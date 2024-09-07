I’m excited to present some good news to everyone! This week, I am suspending my regular weekly diary to publish my first episodes of Magic Moments and Retro Vegas Nights, two new exciting publications I’m thrilled to add to my Substack. So without further ado welcome to Magic Moments where each week I post a video of one my solo magic performances. And as a thank you to all my supporters, I’m making this first one available for all my subscribers, as well as a one month complimentary Subscription. Good until September 14. Just click the Here. In the future these will be available only for my Paid Subscribers. My publication The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries will continue to be offered free as a condensed Reader’s Digest version, and paid subscribers will receive full articles plus more photos and videos, and have full access to my archives, discussions and chat, as well as my podcast available late September. I am also excited to announce my long anticipated radio program on KIYQ 107.1 FM Las Vegas is finally on the air! I will be posting these on a weekly basis free for all my Subscribers, and to listen click here to listen to my first episode on the radio KIYQ 107.1. FM Las Vegas or listen to it on my Substack Retro Vegas Nights. It may not be available online for a day or two as we work out some tweaks, but you can access my first episode here on Substack.

I’m excited to finally join the talented and knowledgeable team at KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas, and I'm especially grateful for friend and fellow magi Geno Munari for inviting me, and being a fabulous supporter and host. He’s helping a dream come true, and that’s what magic is about. Next week I will be discussing the amazing multi-talented Geno in my Diaries.

This is a video I published several years ago in conjunction with Murphy’s Magic marketing campaign to sell my magic effect — Charlotte Pendragon’s Enchanted Egg, a magic trick where a petal of a rose transitions into an egg, and represents the cyclical nature of life — blossoming, reproduction, and renewal. The white rose is sometimes associated with new beginnings and hope. The egg, forming from the petal, further represents optimism for the future and the potential for growth and transformation, highlighting the resilience embodied in feminine essence. I didn’t create this old classic of magic, I just perform it and make my own unique version for professional magicians. I hope you enjoy the performance below! 🤍🥚

To celebrate my one year anniversary I am offering my subscribers a one month free subscription to my Substack to celebrate.

Thank you everyone! 🥳

