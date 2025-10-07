Magnetism—an invisible force that attracts and repels. Magnetism— a physical phenomenon where certain materials have attractive or repulsive forces. Magnetism swirls and twirls, weaving magical spells of both wonder and chaos! Imagine a grand ballroom filled with elegant, twirling particles, each a charming dancer in the court of magnetism. Here, every pull and push attract and repulse, but sometimes, the dance becomes a whirlwind of confusion, as particles and waves bump and jostle to the sudden change of tempo. They spiral into chaos as they rethink their lure and draw to one another. Charged particles collide , each trying to find peace instead of mischief at the very heart of the magnetic domain. But their differences divide them, and their dance is now one of repulsion.

Hello, dear Substack friends! 🌟 After a much-needed unexpected extended hiatus, I’m finally returning to this fantastic community, and I couldn’t be more excited to reconnect! Life, as we know, has a way of whisking us off on unexpected adventures—for me, it was tending to family commitments, pouring my heart into my book, and preparing for a lecture series beginning in November.

I’ve missed writing, reading, and our spirited conversations that make the Substack community special. Now, with my obligations settling down, I’m eager to write, create magic, and catch up with every one of you. Thank you for your patience and continued support.

I want to start by saying, during my break like many of you, how disturbed I was about Charlie Kirk’s death, and how disheartening it’s been observing the polarization of our communities as a result of his demise. The different responses surrounding the incident show how magnetism is a powerful metaphor for understanding the complex dynamics of attraction and repulsion. So, today I demonstrate magical effects using magnetic forces in my segment of Magic Moments. Hidden, but there. Let’s begin!

Craig Gregerson selfie at Carlie Kirk’s last event in Utah

Photo of staging are from where Craig and his wife were seated.

I didn’t often watch Charlie, but on the morning of September 10, 2025, I woke thinking about him because I received a text from my good friend Craig Gregerson that he and his wife were attending a Charlie Kirk event at the Utah Valley University in Orem. We chatted for about fifteen minutes pre-show, where they sat about 20 feet to the right of Charlie’s tent. I was excited for them and expressed my love for all the photos he sent me. He stopped because Charlie came out, throwing hats and t-shirts, waving and smiling at the audience. Charlie sat, and the excitement and fun lasted about 20 minutes. Then BAM! Craig and his wife watched as Charlie’s neck exploded in front of the audience, and they ran under trees for cover. Since I was the last person he texted, he sent me a frantic message, “Charlie was just shot I think he’s dead. We saw the whole thing happen.” Then we were cut off because some authority turned off all communication at the event. So I didn’t hear back from him for an hour. The most potent force in the universe wanted me to think about Charlie that morning. An angel’s firm tap on my shoulder reminded me of Charlie and forever connected me to him profoundly. Before I’d received Craig’s last text, I’d even prayed for and talked about him to Randy.

We turned on the news, and the horror show was confirmed. Charlie died. Then the dance of chaos began. People are scrambling to connect to their chosen force. Some positive and some negative. Ideological differences taking prominence on stage. Some resonate in harmony, while others trigger dissonance, leading to a cacophony of shouting and finger-pointing. Rather than finding common ground, they retreat to the far corners of the floor , some stage right, and some stage left unable to navigate the growing divide. Oh, when will we ever swirl again in harmony? Let’s step back and assess our rhythm, harmony, and magic.

So, prepare to be dazzled as I pull back the curtain on the art of magnetic magic! In both the world of magic and the realms of ideology, we are all players in the grand performance of life. Prepare for a magical adventure that makes us ponder: What connects us and keeps us apart? Let the magic begin!

✨🎩✨

