In the masterpiece of life, colors paint strokes of emotion, shaping our perceptions and experiences. Each hue has its own story, whispering secrets about our psyche, passions, and nuances. While my favorite colors — lavender, violet, shades of pink, and, of course, the allure of black make my heart dance because they embody mystery and enchantment, much like the art of my magic I practice— a chance encounter with a color I had scarcely acknowledged came into my life recently and suddenly swept through my world like a bright sunrise. Yellow cheerfully burst forth with its cheerful, lemony essence, embraced me in its vibrant glow. Let me tell you how this sunny celestial color entered my realm. My sea-green OtterBox phone case wore out, and as much as I loved it, it was time for a replacement. So, I searched on Amazon for a new one for my iPhone 11. The choices were few because I wanted a PopSocket. I love them. My choice was only two — a black or a yellow one with gray outlined flowers or lemons, depending on how your eye sees it. As much as I like black, I don’t need anymore, especially as a magician. So, I reluctantly chose the yellow but wished I’d found another sea green, which was so pretty and calming. But I took what I could get and placed my order, purchasing my new lemony yellow with subtle grey trim OtterBox phone case out of the necessity of practicality and not because I liked the color or design on the case. Little did I know the transaction would infuse a newfound brightness into my daily rhythm.

I forgot about buying it and went about my life, when a few days later it arrived in our mailbox. Usually, I am excited to open packages, but I reluctantly unsealed the parcel and sadly threw out my old OtterBox, replacing it with the new one. Life often wields serendipity like a paintbrush, and this time it did so by introducing me to a new shade of color at an unexpected time. There it was — yellow, a foreign visitor in my palette, a color I designated to the background of my existence. It and other colors were often overshadowed in my life by my favorites —the soft sophistication of purples, the calmness and energy of pink, and the elegant drapery of black. The dark shades symbolized the intrigue of my craft of magic and the allure of the unknown, the sleight of hand, and the art of illusion.

When I changed out my OtterBox, the first thing I noticed was the surprising compliments I received from everyone! For instance, a special little girl in my life I tutor several times a week excitedly exclaimed upon seeing it the first time, “I LOVE YOUR NEW PHONE!” It seems everybody had the same reaction everywhere I went and just loved or adored it. So, as the days went by, I found myself glancing at my phone, not only for messages and updates but for the zest of yellow that danced across my periphery. Suddenly, I realized that the case had become more than a mere accessory; it had metamorphosed into a beacon of joy, and a reminder to me that life is often draped in unexpected pleasures. This was one of those unexpected pleasures. A truly magical experience was happening when I looked down at my phone. A transformation was occurring inside me. I could feel it. When I looked at my phone’s yellow cover, it lifted my spirits and made me more optimistic. It gave off this warm vibe that made me want to smile. A positive change was occurring inside me, all welcoming and pleasing.

So, you know how they say colors can affect our moods? Unexpectedly, I realized how yellow made me happy, positive, and creative. I had no idea one color could change so much of my life. Then I realized that when I fell in love with collectible Franci Villa yellow wild animal motif coffee mugs a few years ago, it was the yellow that I loved so much about them. They are not easy to find, and I managed to procure a set of four, each with a different animal —tiger, elephant, giraffe, and lion. They are perfect when Randy and I share moments over a cup of soup or a hot mug of hot chocolate. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I always feel more cheerful and happy drinking from those mugs, instead of the cute ones with red, black, white, and grey cat themes that match our 50’s farmhouse kitchen and are used primarily for having our daily apple cider vinegar drinks. Not the same at all, but both have their own good vibe. Looking at my phone the other day, and drinking chai tea out of my yellow tiger mug I realized the significance of joy and stability I felt from surrounding myself with touches of yellow. I saw how brightness can exist even in the mundane rhythms of everyday life. It’s that bright, cheerful color that feels like sunshine, right? I wished I had brought it into my life sooner, especially being a magician with its enchanting power, made stronger in contrast against shades of purples and black.

It dawn on me until now that the essence of yellow for a magician symbolizes transformation and alchemy, much like the metamorphosis I perform on stage. Yellow is seen as the dawn of potential, the excitement in a reveal—where darkness gives way to light and illusions are unveiled. In magic, yellow gleams like the flicker of a wand, igniting wonder in the eyes of an audience. It expresses the possibilities beneath the surface, urging us to anticipate the extraordinary amidst the ordinary. My magical encounter with two inanimate objects- a phone cover and coffee mugs- made me discover that yellow, with its unabashed exuberance, has always been an integral part of my magical palette, but at the same time it’s a new discovery. A revelation.

In college I studied color theory in a class designed for theater performers, mostly about how different colored lighting changes a scene's mood. Unlike an artist's palette, where the primary colors are red, yellow, and blue, in lighting, the primary colors are red, green, and blue. The primary light colors (red, green, and blue) can be mixed in various proportions to create different colors. Before LED lighting became economically feasible for theaters in the 2010s, yellow light was produced by mixing red and green light. When red (from a red light source) and green (from a green light source) are combined, they create yellow. This is because the wavelengths of red and green light stimulate the human eye in a way that we perceive as yellow. So, in theater, like art, colors trigger psychological responses and can affect mood and behavior—for example, blue can promote tranquility. At the same time, red can increase heart rate and energy levels. Yellows and oranges are “warm” colors for sunny days or happy times. This can profoundly influence how the audience feels during a performance. In color psychology, yellow is the hue of optimism, radiating warmth and stimulating feelings of happiness and buoyancy. The sun—the essence of light- chases away the shadows lurking in the corners of our minds. With touches of yellow incorporated into my life, the simple shade transformed my outlook, replacing ennui and listlessness with excitement and joy that now echoes long after the initial thrill wears off. I find myself smiling more as I allow it to brighten my surroundings. It’s now a symbol of renewal, just like spring after this long, cold winter. I desire to embrace new experiences, seek out joy, and cherish the small moments of delight that punctuate my ordinary life. The magic of yellow.

So whatever shadows may linger in your life it can be brightened by adding a little yellow—a true testament to its magical power in bringing joy and happiness to us all.

💛💛💛

Donovan song mellow yellow came to my mind as I was writing this essay. It was a song that came into my life when I was thirteen years old. At the time, it had a big impact on my life.

