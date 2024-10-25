Image by Mike Knight

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

The Swirling of Magical Mystery Sands

Dance with the shadows, let your spirit expand,

Embrace the enchantment of the magical sand.

In the heart of the mystery, let your dreams take flight,

For the magic lives on in the shimmering night.

A magician spoke of three colors: blue, representing the azure skies; yellow, symbolizing the golden sun; and red, echoing life's passion.

One evening, during her performance, she placed a large, transparent bowl made of crystal on a pedestal. She carefully arranged three small piles of sand: one blue, one yellow, and one fiery red, each glistening like sparkles in a whimsical dream. She filled the bowl with clear water and, with a sweeping motion, stirred her hand through the water, and then, with a flourish, she sprinkled a handful of yellow sand into the bowl, releasing a warm glow like the sun's embrace.

Next, she added the blue sand and watched it cascade like a deep wave that spiraled and shined like an azure sea. Finally, she introduced the red sand, igniting a fiery dance that stirred passion. The colors mixed in a mesmerizing whirlpool of blackness absorbed all the light, symbolizing mystery, unity, and rebirth.

The magician reached into the bowl, feeling the coolness of the water on her fingers as she pulled out a handful of dry yellow sand, emerging like rays of sunlight. Next, she returned to the blackness, retrieved the blue sand, and let it cascade, showing it dry and undisturbed. Lastly, once again, she plunged her hand into the ebony water to bring out red sand, a fiery display as it fell from her hand. Her The Magic of the Sands is clear that beauty and light will always find a way to emerge even in darkness.

Leave a comment

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨

Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️

I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Friday evening for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

If you chose to do so, please enter here through the door below to Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show. But today, I’m opening my show to everyone to enjoy my weekly show. Of course you do an upgrade to paid to watch all the others.

So without further ado:

Ladies and gentlemen, magical friends,

Welcome! I am absolutely delighted to see all of you here this afternoon where each Friday I present Magic from The Magic and The Music Studio. As you settle comfortably into your seats, get ready for an afternoon brimming with an enchanting surprise.✨✨✨

Enjoy the show!

CLICK ON GREY ARROW BELOW TO WATCH VIDEO

👇