That time of year thou mayst in me behold

When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang

Upon those boughs which shake against the cold,

Bare ruined choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.

In me thou see’st the twilight of such day

As after sunset fadeth in the west;

Which by and by black night doth take away,

Death’s second self, that seals up all in rest. Shakespeare 73rd Sonnet

Graphics by Mike Knight

As the carefree summer days leave us, longing for light and warmth gradually gives in to the advancing chill of winter. The transition into shorter days stirs up my introspection. The sun sets earlier and lower in the sky as shadows lengthen, and the quiet of the season beckons reflection. This is where I grapple with feelings of the loss of my brother and my father. Both are named Harry. The emptiness in my heart echoes the absence of their presence and laughter, and every

memory of them is a bittersweet reminder of love that can never be replaced. Before they passed, the reflection I felt in my soul that comes with autumnal changes always ignited my zest for life. I felt renewal, a desire to embrace change and start anew, much like the cycle of nature itself. When my father passed away in late September 1992, I felt like one of the dying leaves lying all over the ground in Reno, Nevada, where I lived at the time. And all autumn, I watched them drop —one by one fall, and fall, and fall to the ground. Until there were none left. Then winter came and entombed Reno in the snow until March. My car was trapped in a snow embankment until spring from one of the harshest winters ever hitting Northern Nevada. On October 29 of that year, the season’s first snowfall began with over 17 inches recorded at the Snow Lab near Donner Pass, California. Then, by the end of the season, 42 feet of snow had been recorded. One thing is for sure: my Daddy’s ashes were safe under that snow where we sprinkled them high in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

There’s no doubt autumn tells us change is inevitable, and with it comes the promise of new beginnings. That’s where we invest our hope—knowing that with the recycling of life always comes renewal. That’s an easy concept to grasp when you apply it to the vibrant hues of gold, crimson, and amber leaves that create breathtaking spectacles against the bright, calm blue sky. You know they are going to fall and die and return. Bright green with colorful spring blossoms. But it’s more challenging to conceive the thought of losing a loved one forever. It’s indisputable that the lesson of fall has taught me about death and how we are like those leaves. Our energy moves onto a new place after shedding our people suits finish hibernation in our cocoons. We were born to be butterflies. 🦋 Over and over and over again. God’s promise!

Fall is a season rich in contradictions. It invites us to celebrate and mourn, reflect and grow, and revel in beauty while acknowledging its transient nature. The conflicting feelings it brings—nostalgia, contentment, loss, and hopeful anticipation—deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, enriching our experience as we navigate the complexity of life.

I presented this article one year ago, October 2023. I dedicate it to my brother, Harry Brown, and father, Harry Brown. Both passed with the falling of the autumn leaves. May they rest in peace among the stars, watching over us with the angels.

Wishing you all a wonderful autumn filled with warmth, connection, and meaningful reflections.

With love,

Charlotte Pendragon