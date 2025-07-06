“Wow! We are strong and are still here.....I too lost everything with divorces and breast cancer.... My life was on top of the World and I fell from way up high so the fall lasted many years ...... Now I am ok and lucky for me I met an older man who left me 2 paid homes and an almost paid off 4 plex here in Hollywood. I am busy doing it justice and I am careful with the money. Life is hard for everyone due to the economy and wars.... but we all hope for better days. I am alone and I hope to remain this way. I am so so happy you have some one in your life and both are so in love. Wow you still look even more beautiful now.... maybe cuz you are so loved and in love. I hope to see you someday when you guys visit me in Hollywood where my properties are... love and hugs...”

“Yes I have friends who I visit once a yr in your town... They are the relatives of the person who left me his life possessions.... so I know where you live and also they have seen your show and love you. One of the girls works for the vet there named Stacy Spring... so anyone with the Spring last name is sort of my relative heheh..... I did see Lynn Chase this summer and she looks fab and did not hang with her but just a quick hello.... I still perform can you believe that? Oh well it is hard to leave the stage.......

BTW I love my cape. I want you to know I still have it and wear it!” XXXOOO 💋

by Kitten Natividad written to me in a private chat

I stepped into the burlesque club on Sunset Boulevard, a Hollywood landmark gem nestled on the Sunset Strip in the heart of WeHo (West Hollywood). Neon lights twinkled against the shadow of night, announcing the star of the show, Kitten Natividad. The vibe was alive, buzzing with an eclectic mix of sensuality, allure, and the scent of ambition.

On the small stage, a stunning brunette with red highlights in her hair captivated her audience gracefully, like a desert flower blooming against all odds. The scene wasn’t what I expected. She strategically glided her large feather fans that looked like wings of angels around her body, and with each movement, deliberately teased the spectators with glimpses of her feminine form as she slowly shed her garments behind the cover of her feathers, leaving her audience speculating on the outcome. It was a dance of seduction and art; the audience was caught in a spell of enticement. In a final flourish timed to music, she opened the fans wide, revealing a figure both magnificent and voluptuous, ingeniously covering what was meant to be private, allowing the voyeuristic nature of the onlookers to indulge in the tantalizing mystery of the revealed and the concealed.

I hadn’t officially met my new friend Kitten Natividad yet, but I was mesmerized by her on-stage persona, and after watching her, I couldn’t wait to learn more about her. I’d never heard of this Hollywood starlet, but every man I met, including my ex-husband and Randy, was well aware of her fame. Something about her well-endowed body and effervescent playful personality attracted men to watch her in Russ Meyer movies, which made her famous. The night tide swept me away, and it was more than her legendary physique that attracted me to her. She stood there like a goddess owning those moments on stage. Nothing cheap. She emanated poise, confidence, and grandeur. A few other burlesque dancers emulated her style, but none matched her style and sensuality, however one fabulous talented dancer Venus DeLight, aka Lynn Chase, an icon on her own, equally matched her elegance, sophistication, and boldness in her own aesthetic distinction. And off stage, Kitten was the girl-next-door, and we ended up sharing a dressing room at the famous Body Shop, where we soon became fast friends. That’s how I met Kitten Natividad, who was primarily known for her roles in cult films, most notably her appearances in the movies directed by Russ Meyer, such as "Up!" and "Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens.” Of course, she had a fantastic career as a burlesque dancer and was sharing billing with The Pendragons at this famous club. Persian owner Jamal Rofeh had the vision of turning the Body Shop into The Crazy Horse of Los Angeles. The Crazy Horse in Paris is a renowned cabaret that is famous for its glamorous and artistic performances, blending burlesque and avant-garde theater. Established in 1951, it still features sophisticated choreography and elaborate costumes, with showgirls trained in dance, emphasizing artistry over striptease, and variety acts like magicians, jugglers, and ventriloquists performing in an elegant atmosphere with luxurious decor. Its intimate seating provides a refined experience for guests that stands as a cultural landmark of Parisian nightlife. My friend Lynn Chase convinced Jamal to hire Kitten and to follow his dream, making the Body Shop the Crazy Horse of the West.

Venus Delight aka Lynn Chase

Kitten and Russ Meyers

