Some of My Favorite Substacks 7-17-24
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
I enjoy many Substack authors. I’d like to share with you a few of my favorites I recommend. If you are like me and love to read, here are a few to explore!
The Starfire Codes, by Demi Pietchell
Demi has a way of bringing to life in a practical way metaphysical subjects, which often remain a mystery to many of us.
The Shrewd Artist, by Michael Newberry
Michael Newberry is a successful, inspired artist and writer whose career has spanned over five decades. In his Substack, The Shrewd Artist, he presents his innovative art and writes about art and humanity.
The Stone Age by Stone Bryson
An analog thinker in a digital world. Stone Bryson speculated on news, current events, culture and spirituality from a more natural perspective.
Four Corners of the Southwest by, Jan Spell
Jan Spell’s love for the Southwest’s Four Corner Region inspired her captivating essays with stunning photographs of this intriguing region of the Southwest.
The Art and Appreciation of Magic by, David Ung
Australian magician David Ung combines his passion for writing and magic in his scholarly writings about the art of magic. His work inspires readers to learn to enjoy and perform magic.
The Pragmatic Optimist, by Amrita Roy
In Amrita Roy’s newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, you will find excellent information about the economy and the current investing state. She makes the subject of finance a fascinating read.
Carina’s How to Gardening and Nature Substack by Carina Malatesta
If you want to learn about nature and gardening, Go no further than Carina's How to Gardening and Nature Substack. Writer and gardener extraordinaire Carina Malatesta discusses easy-to-follow gardening techniques while featuring picturesque scenes of her home and garden. Her’s is a must-read for me every week.
Thanks for reading The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries by Charlotte Pendragon ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Very good and exciting recommendations!
👍🏾