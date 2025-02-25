Share

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where on Mondays we gather every week on Magic Moments for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It's a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

This week, I have a special surprise for my subscribers on my Magic Moments. Jonathan and I starred in a special, The Disney Magic Special from Euro Disney in Paris, hosted by Simon Mayo and broadcasted on 21st November 1993 worldwide. It is the most magnificent Magic TV Special ever to be produced and the only one to be aired worldwide. I greatly thank Thames TV London producer and dear friend John Fisher for believing in us and our work, and giving us the opportunity to participate in this incredible TV Special. Guest stars include Arturo Brachetti, Harry Connick Jr, Take That, Lulu, Hans Moretti, Juan Tamariz Marco Tempest, Harry Blackstone, Eddie Kidd, Marc Cecillon, and Philippe Sella.

In today's video, I present our final illusion, The Pendragons, performed on that TV Spectacular we named Time and Space. Watching it, you’ll know why. Let us begin.

Think about your surroundings—everything you see and experience is Space, like a stage for all action, from the trees outside to the stars in the sky. Now, imagine Time as a flowing river, moving from the past into the future. Each moment is like a drop of water, capturing memories and helping us understand changes, like growing older or seasonal shifts. According to Einstein's theory of relativity, time and space are interwoven into a four-dimensional continuum known as spacetime. Together, they’re like the canvas and paintbrush of our lives, enabling us to enjoy experiences and treasured memories and anticipate the future.

So without further ado:

Ladies and gentlemen, magical friends,

Welcome! I am absolutely delighted to welcome you to my Magic Moments Magic. As you settle comfortably into your seats, get ready for an afternoon brimming with an enchanting surprise.✨✨✨

Enjoy the show!

