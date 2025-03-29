17th of Nisan, 5785 = Tue, 15 April 2025

The historical context of miraculous events reminds you that, just like in biblical tales, true magic often lies in the audience's willingness to suspend disbelief and embrace the impossible. Whereas I perform magic, it’s only God who creates miracles through His magic. Big and small, I recognize them each day threaded through my and Randy’s life. I’ve written a lot about my magic, but today because this time of year is filled with many Jewish and Christian celebrations including Nisan 1 the day Randy and I recognize as New Year I’m going to discuss some of God’s amazing miracles that confirm in my mind He is by far the Best Magician In The Universe.

Nisan, from the Hebrew word "nes," means miracle, and symbolizes the divine wonders God performed to alter human destiny. Through out the Bible’s arc these miraculous acts brought hope and liberation to His people from the chains of enslavement. The Hebrew month of Nisan therefore stands as a guiding light of transformation, reminding us that even in darkness, miracles can emerge, guiding us toward redemption and freedom.

What is Nisan 17, other than just a date on the Hebrew calendar? The month of Nisan marks the beginning of the New Year on the ancient Hebrew calendar, which starts with a series of miraculous events that I’m about to explain. The Hebrew calendar is a lunar one and fluctuates depending on the moon cycles; hence, Nisan 1 and the Passover change yearly. (this year Nisan 1 is this Sunday March 30). A miracle itself because Jesus died on the same day as the Passover, when the Hebrews put the blood of the lamb on their doorpost so the angel of death would pass over them, resulting in Pharoah releasing them from captivity, which happened on Nisan 17 when God parted the Red Sea to provide passage to the Israelites to the promised land. The same way Jesus death frees His believers from the bonds of slavery through Jesus death and resurrection which took place on Nisan 17, and is perfect timing and set to the astronomical clock God placed in the heavens.

On the 17th of Nisan, is the moment when Noah's Ark came to rest on Mt. Ararat. When I first began to explore the miracles in the Bible, I wondered why this was so important. Well, there’s something truly special about Nisan 17 and what’s happening here. Not only did Noah’s Ark land on Mt. Ararat on this day, but it’s also significant because as I mentioned above it’s the day the Israelites crossed the Red Sea, escaping the bondage of Egypt and stepping into a new beginning, after they had entered Egypt 430 years earlier on this day. Let’s see…It’s also the day the walls of Jericho fell and on is when Joshua entered the promised land and ate the first fruits of the land. Furthermore Esther saved all of Israel from genocide on this auspicious day. The most important one, and the crux of believer’s faith is the resurrection of Jesus from death where sin and death were finally defeated.

Noah’s Ark and Parting of Red Sea

Truly remarkable is the ancient Hebrew calendar shows that the ark came to rest on the mountain on the very same day of the year — Nisan 17 — that Jesus rose from the tomb. Thousands of years before the resurrection, God was orchestrating events to highlight this ultimate moment of salvation. Just as the ancient judgment concluded when the ark landed, so too did the judgment of the restored world end on that same day of the year when the tomb was powerless to contain Jesus. Each of these remarkable stories are connected. Coincidence? I personally don’t believe in Cowinkydinkys. Serendipity? I believe we are talking miracles threaded through the Bible like a code to God’s followers showing them the truth and the way to LIFE.

It was a tough road for the Israelites to follow, and it required much perseverance, hope and faith moving ahead toward’s God’s promises. After forty years of wandering in the wilderness with Moses and his group finally found themselves on a mountaintop, gazing down at the promised land. Every Israelite over the age of twenty who had departed Egypt under Moses' leadership had died, with just three exceptions: Moses, Joshua, and Caleb (see Numbers 14:38). The rest had perished without ever experiencing the blessing they had longed for. But why?

Doubt is the answer. There were doubters of God’s promises among Moses's group that fled Egypt. Many Israelites who left did so with hesitation and reluctance. Regardless of the hardships they faced there, the familiar land of Egypt seemed preferable to the risk, and uncertain future ahead crossing the Red Sea for those who lacked faith. Their heart wasn’t into the journey. God’s power and miracles were forgotten as the challenges and hardships of nomadic desert life angered them with resentment filling them with fear at the prospect of facing the dreadful Canaanites. Doubting God’s promises resulted in spiritual bankruptcy breaking their physical core.

But there stood Moses, Joshua, and Caleb on the mountain looking down experiencing the joyous moments celebrating victory through God’s promises and miracles. Likewise, with the death of Jesus, it seemed like all hope was lost for His disciples and followers. Their Messiah was gone, leaving them devastated. In their sorrow, two of them set off for Emmaus aware that God had instructed Moses about the feast of First-fruits, which would be celebrated on the first Sunday following the Sabbath after Passover (see Lev 23:9-14). On this day, they were to present to God the first fruits of their harvest. Yet, even so the disciples couldn’t envision God beginning a new kind of 'first fruit' on this very day, the 17th of Nisan—a 'first fruit' for those who experience salvation through their faith in God through Jesus who transformed death into life, and defeat became victory. It was a New Beginning for mankind, when a New Israel was born that day encompassing both Gentiles and Hebrews who can find God through Jesus Christ, the perfect ransom for Adam’s original sins. It was a new beginning, a new dawn and awakening.

Nisan 17, a stained glass of divine moments, each pane shining with the promise of liberation, renewal, and new life. It’s the day Noah’s ark found rest, a symbol of God’s judgment transforming into mercy, heralding a fresh start for humanity. It marks the celebration of the Feast of First Fruits, where the Israelites tasted the bounty of a land promised to them, a sweet reminder that liberation from Egypt leads to new beginnings.

Most powerfully, this day witnessed the resurrection of Jesus—a radiant dawn breaking through the shadows of death, offering hope and salvation to all who believe. These miraculous events resonate through the ages, reminding us that even in despair, God is at work, fulfilling His promises and igniting our faith. Nisan 17 is not just a date; it’s a celebration of God’s commitment to renewal, inviting us all to embrace the gift of new life. Real Magic!

Today, amid the chaos in the world, my audiences are experiencing profound suffering rather than mere relief from the everyday grind. With the weight of war, financial insecurity, and an uncertain future bearing down on them, many are feeling stressed and overwhelmed. In light of this, hope, resilience, and the possibility of miraculous change are the same beautiful themes I wish to convey as a magician. I strive to make my performances a sanctuary of comfort and inspiration, reminding my guests of the inherent magic of hope and faith in a higher power. I hope to inspire them to embrace life's uncertainties with faith and wonder, like the magic woven throughout my shows, and especially in the daily miracles displayed each day by God for those willing to look.

“Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men” Jesus—Matthew 4:19

