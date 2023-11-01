Some of My Favorite Substack Writers
“Don’t forget - no one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell.” Charles De Lint
Coming this weekend on my Substack, I discussed the time I performed for the Queen, which was a whirlwind experience because we almost had to turn the performance away due to other obligations. But it worked out, and off we went to London!
I've had time to read and enjoy many Substack authors. I’d like to share with you a few of my favorites I recommend…