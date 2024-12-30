There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

“What see may not be real, it could be just your mind playing tricks on you.” Charlotte Pendragon

What You See May Not Be Real

Where colors whisper, is an octagon, a sunbeam clad in gold. Its edges sharpened by secrets untold, and casts shadows where sweet enigma lingers. Held high, a mirror gleams, reflects not just form, but illusions. A flick of the wrist, an alchemist’s glance, And magic happens when the yellow shifts, and blooms like a flower in a trance. As hot pink splendor touches the eye, an audacious spark defies the sky. What once was a shape born of clarity, now moves with shades of ambiguity.

Oh, dear viewer, are you enchanted by light? In this glass-bound portal, what’s wrong or what’s right?

The mystery deepens, a riddle unspun, as your heart races on this intriguing run.

Can you trust your gaze, or is it a trick?

