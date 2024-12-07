Share

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man ... a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. Rod Sterling

Welcome to The Magic and The Music Studio! 🪄✨✨🐰✨Dear Magical Friends, I hope this message finds you in high spirits! 🧚 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️I am thrilled to welcome you to our studio, where we gather every week on Friday evening for a delightful moment of magic performed in a wink of an eye. It's a pleasure to have you as part of our enchanting community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support.

Exploring the Impossible

The magician stepped into the spotlight, a twinkle of mischief in her eye as she scanned the audience. Her look fell on a young girl sitting wide-eyed with wonder. Her mouth was agape, reflecting a mix of curiosity and delight. Alongside her, her father, with a knowing smile on his lips, reminisced of his own childhood enchantments. His eyes sparkled with nostalgia as he leaned forward, eager to witness how the magician would weave his spell.

The magician held an ordinary prop—a small white paddle, flat and unassuming. Those witnessing the show were about to be transported into a world where the mundane turned extraordinary. As the magician leaned forward, with a playful glint in her eye, she directed her attention toward the young girl sitting in the front row. “Come a little closer,” she beckoned, inviting her into a world of secrets and surprises.

The little girl, racing with excitement, leaned toward the magician, her eyes sparkling with curiosity and wonder as if she’d been invited to learn a cherished secret.

The magician held it up with her paddle, angled just right to capture her gaze. “Keep your eyes on this side,” she said as she rotated the paddle with a flourish, drawing her attention to the round red shapes on either side. The magician wiped off one red bowl so there were two remaining, and with a flick of her finger, the third ball reappeared on the paddle. This time, she wiped off a different red circle and moved to the other side with a quick move of her hand to round red images. The astonished little girl gasped in response. Your father and the rest of the audience, watching her response, erupted in applause. The magician relished in her amazement; her heart warmed with the joy of performing. She responded with a playful wink, encouraging the little girl’s delight, as she continued to manipulate the paddle, creating more transformations, and finally, after the last large red dot, produced a red ball in her hand, giving it to the wide-eyed little girl struck with amazement from seeing her first magic show. The magician transported her to a realm where imagination and reality unite, igniting the love and passion for exploring the impossible.

The best part about being an entertainer is the enchantment I bring to people. Both LIVE and from my Magic and Music Theater where I video my Magic Moments for here on Substack.



