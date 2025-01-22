Welcome to my second edition of Celebration of Voices where bi-monthly present a three well curated Substack publications. If you missed my first edition, you can catch up here: Celebration of Voices

Michael Newberry

I find one of the most attractive qualities in any person is the fearlessness and enjoyment of their own identity. That deep self-awareness and confidence in who they are is stunningly beautiful to me. Oddly, I’ve noticed a lack of self-consciousness in those individuals. I love exploring the visual theme to “know thyself” in my paintings of individuals. Michael Newberry

Michael Newberry is the real deal! Part of his artistic philosophy beautifully describes the essence of welcoming one's identity. His view of fearlessness and self confidence speaks to a universal longing for authenticity, and is profoundly expressed and presented clearly through his art. Know Thyself is a prominent visual theme in his work that highlights self-awareness, as seen in this piece, Where No One Has Gone Before. Like me, I hope you enjoy Michael’s work here on Substack in his publication The Shrewd Artist

Deborah T.Hewitt

Carrying the heart of an immigrant child, I have a passion for God’s beautiful earth, people, history and the arts. I will often write through the inspiration of music. I love nature and have a huge heart for rescue. These are dire times for humans and animals. It’s through our stories and images that we reflect, grow, find gratitude and a spirit for truth.

Create to live and live to create,

deb ox

Welcome to the creative world of Deborah T. Hewitt, a passionate writer and amazingly gifted photographer who carries the heart of an immigrant child from Great Britain to America. Drawing inspiration from the melodies of music, art and photography she crafts narratives that blend her deep appreciation for nature with her heartfelt love and commitment to rescue animals and champions this important cause. It’s a challenging time for both humanity and wildlife, and Deborah stories and images are powerful tools for reflection, growth, gratitude, and truth. With a love for God’s beautiful earth, people, history, and the arts, Deborah shares her experiences to inspire others through her work Substack publication The Family We Keep

A talented photographer — here is a photograph of Times Square taken by Deborah.

Zan Tafakari

Meet Zan Tafakari on of the first SubStack publications I subscribed to shortly after beginning my own writing journey. In a community saturated with superficial conversations and fleeting self-improvement tips, there's a compelling Substack publication I recommend you explore. Enter THE RISE, a newsletter that cuts through the all noise and Zan deep-dives into the essence of mindset and self-discovery.

What I like best is Zan’s emphasizes on accomplishment. True success goes beyond mere busyness; it's about understanding your motivations and utilizing practical strategies to unlock your full potential. His weekly journal prompts facilitate reflection. Subscribing to Zan’s publication, I hope will inspire actionable change in your life for more positive living. Join him on a journey of personal growth by subscribing to THE RISE. Your true potential awaits!

