. If you’re into heartfelt poetry, anti-authoritarian musings, and the occasional cloud photo, you’ll probably feel right at home.

Who am I?

About my Substack and myself.

Well, here’s a ‘lil story…. (add “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme tune for best effect 😉😂)

Nah….not gonna work, I’m from Rochdale, innit.

I’m Julie, but you may know me as ‘Mother of Hope’, which was my Twitter handle.

I love pretty dresses, cats, carboot sales, taking photos of clouds, writing poetry, taking the piss and…..freedom! I’m a bit of an old school pop music anorak as well.

I live in the verdant Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. I took this from outside my house.

Oh yeah, I like sunsets too. Nice, hey?

Back in June 2020, I joined Twitter, feeling alone and disillusioned with the authoritarian grip and coercive control I saw taking hold on the UK, by means of a so-called ‘pandemic’.

Writing - and Tweeting particularly - became my therapy, ensuring I kept my sanity in a world I increasingly felt disconnected to. People said encouraging things about stuff I’d written and I was inspired to write more.

Fast forward two years and I’d found a ton of friends, been to several protests, been on someone’s podcast and bonded with thousands of like-minded souls. People who, like myself, refused to be a part of the whole disturbing and ever snowballing charade.

I could say I ‘found my tribe’ but I’m so done with that phrase. It’s become the X-factor ‘I’ve been on a journey’ cliché of the freedom movement, hasn’t it?

Anyway, I digress.

As with many other accounts that spoke openly about what they saw happening, in July 2022, Twitter kicked me off their platform in their purge against free speech.

So, now, I have my little soap box here, in the wild woods of Substack! (The White Witch hasn’t found me here yet, shhh….😉)

My posts will be random but can broadly be categorised as ‘any old shit’.

Have a look through my archives to get a feel for the kind of things I write about and whether it’s your cup of Chai. Along the top you’ll see it categorised so you can choose the sort of content you like.

I’m anti shitshow, but don’t dedicate my life or Substack to it, y’know?

It’s not me and there are many, many accounts that do that if that’s your bag.

There are so many wonderful things in the world and we will create our own depressing reality if we meditate upon the bad stuff too much. That said, I am rather a bleak poet and make no apologies for posting lots of dark, self indulgent poetry.

Oh, and I swear a lot so if that kind of thing offends you…..it’s not gonna work.

If you like something I’ve written, do share as I want to connect with people who ‘get’ me and the stuff I write. On the other hand, if I bore the shit out of you, then please……do one, unsubscribe. I want no sympathy subscriptions.

Comments are appreciated too. Always good to have a discussion around a post. Also, if you have ideas you’d like me write about, I’d love to hear them.

Oh, and if you’d like to use/publish something I’ve written or are interested in me writing a feature, story or poem for you or your publication, let’s talk!

That’s all for now.

Cheers chickens, stay hopeful

Julie

Mother of Hope

The Digital Anthropologist

Giles Crouch PHD is a digital anthropologist diving into how tech shapes our culture and everyday lives. I’ve been featured in places like WIRED, Forbes, and the BBC, and have done 150+ media interviews and 80+ talks around the world. His focus is on AI, social media, and digital change—helping people and organizations make sense of it all. Now sharing thoughts on Substack, where it’s free (for now) and open to curious minds.

Who Am I?

I'm a digital anthropologist (yes, it’s a real discipline) decoding the intersection of technology and culture for organisations worldwide. I’ve been in WIRED, Forbes, National Geographic and done over 150 news media interviews around the world, including CBC News National, BBC Channel 4, Arab News and many others. I’ve also delivered keynotes and over 80 speaking engagements.

My expertise spans Artificial Intelligence (ML, NLP, LLMs mostly), social media, and digital transformation, translating complex technological shifts into strategic opportunities. I've guided UX teams and digital strategies for global businesses, governments, and non-profits.

If you’re at all interested about the impacts of technology on human societies and cultures, hopefully I will provide some insights. While I have a good sized Medium audience, I’m engaging on Substack. With audience growth I may look to monetize, but for now, my content is free. Feedback and thoughts always appreciated as long as they’re thoughtful and considerate. That whole, do unto others thing…

Dr. Stephen Phinney

Dr. Stephen Phinney has been part of the publishing world for a long time. He’s got degrees in Psychology, Counseling Psychology, and a Doctorate in Ministry with a focus on International Cross-Cultural Affairs. Over the years, he’s had the privilege of working as a Cross-Cultural Consultant with leaders around the globe. With over 40 years in ministry, his passion has been studying the End Times—driven by his deep love for the accuracy of Biblical eschatology found throughout both the Old and New Testaments.

Who Am I?

Stephen has been married for 47 years to Jane, and they have three grown children, Abigail, Elizabeth, Jessica, eleven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Both Jane & Stephen have been dedicated to the institution of marriage, the Biblical view of family-life, and the power of reconciliation within interpersonal relationships within the Lord's structure of family.

Both have been in ministry for 45+ years. They began their journey under the tutorage and mentorship of Dr. Charles Solomon with Grace Fellowship International.

Dr. Phinney has focused his studies, research, and writings on International Leadership & Cross-cultural Biblical Worldview, within the arena of global impact. He is proactive in serving ministry leaders, and interested Christians - with the mission of establishing a "Christ-as-Life" modality of growing in Christ. While his primary vision is directed toward leaders, he is compelled to implore the Body of Christ to live and walk in their identity in Jesus Christ. Thus, his vision in promoting the IM Online School & the Identity Matters Worldview Institute.

