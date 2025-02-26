Welcome to my friends fourth edition of Celebration of Voices where bi-monthly present a three well curated Substack publications. If you missed my first edition, you can catch up here: Celebration of Voices

In the heart of our pages here on Substack, stories unfold! So here in my journal, where voices are bold!

Every other week I gather writers, for their worlds to be explored. Both emerging talents and familiar seasoned names I embrace, whose tales enchant us and thoughts unlock a doorway to the treasures of possibilities. Literature’s magic is found everywhere, and I’m proud and honored to present to you this week Jayshree Gururaj, The Librarian of Celeano, and Dwina Murphy-Gibb

Grab a cozy spot, a cup of your favorite drink, and get ready to dive into the literary treasures I present for you this week! I can’t wait to share their incredible voices with you. Let’s explore the magic of words together

Jayshree Gururaj

Jayshree actually publishes two exceptional publications which I subscribe to both. Besides her Tech Made Simple, she also publishes Hello India, which I will cover on a later date in another one of my round ups. What I love most is her willingness to help others with technology issues, and she’s saved me many times! So welcome to her Technology Made Simple, your go-to resource whether you're a writer, a digital enthusiast, a solopreneur, busy executive, or simply someone navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

Discover why 66 publications on Substack are recommending TechMadeSimple.

In a world where technology can often feel overwhelming, or the information overload intensive, TechMadeSimple is here to be your friendly digital tech guide and companion. Or perhaps time is the issue for you, and need to get to a curated, and expert answer quickly.

Whether on AI, or new software, or productivity aids, or writing platforms, I help provide you my expert insights, easy guides that should enable you to easily make decisions.

Say goodbye to the hassle of sifting through endless online information or struggling with common tech concerns—get clear, straightforward answers here!

TechMadeSimple is aimed at simplifying the digital journey.

Read what others are saying:

“…I followed the trail to your publication, and wow, what a find. Your writing has that rare (especially when writing about tech!) mix of depth and ease that pulls you right in. Consider me an instant fan and, of course, subscribed. Looking forward to reading more of your work!” - thanks Kuriakin Zeng

With a computer engineering degree, a Master’s in Computer and Information Science, and an MBA from the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio ,my professional experience spans Fortune 100 firms like Amazon, HP, and AT&T helping customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. I've defined, designed, and deployed multiple innovative products globally.

I bootstrapped kindeeds.com, a community-based, digital in-kind free giving platform (please check it out!). I also offer custom business and tech consulting at avantgardepro.io.

Need a tailored solution ? Please send me a direct message (DM) here or email hellotechmadesimple@proton.me.

Librarian of Celaeno

What is the Library of Celaeno?

The Library of Celaeno is a cosmic, haunted repository of knowledge. It is cosmic in the sense of the Greek κόσμος, all that which is universal and pertains to human life, as well as being cosmic in terms of being located in the Pleiades. It is haunted in the sense of bearing the presence of unrealized possibilities, hoped-for-futures unmanifested, and the echoing voice of the past. It is a dead mall in a Roman ruin, where the sounds of symphonic vaporwave rebound against the dusty, cyclopean stacks, and candles flicker in fluorescent recesses. It is the Backrooms where the wise seek to hang nine days from drop-ceiling frames, pierced by curtain rods, for a chance to drink from the well of a liminal pool. It is a holy place; cigar smoke is its incense, its Lares are the nameless transcribers of ancient wisdom who whisper in the ears of those who would shun the noise of the world. It is not found by looking, but when one ceases to look elsewhere.

Meet an Amazing Irish Writer and Artist

There’s a talented woman from Ireland who creates the most beautiful poetry and stories, her name is Dwina Murphy-Gibb. She uses her amazing creativity in her Substack publication. Her writing is not just about fun characters or exciting adventures; it also touches on deep ideas and lessons about life and the world around us.

What’s really cool about her is how she connects her work to ancient languages and teachings. She studies things like Ogham, which is a really old writing system used by the Irish, and the Vedas, which are important texts from India. By using these ancient ideas, she helps people understand how different cultures can be connected and how wisdom from the past can help us today.

Besides writing poetry, she is also a playwright and an artist. This means she not only writes stories but also brings them to life on stage!

In a world that often feels noisy and busy, her stories remind us to slow down and pay attention. Through her poems and plays, she shows us that art can help us express our feelings and connect with each other. She is truly an inspiring person, and her work helps us see the beauty in our lives and the world around in our lives and the world around us!

