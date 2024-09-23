A silk drapes the glass, a coin's hidden flight,

With a flick of the hand, it vanishes from sight.

Laughter erupts as the magic takes hold,

In the dance of the trick, pure wonders unfold

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨

Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️

I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Monday for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

So bring your sense of curiosity and joy to my unique new adventure, and let’s immerse ourselves in the thrill of illusion and each note of music. Every moment I spend on this stage reminds that magic extends past this space and is everywhere, just waiting to be discovered.

Performing is a two way street, and wouldn’t be possible without your presence and encouragement. Together, we create the memories of wonder and awe, and I am grateful to share this magical journey with all of you.

Ladies and gentlemen, magical friends,

Welcome! I am absolutely delighted to see all of you here tonight at The Magic and The Music Studio. As you settle comfortably into your seats, get ready for an evening (or pretend it’s evening, Lol) brimming with an enchanting surprise.

…And tonight, I have a truly special performance prepared for you, featuring a mystical coin that will appear from a silk in the blink of an eye! A token of mystery and illusion, and it’s ready to defy logic in the most delightful way.

In this magical experience, you'll witness the coin's mesmerizing appearance, seemingly materializing from thin air. I promise you, as the coin dances and hides, it will bring a you sense of whimsy and wonder.

Now, here's an exciting opportunity: following the show, or even before the show if you do chose—I warmly invite all of you backstage to explore our Magic and Music set, peek into the green room where we’ll be producing even more Magic and Music videos, and visit our music recording studio where the talented Randy created the enchanting music for tonight’s show, called Circles and Circles.

So, sit back, relax, and allow your imaginations to soar. Together, let’s embark on this magical adventure, and who knows what surprises await us! Remember, magic lives not just on this stage, but within each of you. Thank you for being here tonight, and let the show begin!

Magic Moments: Episode 2

🎩 🐰🎩

After Show Tour

The Magic and Music Studio 🎭

Ok, the first stop on our tour is our The Magic and Music Studio! Here we are at the very set where I performed my magic for you tonight and where, in the future, much of my magic will be recorded. This space is truly a labor of love.

The theater curtains you see was made by me, ( I knew my sewing skills would come in handy some day 🪡🧵😀) It was a lot of hard work, but well worth my effort. Randy, my brilliant collaborator and partner in every way, constructed the entire structure, covering the walls and ceiling with rich black fabric and laying down the sleek black floor.

You’ll also notice the striking logo featuring my initials, CP, prominently displayed in the background. Randy designed and created it from stiff cardboard and glitter. The clever design allows it to catch and reflect any color light, giving us the flexibility to change its appearance in harmony with the stage atmosphere. He also added all the finishing touches and decorative elements like the tassels, finials and ornamental bases holding the curtains.

Our stage is outfitted with professional lighting, sound, recording, and video equipment, ensuring we have everything we need to produce exceptional content. It makes me love our production days because it inspires our creativity.

One of my favorite features of the studio is our large, mobile mirror, which we store behind the curtain. It allows us to rehearse performance pieces requiring choreography and stage blocking, and just seeing how we appear. It is the perfect space for rehearsals, creating, and even hanging out to talk shop. This studio was designed by Randy and I to be the perfect home for our creative endeavors. Next stop the Green Room.

The Green Room 💚

Usually, a green room is a space backstage where performers relax before and after their show. It's a central hub. But our’s is different, because it’s not just a waiting area for performers; instead it's a room equipped with a state-of-the-art green screen designed specifically for making conceptual videos.

The green screen, also known as a chroma key, allows us to create a range of visual effects by replacing the green backdrop with any background we desire during post-production. This means we can transport ourselves to magical worlds, fantastical locations, or any themed setting that enhances our storytelling. The process is simple yet powerful: when we film against this vibrant green surface, the software used in editing can easily identify the green color and replace it with an image or video of our choosing.

In this room, you'll find professional lighting set up to ensure that the green screen is evenly lit, providing a smooth surface that helps achieve optimal results. We pay close attention to brightness and shadows to avoid any unwanted effects during filming.

Additionally, our green room is fully equipped with various props, musical instruments and costumes to enhance our videos, allowing for quick changes and improvisation as inspiration strikes. It’s a place where our ideas come to life, and serves as a canvas for our imagination and artistry. Notice in the photo Randy’s drum set? He has dozens of instruments backstage and in his music recording study. Let’s visit!

Randy’s Recording Studio 🎵

Randy’s recording studio is a creative sanctuary where he brings music to life! This space is not only designed for recording but also place to collaborate with other artists.

Notice the walls adorned with a variety of guitars and instruments? Each have their own story. There’s an electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass guitars, and even a mandolin. These instruments aren’t just for decoration; because they a vital part of Randy’s creative process and are often used to develop melodies and harmonies during recording sessions.

The studio is equipped with professional-grade recording technology, including high-quality microphones, mixing consoles, and soundproofing materials to ensure crystal-clear sound. The keyboard stands is the central instrument. Its versatility allows a rich array of sounds and capabilities. It’s here Randy creates wonderful melodies and intricate harmonies using the keyboard’s various programmable features that let him experiment with different musical styles. From jazz to electronic, the creative possibilities are endless.

When Randy’s ready to record, he transfer’s our audio files to a dedicated computer where we can arrange, edit, and mix our music to harmonize with our videos, and to fine-tuning every detail to produce a polished final product.

I often come here to relax and write lounging on the sofa, where we hang out other times to brainstorm ideas together or with guest recording artists. This recording studio is truly a place of magic where music comes to life!

I hope you enjoyed the show and tour of our humble studio, and look forward to seeing you next week for another episode of Magic Moments. Until then, stay enchanting! ✨✨✨

