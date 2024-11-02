Graphics by Mike Knight

Dance of the Golden Orb

Oh, golden orb, rising high,

Dancing softly through the sky.

With a whisper, you obey,

A floating marvel in the night’s ballet

Gold is a chemical element with the atomic number 79 and is classified as a transition metal, represented by the symbol Au on the periodic table. Its bright yellow color, high malleability, and ductility distinguish it from other metals, allowing it to be easily molded into many shapes and forms, including gold powder used to make food-grade 24k gold suitable for culinary and medicinal applications.

Many gold formulas easily found online promise to revitalize your body and mind through enhanced DNA healing, increased energy levels, activation and decalcification of the pineal gland, improved mental focus, and overall vitality. It’s also promoted as a powerful consciousness enhancer, vowing expanded states of consciousness and aiding in meditation, lucid dreaming, and various spiritual practices while enhancing intuition and psychic abilities. Although these are said to be alleged benefits because science hasn't studied it enough to draw scientific conclusions, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence (just type in monatomic gold into the YouTube search engine) that consuming monatomic gold can enrich your mental, spiritual, and physical health; and has held significant importance in various cultures throughout history.

One of the oldest stories of humans eating gold dates back to the Old Testament when, in Exodus 32, Moses returned from Mt. Sinai to the Israelites and found they had manipulated the gold by melting women’s jewelry and with tools fashioning a golden calf, which he found them worshipping. So Moses shattered the statue, ground it into powder, and threw it into the water, and the Israelites were forced to drink the gold potion. The story raises intriguing questions, with answers likely rooted in the ancient knowledge of Egypt. Here, Moses delved into alchemy under the guidance of the pharaoh. Growing up in the House of Pharaoh, he absorbed all that era's hidden wisdom and secrets. It will remain a mystery there, but the concept of monatomic gold creating a hive mind or collective consciousness is a fascinating idea nonetheless.

Jesus was given gold by the three oriental kings (Matthew 2:11), which exemplified the divinity and purity of Christ, marking Him as both a spiritual leader and a king who transcended the boundaries of earthliness.

Beliefs about golden orbs as vessels for benevolent angels illustrate the connection between the divine and human realms, suggesting that spiritual beings offer guidance and support throughout our lives. And what better way for me to demonstrate this than through stage magic, where I take an old classic of magic — The floating ball? Mine is a smooth golden orb, and it responds to my commands. The lid of an old wooden treasure chest creaks open, and a soft golden orb rises gracefully from within. Then, with a movement of my hand, it glides across the stage with an unseen force. The orb hovers effortlessly in the air, soaring high and low, perfectly attuned to my movement. With a toss, I send the orb into the air, and for a brief moment, it becomes a prisoner of gravity as it lands softly in my hand. Then, with a flick of my finger, the golden orb floats seamlessly through a solid ring, defying the laws of reality. Finally, the orb gently settles back into the chest, entrancing the audience with enchanting wonder and. I call it my Wonderball.

