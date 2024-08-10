“There is no gap between comedy and tragedy.” Jerry Lewis

You go on a roller coaster to have fun! You experience thrill and excitement. A challenge beckons you because fear attracts you to its ups and downs and twists and turns. Here, you can confront your most profound anxiety without facing dire consequences, and on this ride of highs and lows, adrenaline flows. The twists and turns in wild delight accelerate and decelerate, changing directions in a fright dance. You waltz through an emotionally deep journey of fun and terror as the roller coaster flies around another loop. Screams and laughter fill the air, and your heart skips a beat in its whirling swirls.

Jerry Lewis, The King of Comedy, had a zest for life and an immense capacity for experiencing joy, and he knew how to amuse people and make them happy despite the daily uncertainties of life. His talent prospered outside of comedy when he took risks exploring new ventures. Being called the best comedian of the 20th Century by many critics, he didn't stop with stand-up. Comedy was just one hill on his roller coaster ride. It was one of the cars. He needed a new thrill, and his inquisitive nature stirred him to filmmaking, where he became a legendary movie maker not because of his fame. However, his celebrity opened that door because of his masterful use of elements like sound and color and his keen sense of kinetic movement, where he brilliantly orchestrated terrific scenes. Sought after for his movie-making expertise, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg took his directing classes at the University of Southern California film school in the late ’60s. Professor Lewis said this about a young Spielberg: “Breaks will come to the young filmmaker, but unless he possesses at least rudimentary knowledge, they will be of little use to him. Recently, I saw a film made by twenty­ one-year-old Steven Spielberg. Twenty-four minutes of a film called Amblin, produced for around $17,000. It rocked me back. He displayed an amazing knowledge of film-making as well as creative talent. He was signed to a director’s contract by Universal. Even at twenty-one, he was ready when the break came. I’ll tell you what I did to become a filmmaker. I had this drive, and I was curious.” Curious he was. For his contribution and development of the first video assistant for motion picture, allowing him to view his performances while directing himself in his films is used extensively today in filmmaking, known as "Video Village."

Jerry Lewis was a contradiction, a study of contrasts. He was on two sides of that roller-coaster. The differing aspects of his persona were similar to the ups and downs felt on a roller coaster. There was the familiar happy, joyful, smiling clown side of Jerry performing pratfalls and other humorous pranks, and there was his darker side displayed by much brooding, anger, depression, and fits of what appeared to be egomania. This duality in his character highlighted his complex and nuanced nature. One part of him represents his comedic character, and the other— his intense, more complicated nature. His light-hearted and stormy sides stamped his identity and were public throughout his career.

“The comic neuroses, the good and bad side, the happy, funny, smiling side and the brooding, angry, depressed side — Jerry Lewis had both of those,” Kliph Nesteroff, comedy historian, continued. “Whether he was aware of it or not, we frequently saw both sides of him on display.”

Jerry’s ride was a rush. In real life, Jerry captured the dichotomy of emotions just like on a roller coaster. In contrast, fear begins to creep in as the ride progresses, and beyond that veneer of bravado lies vulnerability. The courageous facade concealed a more bottomless well of anxieties and challenges waiting to be overcome. Fear can be gripping, and everyone responds differently to vulnerable feelings of losing control and helplessness. I know it does me. It clouds my judgment, and all I want to do is escape the source of fear altogether. And that's why I avoid roller coasters. I'm not up for that challenge. I get an adrenaline rush just thinking about experiencing the ride. I went on the Matterhorn at Disneyland when I was about 5, and after that, I was done. Lol. Years later, in the late 80s, when I was living in Las Vegas, one of my long-time dearest friends, Emmy, Emmy-winning writer Brooks Wachtel, came to visit. We used to love visiting the buffets together, and the best one at the time was at the new Excalibar, which I had never been to. So, the line was about two hours long, and we decided to visit the arcade before finding another one.

Leave a comment

I couldn't find my old Star Wars game I played in the late 79’s and early 89’s, but a theater featuring a simulated roller-coaster was the main attraction. Gone was my fear of the “ups and downs” of sitting comfortably waiting beside Brooks in the theater. I was brave because there was nothing to fear. There is no real challenge for me to confront in my psyche. Then it began; my mind wasn't expecting the simulated adventure to be a thrilling sensation mimicking the real deal that clouded the lines between fact and fiction. It was nice going into it, knowing I was perfectly safe and never exposed to any real danger. I also didn’t feel the initial adrenaline rush from facing my fear, although I felt the rush during the simulated ride, that's for sure. When it was over, I felt victorious! I felt a release, and a sense of achievement unlocked a power within me. I felt like I had conquered the world, except my queasy stomach told me I was sick instead. The sensory conflict affected me for a short while, and when I gained my equilibrium back, we drove over to one of the best Vegas buffets life cared for at the Palace Station, just off the Strip on Sahara.

In the picture on the right is Sammy Davis Junior and Jerry Lewis. They performed a successful show together at families. I got to watch it from the light booth. In the second photograph is an iconic photograph of the comedy duo team of Martin and Lewis.

Video of Jerry Lewis and Sammy Davis Jr. performing together at Bally’s Grand in Las Vegas. This is their full show. I watched it that night.

Jerry Lewis said, there was no gap between comedy and tragedy suggesting boundaries between these two genres or emotional states are not as distinct or separate as one might initially think. For Lewis, comedy and tragedy are closely intertwined and often overlap on and off stage. Humor and sorrow, laughter and tears, joy, and sadness can coexist or alternate in a way that blurs the lines between what is comedic and tragic. Throughout his career, Jerry Lewis has a unique ability to blend humor with moments of vulnerability seamlessly between laughter and deep emotional themes identified him.

Jerry Lewis charmed audiences on stage with his slapstick comedy and quick wit. However, beneath the surface, Jerry Lewis’ more severe side comprised themes of loneliness and self-doubt. Jerry Lewis showed that humor and sorrow can coexist. Despite his witlessness, Lewis’s dark side made tabloid headlines and was rife with stories about his fights with Dean Martin, who got years of inseparable partners on stage and screen. Martin was tired of being the handsome straight man to Lewis’s slapstick silliness because Jerry seemingly stole the spotlight. That was the final straw once Martin was cut from a publicity campaign. The two ended their relationship. Reports of secretaries having a difficult time meeting his demands were often reported. Except for his second wife and daughter, his rather large family was estranged from him and cut out of an inheritance. He also developed a reputation for being cruel to some and was sarcastic with audiences. But when I saw him perform, often when he played at Bally’s Grand in Las Vegas when I was there, he was spot on. He loved the audience, and they, in turn, loved him. Before I worked with Jerry Lewis, I had worked with other comics, and none matched his incredible wit and timing.

Carl Reiner wrote after Lewis’ death, “All comedians watch other comedians, and every generation of comedians going back to those who watched Jerry on the Colgate Comedy Hour were influenced by Jerry. They say humanity goes back to the first guy…which everyone tries to copy. In comedy, that guy was Jerry Lewis.” So true!

Our dogs Juneau and Kirsti in the back of our van ready to go to work. And the second photograph Jerry with one of his dogs about the time I worked with him at Ballys Grand Las Vegas in the late 80’s.

Backstage, Jerry was focused, and perhaps his sometimes-crabby personality was misinterpreted because of his intensity for perfection. That's what I saw, and you left him alone if he seemed serious. But when he clowned, he clowned. So he had a couple of cute little dogs, terriers of some sort, he brought with him to work every night, and they ran around his dressing room and hallways. Our dogs connected us, so Jerry Lewis was extremely friendly to me. We had two big white fluffy Samoyeds in our show, so Juneau and Kirsti were always backstage, and Jerry lived with them. His little dogs would visit our dogs, and vice versa. So one day, his two pooches visited our dressing room, and he came to fetch them. As he walked in the door, he slipped on something, and his feet flew out from underneath him, and he landed flat on his back, performing a perfect pratfall. I gasped but realized he was performing a comedic stunt just for me, and I broke out laughing and laughing. I heard one of his biggest thrills: the reaction from people witnessing one of his pratfalls. I was delighted that night to receive his gift of joy. Above all else, he relished making people smile and giving them moments of pure pleasure and happiness. Of course, his most incredible legacy is his philanthropy, tirelessly giving his time to raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy every Labor Day for decades until, through some disagreement with the organizers, he cut ties with the organization, which eventually collapsed due to bad management. The Pendragons performed at about a half dozen of Jerry Lewis’s MDA Labor Day Telethons. I first met Jerry at these before performing with him at Bally’s Grand in Las Vegas. In later years, cherries' relationship with disabled individuals of hearing is MDA telethon were viewed as people really in need and grateful for the enormous help. Decades later, a George Bush Senior Administration official criticized him for what they call his "pity" approach and accused him of using those with muscular dystrophy to gain publicity and notoriety for himself. He was defended by supporters complimenting Lewis for raising 2.45 billion dollars for Muscular Dystrophy.

The Pendragons performing on Jerry Lewis in the movie Labor Day telethon in 1990

Jerry Lewis may have had a mercurial personality with many flaws, but mostly, his love shined through his shortcomings, and what you got was a man you just wanted to embrace. And a man who wanted and needed lots of hugs and love. Those who loved and hated him rode through his highs, lows, complexities, and contradictions. I recall coming across an interview featuring filmmaker Peter Bogdonavich, who was fresh out of film school and working in Jerry Lewis's office at Paramount. Struggling financially, Peter often relied on taking the bus, leading to occasional lateness or missed appointments with Jerry. On one such occasion, Peter apologized to Jerry, who responded by saying, "Follow me." They proceeded to Jerry's residence in his Lincoln, where a row of Ford cars awaited. Jerry instructed Peter to select one, offering access to fuel and repairs through the Paramount gas station, courtesy of Jerry's arrangement with Ford for movie product placement. Peter chose a Ford Falcon convertible. The following day, in gratitude, Peter thanked Jerry for the car usage. Surprised, Jerry asked which car he had chosen. When Peter mentioned the Falcon convertible, Jerry exclaimed, "Go back and get the Thunderbird convertible or the Mustang! Women will prefer those!"

It’s better than a roller coaster!

“ When I arrived in Las Vegas, I felt I was embraced by it.” Jerry Lewis

Share