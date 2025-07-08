Welcome to my fifth episode of Retro Vegas Nights! Recently I join the talented team at KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas where I talk about my slant on show business, magic, performers and celebrities who have graced the Vegas stages. I'm especially grateful for friend and fellow magi Geno Munari for inviting me to join his him, and being a fabulous supporter and host. He’s helped a dream come true, and that’s what magic is about!

In this week’s episode of Retro Vegas Nights on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.1 on the dial, I talk about and Geno Munari write about him HERE. Geno is a luminary in the world of magic entertainment in Las Vegas, where his influence on the world of entertainment is renowned. Beyond the bright lights of the Strip, he brings the eessence of old Vegas to life through his radio show on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.1, where he delves into the iconic glamour of the past. Listeners are treated to enthralling tales filled with mob stories, insider anecdotes, and the allure of Las Vegas's golden era. Geno's passion for the art of magic, paired with his diverse experiences, allows him to tell the of history and intrigue that resonates with audiences. As a dynamic storyteller and master magician, he not only entertains but also preserves the legacy of Las Vegas, making him an unforgettable influence on the city's entertainment landscape.

You can hear my segment on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.5 on the dial, and plays different times throughout the day, or if you are a paid subscriber, you can listen to the audio version embedded below at the bottom of this page without having to wait. I hope you enjoy!

KIYQ Las Vegas 107.5

The remainder of this article is available for my subscribers holding a paid subscription. Please consider upgrading your subscription to a paid one so you can read all my articles, listen to my radio spot, view my magic videos and learn the secrets so you can create your own magic! Before you go enjoy magic from my Magic Moments!