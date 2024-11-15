Magic Moments: Episode 9
Mystery Cards
cog·ni·tive dis·so·nance
the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioral decisions and attitude change.
Cognitive Dissonance
By Randy Lessley
Have you ever had just one of those days
When it all comes and goes inside a purple haze
Something takes place between the day and the night
That forces you to think about the dark and the light
When the very foundation that you base your life on
Seems to crumble away until it’s almost gone
Cause the facts in the case seem to contradict
What you believe so you’re sounding like a lunatic
It’s like someone comes along and opens up a side door
And it causes your heart and head to go to war
Because down deep inside you might know that something’s true
But your mind says no so tell me what you gonna do
Are you gonna turn back to the way it was before
Or are you gonna keep going so you can learn a little more
And when you start to understand it can freak you out a lot
But you are not going crazy, it’s just that you’ve got
(chorus)
Cognitive dissonance, Cognitive dissonance
We’ll your mind is gonna blow when you finally start to see
Because the truth is hardly ever what you think it’s gonna be
Yeah you’ll resist it for a while cause it’s hard letting go
When you’ve been indoctrinated with ‘bout everything you know
Yeah they’ve fabricated history is what you’re gonna find
And then you start to feel like you’re about to lose your mind
But the real issue is when it gets down to push and shove
Is that you are not going insane it’s just you’ve got a bad case of
(chorus)
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
(music)
Yeah you’re gonna have to re-assess it all
When you see the other side and you gotta make the call
Because it’s hard when you finally open up your eyes
And you see what’s going on and you start to realize
That most of everything that you’ve ever been taught
Is a lie but you fight it still with everything you’ve got
Yeah we’re living in a world with a fake format
And if you wanna break through you just got to get past that
(chorus)
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
Cognitive dissonance
Randy’s song describes feelings of tension, unease, and discomfort inconsistent with values and beliefs and that’s called cognitive dissonance. It's an uneasy psychological sensation when you simultaneously holds two conflicting views. You feel a lack of harmonious thought, and that creates mental inconsistency and uncertainty. The incongruity causes you psychological discomfort, where you can’t retain balance in your thinking. It’s not an easy tightrope to negotiate, so you either adjust your thoughts and push forward to change your mental reasoning, or you hold onto beliefs that are at odds with reality, ultimately settling for comfort in denial rather than facing the discomfort of change. Deep down, you may sense the truth but are unwilling to face it. And you fabricate rationalizations for the contradictory dilemma. That’s Cognitive Dissonance. Mental disharmony.
Magic tricks effectively create cognitive dissonance by presenting audiences with scenarios that challenge their understanding of reality. When performers execute seemingly impossible feats—such as making objects disappear, altering the state of physical items, or defying the laws of nature—spectators find themselves in a state of mental conflict. . When I perform, I guide the audience through an unexpected journey of perception, which amplifies their mental discord. They know, on some level, they’re witnessing the impossible, but the way I frame my performance and engage them emotionally allows them to set aside their skepticism for a moment. This creates an immersive experience where the spectators are fully invested in the performance, resulting in a sense of wonder, joy and amazement.
Today, I present three illusions using simple playing cards that will shatter your reality. For example, I present a card with a hole in the middle, so the audience expects the hole implies damage to the card. The belief is that a card with a hole should be unusable. But then, voila! …when l remove the “hole" and demonstrate the card whole and unscathed, it nullifies the audience's initial expectation. The audience must reconcile the damaged card with the evidence that remains.
Unlike in real life, where cognitive dissonance can lead to mental discomfort that make you question reality, a magic show inspires wonder, joy, and enchantment in the spectators. For me, magic is a tool for creating delightful surprises and captivating moments. So, in life, question everything so you're not caught off guard by surprise, and today, be prepared to be mesmerized by my Magical Moments!
