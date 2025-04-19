I was walking back to my dressing room, my Samoyeds pulling me like I was on a sleigh. We had never met, but he stopped me as if we were old friends passing one another in a park. He looked at me with a kind of seriousness and said something like, “You ever notice your dog knows exactly who you are?”

I was shocked because George Carlin was talking directly to me. I just nodded, waiting for more. And he was so serious.

“Not who you pretend to be. Not your job title, your car, your bank account. None of that garbage. A dog knows your vibe. You come home after a long day of lying, cheating, smiling through your teeth at customers, pretending to care about meaningless news— and that dog doesn’t care. He just wants to sit next to you and exist.

Dogs are pure. They don’t judge you for your failures. They don’t care if you never made partner, never finished your novel, or if your mom still thinks you’re a disappointment. Hell, you could be a serial killer — your dog’s still gonna bring you the tennis ball like, “I got you, man.”

And we don’t deserve them. We really don’t. We leave them alone for ten hours a day, feed them the same three brown pellets forever, and yank them around on a leash like they’re the weird ones.

But you know when the world finally ends — and it will — it won’t be the billionaires who survive. It won’t be the politicians in their bunkers with their freeze-dried smoothies.

Nope. Somewhere in the ashes, there’s gonna be a dog…digging up a bone……and still wondering if you’re coming back.”

He looked me dead in the eye, like the world had finally worn thin. I just stared at him knowing he wasn’t finished and there was more to come.

“I had a dog once,” he said. “Smart mutt. Smarter than most people I knew. He could sense when I was low. You ever feel seen by a dog? It’s not like people — they don’t want anything. They just… know. One day, I’m sitting on the edge of the bed, ready to lose it. And my dog, he walks over, sets his chin on my knee, and lets out this big sigh. Like he’s telling me, ‘Yeah, man. Me too.’

“And in that moment, I realized — he’s not my pet. He’s my emotional support critter-cism.”

I let out a laugh that surprised even me as he continued on to his own dressing room never missing a beat or turning around to look at me. George Carlin had that rare ability to be both deeply thoughtful and sharply funny—often within the same breath. He was obviously like that both on stage and off.

This is how I met George, and I was deeply moved when he shared what seemed to be a serious story about dogs that ended with a perfectly timed comedic pun. The sentimental feelings that washed over me were powerful after I listened to his story. I remember my brows furrowed in thought as I followed his words and it was all so earnest and focused. After a few minutes of intense storytelling, he delivered the punchline; and just like that, I could feel my serious expression melt into a wide smile and laughter. In just a few minutes, I had ridden an emotional roller coaster, swept up in my own pathos. I felt like I’d spent a week chatting with George, though I hadn’t said a word.

What he said to me about dogs so profoundly affected me that I cried that night from the joy, the laughter, and the truth. Most of all, he touched the deep recesses of my heart, without any formal introduction tapping into me, intuitively understanding my soul. He didn’t tell another story with a different punchline; instead, he instinctively ad-libbed a narrative about dogs and their loyalty to man despite man’s failures. That just got to my soul, and that moment with all its sentimental baggage never left me.

What a gift he gave me that night. I will never forget it. And he did this unexpectedly for so many people.

It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.” George Carlin

George Carlin was a warm and approachable performer. Backstage, he carried himself with the same grounded seriousness that contrasted sharply with the sharp wit of his stage presence. The juxtaposition between his earnestness and his humor in storytelling made his performances all the more compelling. His comedy wasn’t just jokes; it was commentary wrapped in wit.

He had this rare gift of delivering razor-sharp, socially conscious commentary in a way that was completely accessible, and that’s what made George Carlin such a singular force. He didn’t dilute the message, but he also didn’t talk over people. His rhythm, word choice, and presence made even the most biting critiques feel conversational; like he was in your living room, just laying it out straight. Even when he got into deeper territory by questioning authority, religion, government he kept his language rooted in everyday speech. No pretense, no academic jargon. That’s why he could connect with a mechanic in Ohio just as easily as a college professor in Manhattan. Everyone saw a bit of themselves in his frustration, humor, and clarity.

That’s the reason he has always been one of my favorite comedians, even though I didn’t agree with all of his philosophy. It’s his authenticity that captured my soul and heart.

He carved his own path with power and was a force of his own, moving to his own drumbeat. Like, who do you even compare him to? Part philosopher, part entertainer, with a sharp wit and the best rhythm and timing of any comedian. His material often dove into deep, existential, and societal themes. Like a streetwise philosopher with a mic.

The best way I can describe George Carlin is that he was part philosopher, part entertainer. He had the sharp wit and timing of a comedian, and his material dove into deep, existential, and societal themes. I often watched him entertain audiences when I performed next to him at Bally’s Grand Casino in Las Vegas, and I’d see him take something mundane, like the way we use words, and pull it apart until you saw the absurdity or contradiction in it. That’s philosophy in action: looking at life not just to laugh at it, but to understand it better.

Carlin didn’t just tell jokes—he questioned authority, challenged norms, and dissected language, politics, religion, and culture. And yet, he wrapped all of that in entertainment. He made you laugh while he made you think, which is a powerful combo. He once said, “Scratch any cynic and you’ll find a disappointed idealist,” and that kind of sums up his whole vibe. His deep observations and biting critique were always delivered with a purpose; a sort of modern Socrates who seemed to handle tragedy and comedy better than Shakespeare.

And like Socrates, Carlin had a sharp, sarcastic sense of humor to call out the contradictions in everyday life, human behavior, and society. He didn’t hold back when criticizing the government, religion, or big corporations, much like how Socrates didn’t shy away from questioning Athenian democracy and traditional beliefs during his time. In his dialogues, especially those written by Plato, Socrates used irony and sarcasm to make points or expose contradictions in others’ arguments. What we now know as “Socratic irony.”

Socrates was all about asking questions to get people thinking and digging into their beliefs; and in the same way, modern-day George Carlin did something pretty similar by incorporating comedy into his “thinking routines.” His stand-up was packed with questions that pushed people to rethink the stuff they took for granted. Through his jokes, he broke down big ideas about politics, morality, and language, making his audiences face uncomfortable truths while laughing along the way. He would break down the cognitive dissonance barriers his listeners carried into his shows. They’d sit down in their theater seats as one person, and often leave liberated from their previous beliefs. But for many, that feeling was uncomfortable. Unlike Socrates, who encouraged personal virtue and wisdom through exploring their innermost selves, Carlin, on the other hand, wasn’t about offering solutions or virtuous paths. His delivery was about revealing the absurdity and contradictions in the world, without providing any comforting answers.

That’s the George Carlin entertainer I witnessed on stage: an entertainer with a sharp wit and boundary-pushing comedy. But backstage, I got to know George Carlin for his warmth and humility. In that relaxed environment, he was friendly, down-to-earth, and approachable. I can’t speak enough about how, regardless of their role in the production and be it a stagehand, dancer, or fellow performer Carlin treated everyone with respect. He made a point to learn names, crack jokes to lighten the mood, and genuinely engage with the people working behind the curtain. Despite his fame, Carlin never acted above anyone, and his professionalism was always matched by a sincere appreciation for the entire crew that helped bring his shows to life. Often, he’d extend his friendliness by joining crew members and performers for a light meal at the coffee shop, holding court with his storytelling and jokes, and genuinely listening to what was on the minds of others while sharing coffee and donuts. He was a stranger who seemed to be your best friend. Everyone loved that man.

One night, he snuck into our show, and after seeing our performance during a backstage encounter, he complimented us highly. Our performance was delivered mostly silently, with minimal dialogue, because Jonathan was suffering from vocal nodules, which made it difficult for him to speak. I’m not quoting him exactly, of course, but I remember him saying something like this to us:

“You two said nothing, and yet you said everything. I’ve seen a lot of acts—loud ones, flashy ones, ones that try too hard—but what you did? That was pure. It was elegant. Every move was timed with meaning. Every silence had weight. You didn’t just do magic; you were magic. You didn’t need words to hold an audience—you had presence, grace, and something deeper… something honest. That’s rare. That’s real.”

I was so blown away by his review. It was coming from GEORGE CARLIN!

That night, I watched his second show from the light booth, and there he was, promoting our performance to his audience. This is roughly what I heard:

“Have you seen The Pendragons, the magicians? Those two are like poetry with a pulse — no words, no nonsense, just pure, visual mind-bending f…..y. They didn’t need a punchline, didn’t need a single syllable — they spoke in wonder. I watched them twist reality in silence, and it was louder than half the stuff I’ve heard shouted from a stage. That was art, man — weird, beautiful, unapologetic art.”

One of the lighting crew members said to me, “Wow, I’ve never seen him do that!”

George, may you Rest In Peace with Socrates! I know your conversations are epic!

