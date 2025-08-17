Randy and I at the Merlin Award Ceremony in Las Vegas

Hello, my dear readers!

I hope this post finds you all well and thriving in your journeys! It feels like forever since I last connected with you, and I wanted to take a moment to share some updates and, most importantly, to apologize for my absence over the past couple of weeks.

First, I want to be transparent about why I've been away. I unfortunately fell very ill, which meant taking a step back from everything for a short while to focus on recovery. Thank you all for your understanding and support during that time. Your encouraging messages truly mean the world to me!

But that's not the only reason for my hiatus! I also had the incredible opportunity to spend a week in Las Vegas. I was honored with a prestigious Merlin Magic Award and inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame. I was thrilled and had the chance to reunite with a few wonderful friends I’d not seen in many years, including my past manager, Rick Marcelli, whom I loved most of all my agents and managers. It was a fantastic experience filled with a night of inspiring performances, networking with fellow magicians, and creating memories that I’ll cherish forever. So I can’t wait to share the highlights and insights from this magical night with you all!

Pictured here with Tony Hassini receiving my Merlin Award

Let me first tell you about the International Magician’s Society and Tony Hassini, who created this distinguished magic award.

Tony Hassini is the visionary founder of the International Magicians Society and the creative force behind the Merlin Award. His journey from a shoe-shine boy to one of the most prominent figures in the world of magic is remarkable.

Born into poverty on the island of Cyprus, Tony faced numerous challenges as a disabled child, yet he persevered in the fight for a better future. At 15, he left his home and moved to London, England. He took on various jobs there, including shining shoes and washing dishes, while attending evening English classes to improve his language skills.

At 16, his life transformed when he secured a job at a magic shop. At that moment, it felt like he had awakened from a long slumber. A passion for magic ignited within him, setting the course for a lifelong love affair with the craft.

In 1964, Tony embarked on a journey to the United States, filled with hope and a dream of achieving the American Dream. New York City embraced him, and he soon found work at Tannen’s Magic Shop, where he began crafting magic tricks.

During this challenging transition, Tony envisioned creating a unique magic fraternity that would welcome all members unconditionally—dismissing the need for sponsorship or qualifying tests, which were requirements of existing magic organizations at the time. His ambition led to founding the International Magicians Society, a groundbreaking fraternity that strayed from traditional models. With a youthful spirit and determination to innovate, he adopted the motto: “To promote and preserve the art of magic.”

While that slogan appeared promising, Tony understood that delivering on it was a different challenge. To elevate the art of magic in the eyes of the public, he sought to establish a prestigious magic award that would recognize and celebrate talented magicians.

To create a prestigious award for the realm of magic, Tony reached out to art students from various colleges, offering prize money for the best clay sculpture of a Merlin Award statue. Though several students presented impressive carvings, none met his expectations.

Ultimately, a talented 18-year-old from New York University, Carol Michaud, crafted a statue that captivated him artistically and personally. Their connection blossomed into a romantic relationship, culminating in marriage in 1965. Together, they nurtured three beautiful children until Carol’s passing on October 6, 2005.

The Merlin Award emerged as a symbol of excellence within the magic community, leading to the formation of the International Magicians Society (IMS) in 1968. Initially, the IMS struggled with membership growth, prompting the decision to withhold the official presentation of the award until 20,000 members were secured. This strategy was grounded in the belief that a robust membership would lend credibility to the Merlin Award.

In 1984, however, a private ceremony was held to acknowledge the remarkable talents of a young illusionist, Franz Harary. This unofficial presentation marked a significant milestone in establishing the award's legacy. In the meantime, he patiently waited for the membership to grow to 20,000 members. Finally, in 2001, Guinness World Records published in their book on page 84, “The International Magicians Society, with 23,000 members, is the biggest magic society in the world.” So there you have it! Tony’s remarkable evolution from a naive youth in Cyprus to establishing the world’s largest magic society, inspiring countless lives, including mine, this last week, when Tony personally presented me with the highly coveted Merlin Award. An Oscar in magic!

Photographed here with Rick Marcelli

Randy and I and Franz Harary

Besides being awarded a Merlin Award and reconnecting with Rick Marcelli (who was also honored with a Merlin Award), other essential highlights made this evening extra special for Randy and me. Franz Harary, a prominent magician who received the first Merlin award, and whom I mentioned above, was there. I hadn’t seen my friend Franz for years, as he mostly lived in Hawaii and toured with his show internationally in Asia and Europe. Franz and I go back in time to the late 70s, and I was one of the first people he met in LA when he arrived from Michigan to pursue his entertainment career in magic. I feel like I have known him my whole life. When we saw each other, we greeted one another with a big, giant hug and celebrated our long-time friendship. Attached is a photo, and Franz is a perpetual youngster. He has barely aged a day since I first met him.

I ate dinner with my best friends and fellow magicians Margo Timon and her husband, Jeff Gibson, along with Margo’s mother, famed magician Frances Willard Tucker, who also received a Merlin Award alongside me. At 84, Frances has lived her life in magic, starting as a youngster touring tent shows with her father. You can read her amazing story in her book Willard - A Life Under Canvas

In this photograph myself and Francis Willard holding our Merlin Awards. Her daughter Margo between us.

It’s genuinely a cinematic story following her life on the road through good times and the harder ones during the Great Depression. “The story of the four men who performed under the name Willard the Wizard reads like a roller coaster ride of triumphant highs and tragic lows. Working closely with author David Charvet were Harry Willard's grown children, Eugene, Madeline, and Frances, who spent many years during their youth traveling with and performing in their father's show. David had access to what the audience saw on stage at the Harry Willard show and what was happening backstage. This is the ultimate behind-the-scenes story of a traveling tent show as told by those who lived it.” It’s a visually stunning book that gives you the feeling of what it was like traveling in a tent show, making a living during the Great Depression. Ironically, one of the photos in the book was taken at another awards show — taken backstage at the Beverly Wiltshire Hotel in Los Angeles, where Jonathan and I were awarded Magicians of the Year. Following the ceremony was a party in one of the suites upstairs. But for some reason, I didn’t go because I was left to pack the show. So the photo shows me in my roadie clothes and Jonathan, Margo, and Frances in formal wear going to the party. That evening, I related to the toughness the Willards had to maintain during their travels on the road! It ain’t all glamour!

Tony giving me the Merlin Award

My Merlin Award

Frances Willard’s book.

Frances Willard’s book Willard-A Life Under Canvas by, David Charvet can be purchased on Amazon

