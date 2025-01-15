There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Holes are powerful symbols that can represent gateways to otherwise realms—physical, mental, or metaphysical. They beckon us inviting exploration and transformation; as well as challenge us to look beyond the surface into the depths of reality itself. Holes often serve as "magical gateways" in literature, folklore, and metaphorical interpretations. In the folklore and mythology of many cultures, holes such as wells and caves are viewed as portals to other realms, such as the underworld or fairy kingdoms. For example, in Celtic mythology, caves are often places where human beings can gain entry to the fairy realm. Then, rabbit holes. "Rabbit Hole" originates from Lewis Carroll's "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland," representing a journey into the unknown or a different reality. This serves as a metaphor for adventures into deep exploration and curiosity.

Holes can symbolize transitions or transformative experiences in life. Going through a hole can represent overcoming obstacles or delving into the subconscious. Entering a hole can signify death and rebirth as seeds burrow into the earth before sprouting anew.

In literature, holes, doors, and openings often function as portal fantasies to other worlds. This cliché invites readers to explore alternate realities, such as Narnia in C.S. Lewis's works or the wardrobe in "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

Holes also represent access to deeper levels of the mind. Psychological interpretations can view holes as points of entry into our innermost thoughts or repressed feelings, allowing us to question and explore our interior and find a resolution.

In astrophysics, black holes are places where gravity is supposedly so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. They are said to be giant vacuums sucking up parts of the universe. They serve as gateways to understanding intricate phenomena beyond our understanding. In the universe and may

Artists often use holes in their work to interact with viewers, challenging them to look deeper for hidden meanings and providing a metaphorical gateway to new perspectives or ideas.

A real magician wants to create and manipulate holes that transcend the ordinary boundaries of magic. In his imagination he steps through gateways emerging anywhere in the blink of an eye. A blend of curiosity and mystery. Those are all fantasies of the wonderworld. This narrative inspired me to research the reality of conjuring holes using a playing card so I could perform it for my subscribers. The idea fascinated me, and this is what I came up with today for my show. An illusion inspired by the creation of Mike Close called The Pothhole Trick. A memorable “moving hole” trick demonstrates that “if you could move holes, this is how it would look.” This is my version of this baffling trick. Randy put mine together. I hope you enjoy the show!

