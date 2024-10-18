It’s All An Illusion

What you see

May not be true

It could be just your eyes

Playing tricks on you

It’s so very hard to conceive

And you want so much to believe

But then you tell yourself

It’s all an illusion

It seems so mysterious

That wonder that you feel

When the line starts to blur

Between what is, and isn’t real

Once it gets inside your brain

The whole thing can drive you insane

But then you realize

It’s all an illusion

It’s ALL an illusion!

A song written and composed for me, for my show by my loving husband Randy Lessley, heard here 👇

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Perception shapes our understanding of reality, much like in the realm of public affairs. Just as optical illusions trick our brains into seeing something that isn't there or misinterpreting what is visible ideological frameworks tends to manipulate our perspectives and shape public opinion, so in the world of optical illusions, what we see can differ drastically from reality, akin to how public policy narratives frequently shape our understanding of truth. In my magic today, each card I present is like a media headline—designed to catch your attention but often concealing the full picture. As you watch, consider how easily we can be led to see one thing while the truth may lie hidden, represented by the deceptive dance of these cards.

Remember we have the ability to shape and bend our own reality.

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨

Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️

I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Friday evening for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

