If you’ve ever traveled throughout California, you know it’s a stunning collage of landscapes spanning majestic mountains to fertile valleys and arid deserts, creating a unique and breathtaking environment. When we moved from Montana to California in the spring of 1956, I was two years old, and my mom was six months pregnant with my brother Harry. We settled along the coastline in the Coastal Mountains in the tiny little town of Templeton, after briefly staying in San Francisco for several months until my mom found the right home. Running parallel to the Pacific coastline, the Coast Range is a series of rugged hills and mountains that make up much of California’s dramatic coastal scenery. This range features rolling hills with steep slopes, lush canyons, and diverse ecosystems, including coastal redwoods, oak woodlands, and chaparral.

San Luis Obispo County, where Templeton is located, contains 30 different micro-climates. So, in the middle of the summer, when it was too hot in Templeton, we’d hop in the car and drive the short distance to enjoy the misty ocean and beaches. If you wanted a warm beach, you would go to Pismo or Avila; if you wanted a cooler climate, you traveled about 10 minutes north to Morro Bay and Cayucos. I was just over the age of two when I visited this land of unique beauty, and I remember segments of it well, like one of those moments in a dream that sticks in your head. With my parents eventually filling in my memory and with these images in my head, we left San Francisco.

First photo is Monterrey. In second and third photos is downtown Templeton

We stopped in Monterey because of my father’s new job working for the San Jose Mercury, which included an assignment in the picturesque coastal town. Other than seeing the San Francisco Bay from a distance, this was the first time I had been close to the ocean, and I thought we would stay forever. But after our short business, which lasted just an afternoon, we were on the road again, driving south on the 101 through Salinas’s farm country and the Hearst cattle ranches, with grape vineyards and wineries before we made our way to San Luis Obispo County. Instead of stopping in Templeton, where we would eventually settle, we continued south to San Luis Obispo and my Uncle Victor’s home, where my grandparents resided near Pismo Beach, for a few nights. It was a smooth trip until we reached Cuesta Pass, known for its dramatic cliffs and curvy, steep road. Car sickness awakened me, and I sat up, my nausea gone mesmerized by the majestic mountains around me. As we wound through the hills, I took in the scenery, and then suddenly, after passing SLO Town (the acronym name for San Luis Obispo), we came to a place that felt like we were going to drive off the hillside, and my dad wasn’t slowing down.

Then, BOOM! Out of nowhere, there it was — the ocean, with rays of sunlight reflecting off its azure blue waters, sparkling brightly like diamonds dancing on the sea as we turned sharply to the left. The entire Pacific Ocean came into view. It was a stunning sight, and one I’ll ever forget it.

The ocean view coming over the hill to Pismo Beach

With the Coastal Mountain range hugging the coast and acting as a barrier between me and what was on the other side, I’d often wonder what was there if I could walk over the top of them. So I asked my dad one day, and he answered, “Your imagination.” When we moved to Porterville in the Central Valley, I finally saw what was on the other side. Rolling empty hills filled the landscape like green waves in an ocean and occasionally sprinkled with oak trees. Then, leaving the foothills, we entered a flat valley with farms as far as you could see, and later in my life, reminding me of the Highveld region in South Africa located in the grassy western region of Transvaal known for its agriculture and urban centers, including Johannesburg and Pretoria. In the Central Valley, Fresno and Bakersfield are the urban hubs. It was a magnificent feeling driving through the valley for the first time, and when we arrived in Porterville, we were again surrounded by mountains—even higher mountains than the ones we left behind at the ocean. The Sierra Nevadas rose from the valley floor, asserting themselves as watchers over the land below. Then, once again, I asked myself? What is on the other side? Well, I found out Mt Whitney was one of the peaks, and there was no passage over the top of these ragged wild mountains so they would remain a mystery. But, you could drive around them, and that was a day-long trip, which I didn’t explore until I was much older. Although nothing prevented me from imagining it’s marvels.

Mt. Whitney

When Jonathan and I created The Pendragons, my imagination wasn’t big enough to contain the world's wonders I would explore through my life. Many performers prefer a residency, and some, like magicians Siegfried and Roy and Lance Burton, chose to stay in Las Vegas featuring their big stage productions. Although The Pendragons occasionally resided in one spot in Vegas, I preferred to travel and tour. I am a vagabond at heart. I enjoy wondering and discovering what is on the other side of the mountains. For most youths, the spark of adventure captures the heart of every young adult seeking a life on the road. From vaudeville performers in the past often traveling by train to entertain in American cities and Circus performers earning their living traveling from town to town to big headliner circuits, the young join the excursions as wide-eyed globetrotters embodying the spirits of adventure and discovery that define a coming-of-age journey. Their youthful exuberance, curiosity, and yearning for freedom accompany their need for exploration. Every generation is the same, and I was no different when I first hit the road. Later, though, you mellow out, and traveling becomes part of your business. But every young assistant, dancer, or roadie we hired was a restless soul driven by an insatiable desire to experience the world beyond its familiar confines. Each time, I found myself enraptured in their newfound experience and how the most straightforward cultural exchanges, like new food they tried, brought thrill and joy to their experience. Of course, like me, during my early years touring, they faced challenges, from the unpredictability of travel to the occasional moments of loneliness. All these experiences, both good and bad, deepened my understanding of myself and the world. I learned to navigate foreign environments, confront language barriers, and embrace unexpected detours, strengthening my resilience and adaptability. Life on the road allows you to explore new places, immerse yourself in their cultures, and uncover what lies beyond the mountains of your soul. The landscapes mirror your internal transformations. Each journey leaves an indelible mark on your spirit.

It’s been over fifteen years since I traded the road for a stable home in the country. Randy and I live an idyllic life in the countryside between the little hamlet of Terra Bella and Porterville, where we returned together after being away for all our adult lives. We both welcomed the hiatus from entertaining on stages and recalculated our future together in the comfort of our home. Fifteen years is a long time living in a rural, pastoral setting, and we wouldn’t give it up again for life in the city, but recently, we decided to go on the road again. We’ve been busy in our home theatre staging my new cabaret-style magic production featuring my magic and a guest, Rooney and the Ragrunts, a unique act blending some of Rooney’s talented singing skills, ventriloquism, puppetry and vocal mime. The Ragrunts are two endearing white fuzzy puppets named Fuzzy and Hairy. Rooney is a character with a mop of white hair who resembles a Ragrunt, with a gravelly voice ingratiating audiences. The finishing touches of our show, The Magic and The Music, should be completed sometime in May, and I nervously await the summertime when we’ll be actively seeing live bookings. In some ways, I feel like I’m 22 again when I first enjoyed the excitement of a new place. My adrenaline is jumping, and the euphoria of traveling again has me captivated. As we begin this new path, Randy and I are reminded that the journey is as significant as the destinations we seek.

Wish us to break a leg! 🎭

Rooney and The Ragrunts

On the road again

Video of driving to Pismo Beach for a few minutes before going over the top of the hill and seeing the ocean and sky in front, and to the right. This was taken on a very hazy day, so it’s difficult to make out the spectacular view. Click the grey arrow below to watch the video. 👇

