Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where on Mondays we gather every week on Magic Moments for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support. If you chose to do so, please

so you can be part of the show. If you chose to do so, please Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show!