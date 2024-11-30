Welcome to my fourth episode of Retro Vegas Nights! Recently I join the talented team at KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas where I talk about my slant on show business, magic, performers and celebrities who have graced the Vegas stages. I'm especially grateful for friend and fellow magi Geno Munari for inviting me to join his him, and being a fabulous supporter and host. He’s helped a dream come true, and that’s what magic is about!

In this week’s episode of Retro Vegas Nights on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.1 on the dial, I talk about King of Cool, Dean Martin, and write about him HERE. His career spanned many decades, and in Las Vegas, a far cry from his early days working in a sweltering hot steel mill. Like Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. he became an icon bigger than Las Vegas itself. I had a chance to work with him at Bally’s Grand, now rebranded The Horseshoe Casino. He was the introverted personality type, but took time to pull me aside, and compliment my performance, when I was eating birthday cake in his dressing, celebrating a birthday of one of the Goldiggers. Dean earned his title King of Cool, by being just that — King of Cool. Sandra Lansky, daughter of famed mobster Meyer Lansky describes her affair with Martin, and her love for his virile masculinity. Without a doubt, he also enamored his millions of fans.

You can hear my segment on KIYQ Las Vegas 107.5 on the dial, and plays different times throughout the day, or if you are a paid subscriber, you can listen to the audio version embedded below without having to wait. I hope you enjoy!

KIYQ Las Vegas 107.5

The photo was taken a few weeks ago at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas. back in the Day Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis junior were all members and hung out frequently after their shows. The club continues to be vibrant and relevant even today!

Besides my show, there’s a lot going on at KIYQ Las Vegas, so stop by and “listen to all the great legendary performers who played Las Vegas; Louis Prima, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. KIYQ puts you back in time. You will think it is 1964, and you are sitting in the Casbar Lounge at the Sahara Hotel. The music stream plays throughout the day and early evening and is the best music from the great performers of Las Vegas! Late at night will feature the best of the best in informative radio! The mafia, UFOs, Conspiracy Theories and the stories about Las Vegas that have never been revealed.

Throughout the day short vignettes play featuring Geno Munari's Mob Moment, Doresa Banning's Gaming Tidbits, Jack Miller, former Gaming Control Board Agent, and Charlotte Pendragon’s Retro Vegas Nights from the Famed Las Vegas Strip. Stories about the real insiders that operated the Las Vegas casinos.....stories that you will not get anywhere else, from the real insiders who were there! Classic information never published before.

Listen here on KIYQ Las Vegas