I have to admit, I’m a bit taken aback but truly grateful to have been nominated for this award by Demi Pietchell who authors the amazing Substack The Starfire Codes. Please check out Demi’s responses HERE!

Here are Demi’s questions for me:

Where do you see yourself in 5000 years?

🌌✨ If the East Indian calendar is truly 25,000 years long, I can only imagine where I'll be 5,000 years from now. As a dreamy Pisces, I might be swimming in a world filled with vibrant cultures, advanced technologies, and cosmic connections including my Creator. Dancing among the angels. 🐟💫 😇

What adventures lie ahead in this mystical timeline? 🌍🔮 Will I be exploring ancient wisdom redefined or connecting with souls across heavens? The possibilities are as infinite as the stars!

Join me in daydreaming and diving deep into our collective future. 🌊💖

What insights will guide our evolution as sentient beings? How will our shared dreams shape the fabric of existence? These musings inspire me to appreciate the present while wondering the eternal possibilities that lie ahead.

If you could remove any word from the dictionary, what word would it be, and why?

Birthing person!

The term "mother" carries profound significance in our language and culture, symbolizing nurturing, love, and a unique bond that transcends biological functions. It represents the emotional and social role individuals play in their children's lives, encompassing care, guidance, and unconditional support. In contrast, the term "birthing person" has emerged in contemporary discussions around gender and inclusivity. While inclusivity is important, it is essential to consider the implications of replacing or diminishing the term "mother."

There is a reason why only women were equipped with a birthing canal. So she could be a mother. And first and foremost, "mother" transcends a rich history and tradition, resonating deeply with countless generations. The word brings images of bonding, safety, and unconditional love. Her role to give birth guarantees the continuity of mankind. So the title of "mother" is represented by a biological contribution that embodies a lifelong commitment to nurturing and raising children. Reducing this role to a generic term like "birthing person" I believe risks stripping away the emotional weight and significance of real motherhood.

For me, as a female magician, the role of mother infuses my performances with depth and connection, using themes and imagery that are undeniably female. The use of feminine props, like floral motifs and eggs or items that inspire warmth and comfort, helps establish a connection with the audience, allowing them to engage with the act on a deeper emotional level. This connection is unique to the term "mother" and the rich storytelling I share—a connection that might feel diluted or lost with the more clinical "birthing person." Advocating for the continued use of "mother," rather than replacing it with a term like "birthing person," encourages the celebrate of the beauty and significance of motherhood in its many forms, both on stage and off.

How would you describe the color yellow to a blind person?

In essence, yellow is not just a color; it’s a feeling, a mood, and an experience. It represents warmth, brightness, and positivity, much like the sensations and emotions that accompany those moments in life that make you smile.

Describing the color yellow to a blind person can present a unique challenge, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to connect different sense of contrast between the dark and the light.

Bright and Warm: Imagine the feeling of sunlight on your skin—a warm, gentle touch that brings happiness and comfort. Yellow is like that warmth; it brings energy and positivity.

Joyful and Playful: Yellow is often associated with joy and cheerfulness, like the feeling you get when you’re having fun or celebrating something special. Think of laughter and children playing.

Taste and Smell: You might relate yellow to the taste of a ripe banana or lemonade—sweet, refreshing, and uplifting. It can also remind you of the smell of fresh flowers or citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, which can evoke feelings of freshness and vibrancy.

Sound: Picture a cheerful song or birds chirping in the morning. Yellow can feel like the bright notes in a melody, bringing a sense of lightness and happiness.

Tell me something I don’t know about you?

I make a killer rhubarb pie! 🥧 🤗 ❤️

What would the name of your debut album be?

The name of my album in the works is Magic Maker, which I’ll be publishing soon. Sometime this Autumn! 🍂

