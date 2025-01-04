Share

Happy New Year! As we usher in 2025, we have an opportunity to reflect on the past year and praise the unique voices and insights that have blossomed within the Substack community.

As we kick off 2025, I am eager to revive my weekly Substack roundup, something I put on hold last year due to life. My weekly tradition was a labor of love, allowing me to connect with various wonderful authors and share their work. So, I aim to create a sense of camaraderie by inviting readers to discover old and new voices that not only entertain but also challenge and inspire our thinking and broaden our understanding of the world around us. Instead of each week, I'll present my round-up bi-monthly every other Wednesday. My goal is to spotlight a diverse range of authors, offering readers well-curated writing that inspires, informs, and entertains.

Let us embark on this journey in 2025 together as we celebrate the remarkable authors on Substack and the power of words that shape our collective narrative. Here’s to a year of growth, connection, and discovery 2025! To kick off my renewed feature, I dedicate this Friday’s article to reviewing a few of my favorites from last year. To start, here are my three top summer Subtsck publications according to Substack statistics.

Demi Pietchell’s The Starfire Codes, R. H. Snow’s Deep Thoughts from the Dubble-wide of D00m, and Stone Bryson’s The Stone Age.

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell explores spirituality, survival, metaphysics, media, and the truth. Join us for The Starfire Codes Podcast at starfirecodes.com Top post this summer: You Can't Force A Connection. We Meet The Right People At the Right Time Under The Right Circumstances Through Natural Vibrations

“Take an active role in mapping out the trends in your life so that you can see which areas are at which levels and focus on making changes. You cannot be everything to everyone, so it’s best to know your value and stand by it….” Demi Pietchell

Demi Pietchell possesses a perceptive ability to think beyond conventional boundaries and explore multiple dimensions of existence. Her research in metaphysics expanded consciousness, and her background in media and filmmaking enabled her contemplative concepts to come to life off the pages of her articles and inspirational writing. She does so by transcending your typical dimensional thinking and masterfully presenting these ideas in a manner that is easy to understand and engaging to others.

Like the star that guides the Hermit in tarot, described in her biography, she epitomizes a beacon of hope and knowledge for those searching for clarity and a more profound awareness of the disciplines of science, philosophy, and spirituality. With a sharp wit and fantastic sense of humor, she explores these deeper truths and topics that may elude those accustomed to more worldly common perspectives.

Her mission through The Starfire Codes becomes a call to action, inviting individuals to embark on a collective journey toward revelation and self-discovery. Rhizomatic as she describes it in her work. Indeed, her authenticity and truth have guided part of my world, making it less scary and confusing. Please consider her direction as you search for truth. She’s known to take you into the Twilight Zone and shatter some of your old misconceptions.

As her About page describes, The Starfire Codes is a stellar publication. There can be no more perfect word to describe her work than “Stellar.” So please hit subscribe if you are inclined to do so.

Here is one of Deni’s recent mystical and magical Substack posts I want to share with you, and hope you like her work as much as I do.

One does not simply write about Texas - one must live it. Top post this summer: I'LL NOT GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT

Sparkly nail-polish wearer & #IronAge Author of the Prometheus Award-nominated Sci-Fi Western Series, WATCHER of the DAMNED! Photos by me unless otherwise noted! WE WILL BE FREE

Introducing R. H. Snow, an incredibly talented author whose imagination brings to life the thrilling universe of her Prometheus Award-nominated sci-fi western series, of*Watcher of the Damned*. With a warm heart and good vibe spirit, she engages readers through her writing, infectious enthusiasm, and genuine connection with her audience. That’s what I feel when I read her work, and think of her as a best friend you’ve had your whole life.

In addition to her captivating prose, R. H. Snow has produced a range of works, including those featured in Pages: *Pictures: Wide as the Texas Sky*, *Poetry: Texas Twang-a-Rang*, *Pew Pew: Watcher of the Damned - Sci-Fi Western Series!*, *Pontifications: Texas Thinkin'*, and *Pulp: the #IronAge*. She showcases her whimsical poetry and storytelling on her podcast, where her expressive acting and narration add a unique layer to her tales. Furthermore, her artistic prowess shines through as she illustrates her stories, sharing her creative process in captivating videos, including her unique videos showcasing her drawings, which come to life.

With R. H. Snow, readers embark on a journey that is rich in storytelling and brimming with warmth and community spirit. Join her as she continues to weave extraordinary tales that have captured my heart and imagination! For those eager to dive deeper into her world, subscribing to her newsletter and website is a heartfelt invitation to join her creative journey.

Delightfully charming, listen to R. H. magical narration. Warning: she is known to enchant her listeners. ✨ In the first video R. H. demonstrates her drawing ability. Enjoy both!

Analog thoughts in a digital world. Speculating on news, culture, and spirituality, from a more natural perspective. Home of the 'Three-Dot Tablet' [TDT] Top post this summer: UK Threat More Serious Than Realized

"I will not comply,” Stone Bryson. Through his work, Stone paves the way for a richer understanding of our world, urging us all to embrace a more natural way of living.

Demi Pietchell’s The Starfire Codes is best described as “Stellar,” while “Par Excellence” is the ideal term for Stone Bryson, who wrote the popular publication The Stone Age. A compelling writer whose work cuts through the noise of conventional media to tackle the pressing issues often overlooked by mainstream outlets. With a keen eye for current news and societal intrigue, he delves into topics that reveal the deeper truths of our existence as natural beings living under Natural Law. His writing challenges readers to reconsider the narratives typically presented, inviting a fresh perspective on the world.

Bryson's mission is clear: to inform, enlighten, and entertain by celebrating ideas that honor our inherent connection to nature while critically dissecting those that undermine it. Each piece he crafts results from meticulous, well-curated research and contemplative thought, infused with a careful balance of rational solutions and engaging composition. Stone had the unique talent and ability to articulate complex concepts with clarity and brevity, making his work both accessible and thought-provoking, encouraging readers to reconsider their understanding of the lives they lead.

A standout quality of Stone Bryson is his generosity—not only in sharing his words but also in supporting the work of others. His kindness fosters a sense of community among fellow creators, making him an adored writer in the Substackian World. I can honestly call him a friend and hope some day to turn my virtual hugs into real life ones when we meet.

With a diverse repertoire that spans culture, politics, conspiracy, and philosophy, and he throws in a poem or two, Bryson is unafraid to challenge the status quo. He leaves no stone unturned, inspiring readers like myself to think beyond their established boundaries.

Here is Stone’s recent and powerful thought provoking piece of work.

