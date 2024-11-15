Share

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨

Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️

I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Friday evening for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

If you chose to do so, please Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show.

cog·ni·tive dis·so·nance

the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioral decisions and attitude change.

Cognitive Dissonance

By Randy Lessley

Have you ever had just one of those days

When it all comes and goes inside a purple haze

Something takes place between the day and the night

That forces you to think about the dark and the light

When the very foundation that you base your life on

Seems to crumble away until it’s almost gone

Cause the facts in the case seem to contradict

What you believe so you’re sounding like a lunatic

It’s like someone comes along and opens up a side door

And it causes your heart and head to go to war

Because down deep inside you might know that something’s true

But your mind says no so tell me what you gonna do

Are you gonna turn back to the way it was before

Or are you gonna keep going so you can learn a little more

And when you start to understand it can freak you out a lot

But you are not going crazy, it’s just that you’ve got

(chorus)

Cognitive dissonance, Cognitive dissonance

We’ll your mind is gonna blow when you finally start to see

Because the truth is hardly ever what you think it’s gonna be

Yeah you’ll resist it for a while cause it’s hard letting go

When you’ve been indoctrinated with ‘bout everything you know

Yeah they’ve fabricated history is what you’re gonna find

And then you start to feel like you’re about to lose your mind

But the real issue is when it gets down to push and shove

Is that you are not going insane it’s just you’ve got a bad case of

(chorus)

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

(music)

Yeah you’re gonna have to re-assess it all

When you see the other side and you gotta make the call

Because it’s hard when you finally open up your eyes

And you see what’s going on and you start to realize

That most of everything that you’ve ever been taught

Is a lie but you fight it still with everything you’ve got

Yeah we’re living in a world with a fake format

And if you wanna break through you just got to get past that

(chorus)

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance

Randy’s song describes feelings of tension, unease, and discomfort inconsistent with values and beliefs and that’s called cognitive dissonance. It's an uneasy psychological sensation when you simultaneously holds two conflicting views. You feel a lack of harmonious thought, and that creates mental inconsistency and uncertainty. The incongruity causes you psychological discomfort, where you can’t retain balance in your thinking. It’s not an easy tightrope to negotiate, so you either adjust your thoughts and push forward to change your mental reasoning, or you hold onto beliefs that are at odds with reality, ultimately settling for comfort in denial rather than facing the discomfort of change. Deep down, you may sense the truth but are unwilling to face it. And you fabricate rationalizations for the contradictory dilemma. That’s Cognitive Dissonance. Mental disharmony.

Magic tricks effectively create cognitive dissonance by presenting audiences with scenarios that challenge their understanding of reality. When performers execute seemingly impossible feats—such as making objects disappear, altering the state of physical items, or defying the laws of nature—spectators find themselves in a state of mental conflict. . When I perform, I guide the audience through an unexpected journey of perception, which amplifies their mental discord. They know, on some level, they’re witnessing the impossible, but the way I frame my performance and engage them emotionally allows them to set aside their skepticism for a moment. This creates an immersive experience where the spectators are fully invested in the performance, resulting in a sense of wonder, joy and amazement.

Today, I present three illusions using simple playing cards that will shatter your reality. For example, I present a card with a hole in the middle, so the audience expects the hole implies damage to the card. The belief is that a card with a hole should be unusable. But then, voila! …when l remove the “hole" and demonstrate the card whole and unscathed, it nullifies the audience's initial expectation. The audience must reconcile the damaged card with the evidence that remains.

Unlike in real life, where cognitive dissonance can lead to mental discomfort that make you question reality, a magic show inspires wonder, joy, and enchantment in the spectators. For me, magic is a tool for creating delightful surprises and captivating moments. So, in life, question everything so you're not caught off guard by surprise, and today, be prepared to be mesmerized by my Magical Moments!

If you chose to do so, please enter here through the door below to Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show.

Enter Here