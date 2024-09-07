Photo by Randy Lessley. Graphics by Mike Knight

I promise I won’t flood your in-box each week with extra notifications, but I’m excited to present some good news to everyone! This week, I am suspending my regular weekly diary to publish my first episodes of Magic Moments and Retro Vegas Nights, two new publications I’m thrilled to add to my Substack. So without further ado welcome to Retro Magic Nights! Each Friday night I will post an episode from my radio show Retro Vegas Nights airing on KIYQ 107.1. FM Las Vegas or listen to it on my Substack Retro Vegas Nights. It may not be available online for a day or two as we work out some tweaks, but you can access my first episode here on Substack.

I’m enthusiastic to finally join the talented and knowledgeable team at KIYQ Radio in Las Vegas. Each week I talk about my slant on show business, magic, performers and celebrities who have graced the Vegas stages. I'm especially grateful for friend and fellow magi Geno Munari for inviting me to join his team, and being a fabulous supporter and host. He’s helping a dream come true, and that’s what magic is about. Next week I will be discussing the amazing multi-talented Geno in my Diaries.

In this week’s episode I reminisce about the time in the late 50’s when I was about 5 and my parents went to Vegas for the first time. I didn't realize how prophetic their trip would be for my future.

Besides my show, “listen to all the great legendary performers who played Las Vegas; Louis Prima, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. KIYQ puts you back in time. You will think it is 1964, and you are sitting in the Casbar Lounge at the Sahara Hotel. The music stream plays throughout the day and early evening and is the best music from the great performers of Las Vegas! Late at night will feature the best of the best in informative radio! The mafia, UFOs, Conspiracy Theories and the stories about Las Vegas that have never been revealed.

Throughout the day short vignettes play featuring Geno Munari's Mob Moment, Doresa Banning's Gaming Tidbits, Jack Miller, former Gaming Control Board Agent, and Charlotte Pendragon’s Retro Vegas Nights from the Famed Las Vegas Strip. Stories about the real insiders that operated the Las Vegas casinos.....stories that you will not get anywhere else, from the real insiders who were there! Classic information never published before. KIYQ

Listen here on KIYQ Las Vegas”

