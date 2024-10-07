Elusive Lights

A flicker here, a shimmer there, Guiding dreams through the cool night air.

Beneath the stars, they spin and twirl, Invisible threads in a cosmic whirl, Like fireflies lost in the amber blue haze, Dancing truth within a smoky gaze. A lantern’s hope on a distant hill, Where echoes haunt and time stands still

Graphics by Mike Knight

Share

The light of truth is often obscured by illusion and uncertainty. While truth may be elusive, it manifests in moments of beauty and connection, encouraging us to seek more profound understanding. Amidst the complexities of life, we search for what’s genuine and authentic because it grounds us and fills our hearts and minds with validity and facts. While some truths and connections might be challenging to dissect, discern, or hold onto, they still exist, intertwined within the genuineness of our cosmos where our Creator rules the Universe. Light leads our paths until they converge into one singular reality. There are unseen forces at work in the world, tying people and experiences through the unseen workings of fate and future. Yet our most important freedom is our God-given right to choose, make decisions, and think for ourselves. We follow our light to that final destination where we become one and united with our Creator, at a place where time finally stands still. A place called Infinity.

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨

Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️

I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Monday night for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

If you chose to do so, please enter here through the door below to Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show.

Enter Here