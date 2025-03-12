Welcome to my friends fourth edition of Celebration of Voices where bi-monthly present a three well curated Substack publications. If you missed my first edition, you can catch up here: Celebration of Voices

Cameron M. Bailey

Meet Cameron Bailey! His passion for politics and dedication to his family and love for Freemasonry shines through in his bio. It sounds like he has a wonderful family to support his endeavors. Being from a Masonic family and upbringing I always look forward to reading his thoughts and insights—his unique experiences make for some fascinating discussions!m for all his subscribers both Masons and non Masons alike.

Who am I?

By Cameron M.Bailey

I’m a guy in the great State of Washington who’s been in and around politics his entire life.

I’m also really, really heavily involved with Freemasonry.

And, I’ve got a great wife, three superb daughters, and an amazing granddaughter. With another on on the way.

Those are my things. Family, Freemasonry, Politics.

Here I’ll share my thoughts, because I always feel compelled to write.

Cori Bren

Cori Bren is the author of Bren’s Buzz. If you want to start your day off with a smile and hope with a big dash of humor please subscribe to Cori, who won’t disappoint! I love how Cori describes the journey of stepping into the unknown, embracing the potential for new experiences. Writing, as she’s chosen to do with Bren’s Buzz, is such a powerful way to connect with others and explore personal growth. Her focus on peace, love, and community is incredibly inviting, and I appreciate her laid-back space she’s created where people can escape from the chaos of the world.

The emphasis on humor and nature resonates deeply, and it's wonderful that she’s offered accessible content without a paywall. It truly is a welcoming community where readers can discover joy, laughter, and valuable insights.

Who Am I?

By Cori Bren

There comes a time in everyone’s life when we walk away.

When we walk towards something as yet unknown but still awash in potential possibilities. Something enticing that beckons us in another direction. We don’t even need to shed our current lives, but simply explore more of the paths less traveled. For me, what beckoned was writing. Bren’s Buzz was a blank page, much like the song Unwritten, by Natasha Bedingfield. Now, you’ll find a collection of stories about peace, love, and family.

Hiding away from the world with a pocketful of yearning is no way to realize potential or to connect with others; to find ourselves randomly smiling about something we’ve seen or read. Here you’ll find your hidden smile and tap into your inner good vibrations, which in turn you can use to tap into your own communities. Here at Bren’s Buzz, you’ll find not only a brief respite from the worldwide crazy train, but also something to laugh about with your friends.

You can forget your to-do list, hide from your responsibilities for a bit and just sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself. You can check your worries at the door and get lost for a bit in comedy, nature, how-to, or odes.

The tone here is laid back. It’s communal and comedic. Much of my growth has come from humor, nature, and how-to. Readers find Tuesday Tidbits (short how-to) and Stacky Speaks (tips for using SubStack) especially helpful, but there are many interesting topics to choose from - conveniently grouped across the top of my website. I have no paywall, so everything is free to everyone. I’m simply enjoying the experience of being part of a collaborative community of readers and authors.

Donn Harper Jr.

What I love about Donn Harper Jr. is his playful approach to the art of writing and the myriad of topics he manages to cover—ranging from poetry to high fantasy and everything in between. His commitment to exploring the depths of thought and humor, while not shying away from the more controversial aspects of life, makes his perspective truly unique. I appreciate the balance he strikes between whimsical musings and pointed commentary, all while embracing a coffee-fueled exploration of creativity.

Who Am I?

By Donn Harper Jr.

Why? Why ask why when how is so much fun?

The benefits are,

distraction, thoughts, poetry, prophetic meandering analysis of whatever strikes my fancy.

Chaos, insight,

Fascinating observation of fascinating fascinations.

Reverent irreverent relevance.

Poetry,

Music,

Short stories,

Fiction: No not news, real fiction; High Fantasy, Low Fantasy, Hard Science Fiction, Horror and Humor.

Random socio political commentary.

Random Rants,

No sacred cows,

BBQ is a blessing!

Not vegan friendly.

In other words, I will slaughter the sacred cow, sacrifice it to Arioch and have a BBQ and not invite you. Though I will likely do so on your doorstep.

Note, Michael Moorcock has a standing invitation, as does John Ringo, and whom ever the repressive regressive neo fascists currently hate as well.

Extremely Bacon friendly.

Not vegan friendly

Bacon is sacred.

Coffee fueled insanity.

Occasional bouts of sanity. Which are usually rapidly suppressed.

Plenty of questions.

Usually intentionally offensive

Occasionally unintentionally offensive, in which case please inform me the who what where when why and how as I will likely want do it again.

Always be polite,

Until it is time to not be polite.

Speak softly, carry a tomahawk.

