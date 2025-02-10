There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where on Mondays we gather every week on Magic Moments for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It’s a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support. If you chose to do so, please Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show. If you chose to do so, please Upgrade To Paid so you can be part of the show!

Share

Leave a comment

In 1980s television magic, the Pendragons’ levitation captivated millions of TV viewers of "The Best of Magic" show, produced by the brilliant John Fisher for Thames TV in London. The stage was set with a blue sky backdrop and soft, ethereal lighting, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that drew the audience into the enchantment.

As the music played, its delicate melody filled the air, perfectly complementing the graceful movements of The Pendragons. With her flowing white gown shimmering like starlight flowing in the gentle breeze, Charlotte softly danced around her as her hair, caught in the slight zephyr, moved rhythmically, creating a dreamlike quality of her presence.

With a wave of Jonathan's hand, Charlotte began to ascent, lifting gracefully into the air, buoyed by magic. She rose effortlessly, her body appearing as light as a feather. The audience gasped in awe as she floated upward, and the soft breeze tousled her hair and gown, enhancing the ethereal effect.

As she hovered, Charlotte spiraled around Jonathan, who stood as a grounded force. The magical energy between them fills the space and makes the act feel like it is not just a performance but a shared experience of wonder. With a flourish, Charlotte glides toward a large shimmering hoop that hangs in the air, perfectly positioned for her next stunning maneuver. As she floats through the hoop in a seamless 360-degree rotation, the audience is spellbound; their eyes transfixed on this breathtaking display of artistry and illusion. Charlotte gracefully descends, returning to the stage as softly as a feather, landing on a tranquil surface. At the same time, Jonathan stands by her side, both triumphant and united in this breathtaking moment, a testament to the magic they’ve spun in the hearts and minds of viewers. It’s a performance that symbolized the essence of 80s TV magic. It remains today, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful pieces of magic I’ve ever performed.

Today, on Magic Moments, I share that performance that captivated London.

Enjoy the show!

CLICK ON GREY ARROW BELOW 👇

Share