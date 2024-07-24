Share

Photo by Ken Marcus, graphics by Mike Knight

Why is reading important? According to many studies, regular reading has been shown to increase one’s well-being and expand one’s vocabulary. In older individuals, it has been demonstrated to lessen the brain’s rate of decline and improve one’s emotional IQ by enhancing empathy.

Reading has been my favorite hobby since I was a curious toddler trying to understand words. My mother encouraged our reading habits as I grew up, which I benefitted greatly my whole life.

Touring as a performing artist gave me much free time to explore books from many different countries, giving me a more global perspective of my world. I have a deeper understanding of cultures and much more empathy for individuals. One of the aspects I embrace most about Substack Reads is the access to various writers and their subjects. Here are a few of some of those remarkable Reads I've discovered.

Artist Creator Writer (she/her) Storytelling. Poetry. Purveyor of Magic. • A Creative Adventure • Inner Alchemy • Unconventional Living • Innovation & Human Potential • Imagination Activations • Exploration

A nomadic color guru, artist, and passionate traveler on an epic adventure. I share my stories of healing, challenge, and colorful adventure from my time on the road. Follow my blog at

Artist and Author

Writer, author, graphic artist, old languages translator, retired economist, ex-music business hustler. Anti-evil whistleblower, truth teller for decades. Learn how evil works from top to bottom, and how we can fight wetiko together.

I’m a curious being on the adventure of a lifetime. Musician/ Narrator/Truth-seeker

Born and raised in New York, now living in Minnesota, Joshua T Calkins-Treworgy is a small press genre fiction author, father of six, and avid reader.

I am a Peaceful Intuitive, Healer, & Writer. I write Poetry, short & long stories, based in personal life experiences. My writing style is Raw & straight from my Heart & Soul.

Writer exploring transformation and adventure.

Not trying to be more clever, just trying to be less stupid. Sharing my learnings with you along the way.

American Lit (Draft Project7) is a work in progress. Some of what I post here helps the drafting there. What I am is an imperfect, damaged, night school educated, Cold War survivor, doing better with

Carnicom Institute is a non-profit organization working solely for the benefit of humanity. Our goal is to provide the public with beneficial and responsible information through scientific, educational

