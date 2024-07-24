Some of My Favorite Substacks 7-24-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
Thanks for reading The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Why is reading important? According to many studies, regular reading has been shown to increase one’s well-being and expand one’s vocabulary. In older individuals, it has been demonstrated to lessen the brain’s rate of decline and improve one’s emotional IQ by enhancing empathy.
Reading has been my favorite hobby since I was a curious toddler trying to understand words. My mother encouraged our reading habits as I grew up, which I benefitted greatly my whole life.
Touring as a performing artist gave me much free time to explore books from many different countries, giving me a more global perspective of my world. I have a deeper understanding of cultures and much more empathy for individuals. One of the aspects I embrace most about Substack Reads is the access to various writers and their subjects. Here are a few of some of those remarkable Reads I've discovered.
Nichola Anne Napora
Artist Creator Writer (she/her) Storytelling. Poetry. Purveyor of Magic. • A Creative Adventure • Inner Alchemy • Unconventional Living • Innovation & Human Potential • Imagination Activations • Exploration
Gila Melamed
A nomadic color guru, artist, and passionate traveler on an epic adventure. I share my stories of healing, challenge, and colorful adventure from my time on the road. Follow my blog at
Michael Newberry
Artist and Author
Silver Warrior
Writer, author, graphic artist, old languages translator, retired economist, ex-music business hustler. Anti-evil whistleblower, truth teller for decades. Learn how evil works from top to bottom, and how we can fight wetiko together.
Jacqueline Rendell
I’m a curious being on the adventure of a lifetime. Musician/ Narrator/Truth-seeker
Joshua T Calkins-Treworgy
Born and raised in New York, now living in Minnesota, Joshua T Calkins-Treworgy is a small press genre fiction author, father of six, and avid reader.
Blessed Warrior Reina
I am a Peaceful Intuitive, Healer, & Writer. I write Poetry, short & long stories, based in personal life experiences. My writing style is Raw & straight from my Heart & Soul.
Terra Brooke
Writer exploring transformation and adventure.
Zan Tafakari
Not trying to be more clever, just trying to be less stupid. Sharing my learnings with you along the way.
Andrew Beaton
American Lit (Draft Project7) is a work in progress. Some of what I post here helps the drafting there. What I am is an imperfect, damaged, night school educated, Cold War survivor, doing better with
Carnicom Institute
Carnicom Institute is a non-profit organization working solely for the benefit of humanity. Our goal is to provide the public with beneficial and responsible information through scientific, educational
Excellent choices 👍
Thank you Charlotte! My Mother encouraged my reading as well - she is quite the avid reader. Trading books back and forth for decades now. The library was an important place growing up and my home is now a library of sorts. I love substack for that reason too! Enjoy your day :))