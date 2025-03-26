Welcome to my friends to Celebration of Voices where bi-monthly present a three well curated Substack publications. If you missed my first edition, you can catch up here: Celebration of Voices

In the heart of our pages here on Substack, stories unfold! So here in my journal, where voices are bold!

Every other week I gather writers, for their worlds to be explored. Both emerging talents and familiar seasoned names I embrace, whose tales enchant us and thoughts unlock a doorway to the treasures of possibilities. Literature’s magic is found everywhere, and I’m proud and honored to present to you this week Francesca Bossert, Michael Edward, and Jenn

Grab a cozy spot, a cup of your favorite drink, and get ready to dive into the literary treasures I present for you this week! I can’t wait to share their incredible voices with you. Let’s explore the magic of words together.

Francesca Bossert

Francesca Bossert a kindred spirit and vibrant and inspiring individual who channels humor and positivity through her writing in her publication Just For Fun. She is set to release a poetry book titled "ILLICIT CROISSANTS AT DAWN" in April 2025, a collaborative effort with her daughter Olivia Bossert, a fashion photographer and artist who illustrates the book. Additionally, she has penned a romantic comedy called "JUST LIKE A MOVIE," set in Ibiza, available on Amazon, which I will be purchasing in a few days.

WHO AM I?

I write funny, uplifting poetry, and can’t wait to share my poetry book, ILLICIT CROISSANTS AT DAWN, which should be released sometime in April 2025. This is a joint project with my daughter, Olivia Bossert, who is a fashion photographer and artist, and who has illustrated the book.

My romantic comedy, JUST LIKE A MOVIE, is set in Ibiza, and is sure to leave you with a lasting case of the warm and fuzzies. You can find it on all the Amazons.

I have reached a stage in my life where I’m working on letting go of the dreaded “what will people think” syndrome, surpassing my hangups and insecurities, and making the most of each day. I am in my early sixties, live with an autoimmune illness (an IBD: microscopic lymphocytic collagenous colitis) and fibromyalgia. My illnesses forced me to completely change my lifestyle, and to give up my lifelong passion, riding horses, which was really hard. Thanks to therapy, medication and writing, I was able to reconnect with my sense of humour and natural optimism. I’m fundamentally shy and insecure, but I aim to finally have the courage to say “Boo” to all the geese! It’s about time!!!

I share my time between Switzerland (near Geneva) and Spain (near Barcelona).

Michael Edward

Meet Michael Edward, an Australian writer who write The Curious Platypus and fueled by an insatiable curiosity about life. Emphasizing his passion for writing, he describes it as a boundless and undefinable force, akin to a creature that resists categorization. Using the platypus as a metaphor for his writing approach, he highlights the importance of embracing uniqueness and challenging traditional labels.

Who Am I?

Hello!

I’m glad you could make it. Come in. Sit down. Make yourself at home. Allow me to introduce myself. My Name is Michael Edward. And I am curious about this crazy thing called ‘life’. So curious, in fact, that a few years ago my ceaseless curiosity started to spew out of my head and onto the page. That’s when I started writing. Since then, my passion for writing has become an insatiable creature that knows no bounds. A creature that defies categories. A creature that eschews labels. A creature that laughs at those who attempt to define it… I’m also Australian. And as a curious Australian, who’d prefer to keep his writing as undefined as possible, I figured what better creature to use as the mascot of my Substack than the Platypus. That duck-billed, egg-laying, misfit, that was so boldly itself that it forced the categorisers of the world to make a new damn category.

And so, to any newcomers, as much as I’d like to tell you what to expect from my writing – I can’t. Because to do so would be to go against the principles of the platypus and the essence of what my writing’s about. But I can tell you this: wherever my curiosity takes me – I’d love it if you’d come along for the ride.

Pledge your support

And if subscribing is a little too close for comfort right now – I get it! But won’t you at least have a look around before you leave. Scroll through some of my writing. See what you think. And if you still decide “not right now” then I’ll find a way to live with it (I guess). Either way, I’ll be here – following my curiosity wherever it leads.

Jenn

Jenn is one of my favorite writers who publishes Jenn’Substack expressing her passion and commitment as an art teacher dedicated to nurturing the observational skills of her students. She emphasizes the importance of truly seeing the world around us, rather than just relying on preconceived notions, aiming to cultivate this skill in her art class. Each student (her children) is encouraged to make daily sketches from life and participate in weekly art history and drawing lessons. And she writes some amazing poetry.

Who Am I?

To SEE— to really look at a thing and to figure out how the light defines it— is tricky because we’re used to drawing what we KNOW rather than what we see. This year I’m teaching my kids an art class, and showing them how to see is a primary aim of mine. They are encouraged to make daily sketches from life in their sketch books and once a week we have an art history lesson followed by a drawing lesson.

While I definitely support my kids drawing from their imaginations, they are strictly prohibited from doing so in their life sketch books. I am supposed to do the same. Here are my sketches, in all their scribbly and lively glory. I hope you’ll enjoy them for their simplicity and immediacy.

Here are a few examples of Jenn’s beautiful work I want to share!

